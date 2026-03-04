Luke Donald Confirmed As Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain For Third Time

Team Europe will be led by Luke Donald for the third time in a row at next year's Ryder Cup, it has been confirmed.

The popular Englishman has already steered Europe to wins in both Rome and New York during his time at the helm, and - following victory at Bethpage Black in 2025 - joined Tony Jacklin as the only captains ever to claim consecutive Ryder Cups.

But following the news Donald will be given a third term as chief of Team Europe, the former World No.1 could become the first man ever to lead the blue and gold side to a hat-trick of Ryder Cup wins in a row.

The 48-year-old was the universal first choice among European players, officials and fans to lead the side at Adare Manor, with the likes of Rory McIlroy immediately expressing their support for Donald in New York last September.

However, such is the magnitude of the Ryder Cup captaincy - especially on home soil - Donald allowed himself a period of reflection before officially committing to 18 months of hard work outside of his own game.

In a statement announcing the news, Donald said: "The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to me and my family. I didn’t imagine this third time would come.

"Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done. But maybe there is a little more story to tell.

“This Ryder Cup Captaincy journey has given me so much focus, so much purpose and it is something I don’t take for granted. It’s a real privilege and I am certainly looking forward to another home Ryder Cup.

“History is obviously important to me. As a team, as Ryder Cup Europe, we all play for history. We talk about it a lot, about the guys who paved the way for us and the responsibility we have to inspire next generations.

"But I don’t think I have ever thought about history through a personal lens. I just try to enjoy the journey and the day-to-day work to create an environment that gives the players the opportunity for success. That is what I focus on.”

Meanwhile, the European Tour Group's CEO Guy Kinnings said: “Luke was an outstanding captain in Rome and New York, leading the team to victory both times, and it is fantastic he is coming back to do it a third time.

"Those victories were remarkable, but almost even more impressive was how he led the team and how he conducted himself. He has faced a lot of challenges as captain throughout his two terms, and he has handled all of them with his usual calm, poise and authority and above all with respect.

“He is meticulous in everything he does when it comes to planning and preparation, but Luke would be the first to acknowledge that as good as job as he has done, this is a new challenge for him and the team. He will be as motivated and as committed as ever to help them achieve more success.”

Next September, Donald - who has won all seven Ryder Cups he has been a part of as either player or captain - will become just the fourth person to captain Europe in three or more consecutive Ryder Cups, after Dai Rees (1955, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1967), Tony Jacklin (1983, 1985, 1987, 1989) and Bernard Gallacher (1991, 1993, 1995).

In contrast, as news of Donald continuing further deepens the level of continuity and stability for Team Europe, the PGA of America is apparently no closer to firming up who will lead them over at Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods is the hot favorite to take on Donald and co. in the 100th anniversary of the Ryder Cup, but the 15-time Major winner appears to be in a similar position to 2024 when he last turned down the position.

Back then, Woods noted time constraints as the primary reason behind passing the opportunity over to someone else - later proving to be Keegan Bradley - but very little seems to have changed in the two years since.

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Invitational last month, Woods admitted he is still to make a decision on the Ryder Cup captaincy but suggested his primary concern right now is improving the PGA Tour - of which he remains deeply involved with as chair of the Future Competitions Committee.

Woods said: “I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our tour. That’s been driving me hours upon hours every day, and trying to figure out if I can actually do our Team USA and our players and everyone that’s going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, justice with my time.

"Serving on two boards, and what I’m doing for the PGA Tour, I’m trying to figure out if I can actually do this and serve the people that are involved and serve them at an honourable level.”

The Ryder Cup is due to take place at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland between September 17-19, 2027.