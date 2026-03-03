Which Players Have Earned The Most Sponsor's Invites To PGA Tour Signature Events?

Introduced as Designated Events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the revamped Signature Events offer players the most prize money and points, making an invite even more lucrative

Four golfers pose, with four trophies in circles
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the rise of the LIV Golf League, the PGA Tour introduced a new-look calendar that featured Designated, now Signature, Events, tournaments that offered a $20 million purse and even more FedEx Cup points.

Initially, the eight tournaments were full field events with a cut but, in 2024, they were changed to limited field, no cut tournaments, something that has drawn controversy over the last few years.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans

Signature Events are designed to bring the best and biggest players from the PGA Tour together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Players can qualify for these $20 million events in a number of ways. The top 50 players from the 2025 FedEx Cup standings through the Tour Championship are eligible, while PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year also qualify.

There's also the AON Next 10 and Swing Five, where accumulated points from 2026 events go towards Signature Event qualification, while the final way is to earn a sponsor's invite, which is decided by the event's tournament committee.

It's the latter, though, that has been a big-talking point for controversy since Signature Events were introduced, with some players claiming the invites are tailored towards specific players, as well as those on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.

Scottie Scheffler holds The Memorial Tournament trophy

Scottie Scheffler has won the most Signature Events since they were introduced, claiming six titles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in May 2024, both Adam Scott and Webb Simpson, who were members of the PAC, earned multiple invitations into Signature Events, which drew criticism from fellow PGA Tour pro Dylan Wu.

Writing to Twitter/X, Wu reacted to Scott and Simpson's addition to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, stating: "Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair.

“Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event... Seems suspect."

Obviously, it's not just members of the PAC who earn invitations. Big name players who have been out of action for some time also earn invites, such as Jordan Spieth, who was given a spot at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after being out with injury.

Jordan Spieth lines up hit shot

Spieth made his return at a Signature Event after four months away from the game

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A three-time Major winner, the addition of Spieth only adds to the event's viewership and publicity, hence why he was given one of the four invites handed out.

Throughout the past few years, there have been many invitations handed out to various players, but which individuals have received the most? We take a look below...

Which Players Have Earned The Most Sponsor's Invites To PGA Tour Signature Events?

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Event

Sponsor's Invites

2023

WM Phoenix Open

Ricky Barnes

Charley Hoffman

JB Holmes

Davis Thompson

2023

Genesis Invitational

Marcus Byrd

Cameron Champ

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

SH Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Adrian Meronk

Keita Nakajima

Justin Suh

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Jack Wall (a)

2023

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Ludvig Aberg (a)

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody

Luke Donald

Cole Hammer

Padraig Harrington

Charley Hoffman

Kamaiu Johnson

Zach Johnson

Patton Kizzire

Martin Laird

Thriston Lawrence

Adrian Meronk

Ryan Palmer

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Kyle Westmoreland

2023

RBC Heritage

Akshay Bhatia

Wesley Bryan

Luke Donald

Ernie Els

Jim Furyk

Ben Martin

Justin Suh

Carson Young

2023

Wells Fargo Championship

Marcus Byrd

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Ryan Gerard

Austin Greaser (a)

Quinn Riley

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

2023

The Memorial Tournament

Akshay Bhatia

KJ Choi

Stewart Cink

MJ Daffue

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Will Gordon

Bo Hoag

Zach Johnson

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

William McGirt

Brandt Snedeker

Kevin Streelman

2023

Travelers Championship

Ludvig Aberg

Sam Bennett

Zecheng Dou

Paul Haley II

Charley Hoffman

Benjamin James (a)

Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

Dylan Wu

2024

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Peter Malnati

Maverick McNealy

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

2024

Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Will Zalatoris

2024

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Nicolai Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

2024

RBC Heritage

Kevin Kisner

Shane Lowry

Webb Simpson

Gary Woodland

2024

Wells Fargo Championship

Matt Kuchar

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Gary Woodland

2024

The Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel

Matt Kuchar

Alex Noren

Brandt Snedeker

2024

Travelers Championship

Billy Horschel

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Michael Thorbjornsen

2025

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rickie Fowler

Harry Hall

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

2025

Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler

Min Woo Lee

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

2025

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rafael Campos

Mackenzie Hughes

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

2025

RBC Heritage

Rickie Fowler

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Kuchar

Jordan Spieth

2025

Truist Championship

Rickie Fowler

Keith Mitchell

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

2025

The Memorial Tournament

Rickie Fowler

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

2025

Travelers Championship

Luke Clanton

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Gary Woodland

2026

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tony Finau

Billy Horschel

Keith Mitchell

Sahith Theegala

2026

Genesis Invitational

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Tom Kim

Adam Scott

2026

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Max Greyserman

Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk

Jordan Spieth

As alluded to, prior to the Signature Event model that we are used to now, tournaments would have the option to invite more than four players to make up their full fields and, as you can see by the 2023 Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, over 10 players earned invites.

For 2023, Luke Donald was the main beneficiary of the invites, securing four. The Englishman was the European Ryder Cup captain that year, making his addition understandable.

Behind Donald was four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman and then PGA Tour rookie Justin Suh, who was the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List Winner and earned the circuit's Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Luke Donald hits a driver off the tee

Donald earned four invites to PGA Tour Signature Events in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2024, when four invites were introduced, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have earned the most exemptions.

For Woodland, who claimed the US Open in 2019, he underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor in 2023, making his return in 2024. Spieth, meanwhile, also suffered with injury and returned in 2025, with all six of his invites coming since that year.

Both Scott and Simpson have earned six and five invites, respectively, while all six of Fowler's invites came in 2025.

Gary Woodland lines up a tee shot with a driver

Woodland has earned the most sponsor's invites with seven

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was a big talking point throughout that year as, thanks to the six invites, Fowler was able to sneak into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and earn a top 50 spot, which guaranteed him starts in all eight Signature Events for 2026.

Earning a significant chunk of points from Signature Events that he received sponsor's invitations into, Fowler only made it into the Playoffs by 70 points.

The main talking point was his Memorial Tournament exemption, where he finished T7th in Ohio. Earning 176 FedEx Cup points for that performance, it proved to be a big factor in the outcome of the FedEx Cup.

Take a look at which players earned the most sponsor's invites below

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Sponsor's Invites

Tournaments

Gary Woodland

7

2024 Genesis Invitational

2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2025 Genesis Invitational

2025 Truist Championship

2025 Travelers Championship

Adam Scott

6

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2024 Genesis Invitational

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

2024 Travelers Championship

2026 Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler

6

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2025 Genesis Invitational

2025 RBC Heritage

2025 Truist Championship

2025 The Memorial Tournament

2025 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth

6

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2025 Genesis Invitational

2025 RBC Heritage

2025 Truist Championship

2025 The Memorial Tournament

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Webb Simpson

5

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

2024 Travelers Championship

Luke Donald

4

2023 Genesis Invitational

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2023 RBC Heritage

2023 The Memorial Tournament

Matt Kuchar

4

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

2024 The Memorial Tournament

2025 RBC Heritage

2025 The Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel

4

2024 The Memorial Tournament

2024 Travelers Championship

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Charley Hoffman

3

2023 WM Phoenix Open

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2023 Travelers Championship

Justin Suh

3

2023 Genesis Invitational

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2023 RBC Heritage

Brandt Snedeker

3

2023 The Memorial Tournament

2024 The Memorial Tournament

2025 The Memorial Tournament

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

