Sun Day Red Announces First PGA Tour Ambassador

Tiger Woods' clothing brand has announced their first brand ambassador, with 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Karl Vilips, set to don Sun Day Red apparel

Matt Cradock
By
published

A year on from its launch, Sun Day Red have announced its first brand ambassador, with recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Karl Vilips, joining the company.

Launching his Sun Day Red brand in February 2024, alongside his equipment sponsor TaylorMade, Tiger Woods had been with Nike for 27 years before splitting.

For the majority of last year, he was the only player donning the Sun Day Red apparel. However, in October 2024, after earning his PGA Tour playing rights via the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Vilips was spotted wearing the brand created by Woods and it has now been confirmed that he will be an ambassador for the company.

Karl Vilips speaks to media at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Vilips during the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

On the 14th February, an image was posted to Sun Day Red's social media pages, with a caption reading: 'Next on the tee....' Now, on the Sun Day Red website, a statement reads: "We are proud to announce our first brand ambassador, Karl Vilips. A Stanford University standout and 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year.

"Karl's journey embodies some parallels to Tiger Woods' own journey - from child prodigy to Stanford champion to early professional success."

Along with the statement, users could also shop Vilips' scripting, which includes a range of polo shirts, pants, midlayers and the 'Pioneers Cypress' golf shoes, footwear that Woods himself has worn previously.

Announced as the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Vilips only turned professional earlier that year and, in 10 appearances on the circuit, secured a victory at the Utah Championship as well as a runner-up finish.

Hailing from Perth, Australia, the 23-year-old studied at Stanford University, the same college Woods attended, and also reached 12th spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Securing his PGA Tour card after finishing 19th in the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour standings, Vilips is yet to make a start on the PGA Tour in 2025, but no doubt will do so in the near future.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

