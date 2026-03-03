Which Players Have Earned The Most Sponsor's Invites To PGA Tour Signature Events?

After the rise of the LIV Golf League, the PGA Tour introduced a new-look calendar that featured Designated, now Signature, Events, tournaments that offered a $20 million purse and even more FedEx Cup points.

Initially, the eight tournaments were full field events with a cut but, in 2024, they were changed to limited field, no cut tournaments, something that has drawn controversy over the last few years.

Signature Events are designed to bring the best and biggest players from the PGA Tour together (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players can qualify for these $20 million events in a number of ways. The top 50 players from the 2025 FedEx Cup standings through the Tour Championship are eligible, while PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year also qualify.

There's also the AON Next 10 and Swing Five, where accumulated points from 2026 events go towards Signature Event qualification, while the final way is to earn a sponsor's invite, which is decided by the event's tournament committee.

It's the latter, though, that has been a big-talking point for controversy since Signature Events were introduced, with some players claiming the invites are tailored towards specific players, as well as those on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.

Scottie Scheffler has won the most Signature Events since they were introduced, claiming six titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in May 2024, both Adam Scott and Webb Simpson, who were members of the PAC, earned multiple invitations into Signature Events, which drew criticism from fellow PGA Tour pro Dylan Wu.

Writing to Twitter/X, Wu reacted to Scott and Simpson's addition to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, stating: "Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair.

“Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event... Seems suspect."

Obviously, it's not just members of the PAC who earn invitations. Big name players who have been out of action for some time also earn invites, such as Jordan Spieth, who was given a spot at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after being out with injury.

Spieth made his return at a Signature Event after four months away from the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

A three-time Major winner, the addition of Spieth only adds to the event's viewership and publicity, hence why he was given one of the four invites handed out.

Throughout the past few years, there have been many invitations handed out to various players, but which individuals have received the most? We take a look below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Event Sponsor's Invites 2023 WM Phoenix Open Ricky Barnes Charley Hoffman JB Holmes Davis Thompson 2023 Genesis Invitational Marcus Byrd Cameron Champ Thomas Detry Luke Donald SH Kim Yeongsu Kim Adrian Meronk Keita Nakajima Justin Suh Ben Taylor Davis Thompson Jack Wall (a) 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Ludvig Aberg (a) Stewart Cink Eric Cole Pierceson Coody Luke Donald Cole Hammer Padraig Harrington Charley Hoffman Kamaiu Johnson Zach Johnson Patton Kizzire Martin Laird Thriston Lawrence Adrian Meronk Ryan Palmer Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Kyle Westmoreland 2023 RBC Heritage Akshay Bhatia Wesley Bryan Luke Donald Ernie Els Jim Furyk Ben Martin Justin Suh Carson Young 2023 Wells Fargo Championship Marcus Byrd Trevor Cone Pierceson Coody Ryan Gerard Austin Greaser (a) Quinn Riley Dylan Wu Carson Young 2023 The Memorial Tournament Akshay Bhatia KJ Choi Stewart Cink MJ Daffue Luke Donald Jason Dufner Will Gordon Bo Hoag Zach Johnson Justin Lower Peter Malnati William McGirt Brandt Snedeker Kevin Streelman 2023 Travelers Championship Ludvig Aberg Sam Bennett Zecheng Dou Paul Haley II Charley Hoffman Benjamin James (a) Michael Thorbjornsen (a) Dylan Wu 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Peter Malnati Maverick McNealy Adam Scott Webb Simpson 2024 Genesis Invitational Adam Scott Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Will Zalatoris 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Nicolai Hojgaard Shane Lowry Adam Scott Webb Simpson 2024 RBC Heritage Kevin Kisner Shane Lowry Webb Simpson Gary Woodland 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Matt Kuchar Adam Scott Webb Simpson Gary Woodland 2024 The Memorial Tournament Billy Horschel Matt Kuchar Alex Noren Brandt Snedeker 2024 Travelers Championship Billy Horschel Adam Scott Webb Simpson Michael Thorbjornsen 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rickie Fowler Harry Hall Jordan Spieth Gary Woodland 2025 Genesis Invitational Rickie Fowler Min Woo Lee Jordan Spieth Gary Woodland 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Rafael Campos Mackenzie Hughes Min Woo Lee Justin Rose 2025 RBC Heritage Rickie Fowler Mackenzie Hughes Matt Kuchar Jordan Spieth 2025 Truist Championship Rickie Fowler Keith Mitchell Jordan Spieth Gary Woodland 2025 The Memorial Tournament Rickie Fowler Matt Kuchar Brandt Snedeker Jordan Spieth 2025 Travelers Championship Luke Clanton Rickie Fowler Tom Kim Gary Woodland 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tony Finau Billy Horschel Keith Mitchell Sahith Theegala 2026 Genesis Invitational Tony Finau Max Homa Tom Kim Adam Scott 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Max Greyserman Billy Horschel Chris Kirk Jordan Spieth

As alluded to, prior to the Signature Event model that we are used to now, tournaments would have the option to invite more than four players to make up their full fields and, as you can see by the 2023 Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, over 10 players earned invites.

For 2023, Luke Donald was the main beneficiary of the invites, securing four. The Englishman was the European Ryder Cup captain that year, making his addition understandable.

Behind Donald was four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman and then PGA Tour rookie Justin Suh, who was the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List Winner and earned the circuit's Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Donald earned four invites to PGA Tour Signature Events in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2024, when four invites were introduced, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have earned the most exemptions.

For Woodland, who claimed the US Open in 2019, he underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor in 2023, making his return in 2024. Spieth, meanwhile, also suffered with injury and returned in 2025, with all six of his invites coming since that year.

Both Scott and Simpson have earned six and five invites, respectively, while all six of Fowler's invites came in 2025.

Woodland has earned the most sponsor's invites with seven (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was a big talking point throughout that year as, thanks to the six invites, Fowler was able to sneak into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and earn a top 50 spot, which guaranteed him starts in all eight Signature Events for 2026.

Earning a significant chunk of points from Signature Events that he received sponsor's invitations into, Fowler only made it into the Playoffs by 70 points.

The main talking point was his Memorial Tournament exemption, where he finished T7th in Ohio. Earning 176 FedEx Cup points for that performance, it proved to be a big factor in the outcome of the FedEx Cup.

Take a look at which players earned the most sponsor's invites below