Which Players Have Earned The Most Sponsor's Invites To PGA Tour Signature Events?
Introduced as Designated Events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the revamped Signature Events offer players the most prize money and points, making an invite even more lucrative
After the rise of the LIV Golf League, the PGA Tour introduced a new-look calendar that featured Designated, now Signature, Events, tournaments that offered a $20 million purse and even more FedEx Cup points.
Initially, the eight tournaments were full field events with a cut but, in 2024, they were changed to limited field, no cut tournaments, something that has drawn controversy over the last few years.
Players can qualify for these $20 million events in a number of ways. The top 50 players from the 2025 FedEx Cup standings through the Tour Championship are eligible, while PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year also qualify.
There's also the AON Next 10 and Swing Five, where accumulated points from 2026 events go towards Signature Event qualification, while the final way is to earn a sponsor's invite, which is decided by the event's tournament committee.
It's the latter, though, that has been a big-talking point for controversy since Signature Events were introduced, with some players claiming the invites are tailored towards specific players, as well as those on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.
Back in May 2024, both Adam Scott and Webb Simpson, who were members of the PAC, earned multiple invitations into Signature Events, which drew criticism from fellow PGA Tour pro Dylan Wu.
Writing to Twitter/X, Wu reacted to Scott and Simpson's addition to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, stating: "Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair.
“Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event... Seems suspect."
Obviously, it's not just members of the PAC who earn invitations. Big name players who have been out of action for some time also earn invites, such as Jordan Spieth, who was given a spot at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after being out with injury.
A three-time Major winner, the addition of Spieth only adds to the event's viewership and publicity, hence why he was given one of the four invites handed out.
Throughout the past few years, there have been many invitations handed out to various players, but which individuals have received the most? We take a look below...
Year
Event
Sponsor's Invites
2023
WM Phoenix Open
Ricky Barnes
Charley Hoffman
JB Holmes
Davis Thompson
2023
Genesis Invitational
Marcus Byrd
Cameron Champ
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
SH Kim
Yeongsu Kim
Adrian Meronk
Keita Nakajima
Justin Suh
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
Jack Wall (a)
2023
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Ludvig Aberg (a)
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Pierceson Coody
Luke Donald
Cole Hammer
Padraig Harrington
Charley Hoffman
Kamaiu Johnson
Zach Johnson
Patton Kizzire
Martin Laird
Thriston Lawrence
Adrian Meronk
Ryan Palmer
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Kyle Westmoreland
2023
RBC Heritage
Akshay Bhatia
Wesley Bryan
Luke Donald
Ernie Els
Jim Furyk
Ben Martin
Justin Suh
Carson Young
2023
Wells Fargo Championship
Marcus Byrd
Trevor Cone
Pierceson Coody
Ryan Gerard
Austin Greaser (a)
Quinn Riley
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
2023
The Memorial Tournament
Akshay Bhatia
KJ Choi
Stewart Cink
MJ Daffue
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Will Gordon
Bo Hoag
Zach Johnson
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
William McGirt
Brandt Snedeker
Kevin Streelman
2023
Travelers Championship
Ludvig Aberg
Sam Bennett
Zecheng Dou
Paul Haley II
Charley Hoffman
Benjamin James (a)
Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
Dylan Wu
2024
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Peter Malnati
Maverick McNealy
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
2024
Genesis Invitational
Adam Scott
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Will Zalatoris
2024
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Nicolai Hojgaard
Shane Lowry
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
2024
RBC Heritage
Kevin Kisner
Shane Lowry
Webb Simpson
Gary Woodland
2024
Wells Fargo Championship
Matt Kuchar
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Gary Woodland
2024
The Memorial Tournament
Billy Horschel
Matt Kuchar
Alex Noren
Brandt Snedeker
2024
Travelers Championship
Billy Horschel
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Michael Thorbjornsen
2025
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rickie Fowler
Harry Hall
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
2025
Genesis Invitational
Rickie Fowler
Min Woo Lee
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
2025
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Rafael Campos
Mackenzie Hughes
Min Woo Lee
Justin Rose
2025
RBC Heritage
Rickie Fowler
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Kuchar
Jordan Spieth
2025
Truist Championship
Rickie Fowler
Keith Mitchell
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
2025
The Memorial Tournament
Rickie Fowler
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
2025
Travelers Championship
Luke Clanton
Rickie Fowler
Tom Kim
Gary Woodland
2026
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tony Finau
Billy Horschel
Keith Mitchell
Sahith Theegala
2026
Genesis Invitational
Tony Finau
Max Homa
Tom Kim
Adam Scott
2026
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Max Greyserman
Billy Horschel
Chris Kirk
Jordan Spieth
As alluded to, prior to the Signature Event model that we are used to now, tournaments would have the option to invite more than four players to make up their full fields and, as you can see by the 2023 Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, over 10 players earned invites.
For 2023, Luke Donald was the main beneficiary of the invites, securing four. The Englishman was the European Ryder Cup captain that year, making his addition understandable.
Behind Donald was four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman and then PGA Tour rookie Justin Suh, who was the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List Winner and earned the circuit's Player of the Year honors in 2022.
Since 2024, when four invites were introduced, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have earned the most exemptions.
For Woodland, who claimed the US Open in 2019, he underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor in 2023, making his return in 2024. Spieth, meanwhile, also suffered with injury and returned in 2025, with all six of his invites coming since that year.
Both Scott and Simpson have earned six and five invites, respectively, while all six of Fowler's invites came in 2025.
This was a big talking point throughout that year as, thanks to the six invites, Fowler was able to sneak into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and earn a top 50 spot, which guaranteed him starts in all eight Signature Events for 2026.
Earning a significant chunk of points from Signature Events that he received sponsor's invitations into, Fowler only made it into the Playoffs by 70 points.
The main talking point was his Memorial Tournament exemption, where he finished T7th in Ohio. Earning 176 FedEx Cup points for that performance, it proved to be a big factor in the outcome of the FedEx Cup.
Player
Sponsor's Invites
Tournaments
Gary Woodland
7
2024 Genesis Invitational
2024 RBC Heritage
2024 Wells Fargo Championship
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2025 Genesis Invitational
2025 Truist Championship
2025 Travelers Championship
Adam Scott
6
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2024 Genesis Invitational
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2024 Wells Fargo Championship
2024 Travelers Championship
2026 Genesis Invitational
Rickie Fowler
6
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2025 Genesis Invitational
2025 RBC Heritage
2025 Truist Championship
2025 The Memorial Tournament
2025 Travelers Championship
Jordan Spieth
6
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2025 Genesis Invitational
2025 RBC Heritage
2025 Truist Championship
2025 The Memorial Tournament
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Webb Simpson
5
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2024 RBC Heritage
2024 Wells Fargo Championship
2024 Travelers Championship
Luke Donald
4
2023 Genesis Invitational
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2023 RBC Heritage
2023 The Memorial Tournament
Matt Kuchar
4
2024 Wells Fargo Championship
2024 The Memorial Tournament
2025 RBC Heritage
2025 The Memorial Tournament
Billy Horschel
4
2024 The Memorial Tournament
2024 Travelers Championship
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Charley Hoffman
3
2023 WM Phoenix Open
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2023 Travelers Championship
Justin Suh
3
2023 Genesis Invitational
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2023 RBC Heritage
Brandt Snedeker
3
2023 The Memorial Tournament
2024 The Memorial Tournament
2025 The Memorial Tournament
