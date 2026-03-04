Charley Hull, Sir Andy Murray And Gareth Bale Among Big Names Lined-Up For Sunningdale Foursomes

Sunningdale's foursomes competition has been played since 1934 and, over the years, has been won by Major winners and Ryder Cup stars.

It regularly brings big names to it and, for 2026, it's no different, as the worlds of golf, soccer and tennis collide in Sunningdale, specifically in the form of a five-time Champions League winner and a two-time Wimbledon champion.

David Corben and Harry Crockett claimed the Sunningdale Foursomes title in 2025 (Image credit: Cookie Jar Golf)

Gareth Bale and Sir Andy Murray are two of Britain's most decorated stars in their specific sports and, on March 10th, they will be teeing it up in the first round of the foursomes competition.

Murray actually plays alongside two-time DP World Tour winner Eddie Pepperell, while Bale is partnered with Matthew Wylie, who plays at Rothley Park in Leicestershire.

Recent PIF Saudi Ladies International winner, Charley Hull, returns to the tournament for 2026, this time alongside Ryan Evans.

In 2025, Hull was paired with her good friend and fellow Solheim Cup star, Georgia Hall, with the LPGA Tour winning duo making it all the way to the last 16 before falling to Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans 4&3.

Hull and Hall during the first day of the 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trio of Hull, Bale and Murray are the main headliners, as DP World Tour winners Robert Rock, Marc Warren, Richard McEvoy, Simon Khan and Callum Shinkwin are also present.

Taking place from Tuesday March 10th until March 13th, the tournament will be played at Sunningdale's Old and New courses, which rank among the best in England.

Format-wise, the Old will be used for Tuesday morning, before the New in the afternoon. This trend continues on Wednesday, before the quarter finals take place on Thursday March 12th. The semi finals and final will be contended on Friday, with the Old course staging all three rounds.

Sunningdale's Old Course will stage the final three rounds of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, the tournament has been running since 1934 and players will have a handicap and all play from the same tees/par.

For male professionals, they will play off +1, while male amateurs play off 0. Lady professionals, meanwhile, play off 2, while lady amateurs play off 3.

Being foursomes, players decide on who will tee off even-numbered holes and who will go off odd-numbered holes. From there, it's alternate shots, with the winner being the pair who play the hole in the lowest score.

Last year, David Corben and Harry Crockett claimed the title with a 1-up victory over Monty Holcombe and Oscar Lent.

They joined a list of winners that included John O'Leary and Sam Torrance (1985), Luke Donald and Michael O'Connor (1996), Ross Fisher and Simon Griffiths (2003 & 2004), Annabel Dimmock and Steven Brown (2014), Sophie Lamb and Marco Penge (2016) and Linn Grant and Maja Stark (2019).

Check out the full draw for the Sunningdale Foursomes here.