Sun Day Red Announces First PGA Tour Ambassador

A year on from its launch, Sun Day Red have announced its first brand ambassador, with recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Karl Vilips, joining the company.

Launching his Sun Day Red brand in February 2024, alongside his equipment sponsor TaylorMade, Tiger Woods had been with Nike for 27 years before splitting.

For the majority of last year, he was the only player donning the Sun Day Red apparel. However, in October 2024, after earning his PGA Tour playing rights via the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Vilips was spotted wearing the brand created by Woods and it has now been confirmed that he will be an ambassador for the company.

Vilips during the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 14th February, an image was posted to Sun Day Red's social media pages, with a caption reading: 'Next on the tee....' Now, on the Sun Day Red website, a statement reads: "We are proud to announce our first brand ambassador, Karl Vilips. A Stanford University standout and 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year.

"Karl's journey embodies some parallels to Tiger Woods' own journey - from child prodigy to Stanford champion to early professional success."

Along with the statement, users could also shop Vilips' scripting, which includes a range of polo shirts, pants, midlayers and the 'Pioneers Cypress' golf shoes, footwear that Woods himself has worn previously.

Announced as the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Vilips only turned professional earlier that year and, in 10 appearances on the circuit, secured a victory at the Utah Championship as well as a runner-up finish.

Hailing from Perth, Australia, the 23-year-old studied at Stanford University, the same college Woods attended, and also reached 12th spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Securing his PGA Tour card after finishing 19th in the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour standings, Vilips is yet to make a start on the PGA Tour in 2025, but no doubt will do so in the near future.