Tiger Woods Announces New Clothing Brand Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods has marked the week he returns to PGA Tour action at the Genesis Invitational with the news that he is launching new clothing brand Sun Day Red in partnership with TaylorMade, which includes a new version of his iconic red polo shirt.

As well as the shirt, the range will feature apparel including jackets and hoodies. An official website, sundayred.com, has gone live, too, with details confirming a 1 May launch for the brand on its homepage. Further details on the site reveal that the the brand will also offer "luxury logo tees, fleece and hats" for everyday wear.

A statement from Woods on the website reads: "Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make.”

As well as the clothing, another eye-catching element is the logo of a tiger, said to feature 15 stripes to represent each of Woods' Major wins.

Tiger Woods is launching the brand in conjunction with TaylorMade on 1 May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods split from Nike following a 27-year relationship in January and the news of his new brand comes days after he teased the announcement with an image of him wearing a dark cap with the promise 'the vision remains the same.'

Following that, a new teaser was released, this time with an image of Woods in a red polo shirt, which eagle-eyed observers noted included the 15-time Major winner wearing a glove that showed part of a new logo for the range, with the accompanying caption reading 'a new day rises.'

Those teasers added to the anticipation of a new apparel line after trademark applications were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC in January.

Tiger Woods has launched a new apparel and footwear brand (Image credit: Getty Images)

At an event in California to announce the brand, Woods explained why now is the ideal time for the launch of Sun Day Red. He said: "I think it's the right time. It's the right time in my life. It's transitional. I'm no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids and this is an important transitional part of my life and I want to have a brand that I'm proud of going forward."

TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said: "This brand stands alone. It is independent from TaylorMade and it is run by an independent group of leaders that are part of my team - I couldn’t be more thrilled - so that we can focus on what matters on this brand most. This brand will have its own identity.”

Woods’ appearance at Riviera Country Club for the third PGA Tour signature event of the year this week would have been a big occasion without the news, with fans getting the chance to see the 82-time PGA Tour winner in action for the first time since December’s PNC Championship. Now, there’s even more to look forward to as Woods, who already uses TaylorMade clubs, takes to the course for the first time in the post-Nike era.

Unlike some other signature events in 2024, the Genesis Invitational features a cut. Woods, who also hosts the event, will be eager to feature in all four days to fully test his ankle after undergoing subtalar fusion surgery last April.