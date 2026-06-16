The 5 Big US Open Storylines To Watch Out For At Shinnecock Hills

The third Major of the year is upon us and there's plenty to talk about ahead of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

We've got an iconic venue on Long Island but one that's seen controversy the last two times it's hosted America's national open, will the USGA learn from those lessons?

There's history on the line as Scottie Scheffler looks to join the Grand Slam club, but is his game in good enough shape?

Australian iron man Adam Scott is serving up another slice of history while at the other end of the spectrum one of the best college golfers of all time is preparing to start his pro career.

With Rory McIlroy looking to end a long drought in a tournament that arguably suits his game best, there's no shortage of storylines to keep us gripped this week.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the Grand Slam?

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World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines at Shinnecock Hills as he chases the US Open title that will see him join Rory McIlroy and become the seventh man to win the career Grand Slam.

Although McIlroy joined last year and Jordan Spieth has a chance at the PGA Championship, don't underestimate the size of the task ahead - and why Scheffler will feel that extra weight of history.

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Scheffler has already scouted Shinnecock Hills so knows his game will need to be on point - especially his short game and putting which will be key this week thanks to the devlish greens he'll face.

Scheffler's putting is the one chink in his armour in the big events - he ranked 72nd at the PGA Championship at Aronimink in putting and 51st around the greens, if he repeats that he'll have no chance at Shinnecock.

And for Scheffler he's on something of a drought, having 'only' won once this year, back in January, with his current 11 tournament winless run his longest for three years.

He's finished second three times with three other top fives so it's hardly a slump, and it'd surprise nobody if he lifted the trophy on Sunday, but he's clearly not quite at his brilliant best.

Can Rory McIlroy win perfect Major again?

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The US Open was Rory McIlroy's first Major way back in 2011 when his game looked absolutely perfect for the test. It still does, and it's incredible to think he's not managed to pocket another one.

McIlroy's driving prowess should make the US Open right up his street, but in the immediate aftermath of his victory at Congressional he perhaps thought it would all come too easy for him.

The Northern Irishman earned just one top 10 and missed four cuts in the next seven US Opens, before the penny dropped about having to be more patient in what is often the toughest of the four Majors.

He then had a run of six straight top 10s including two near misses, in 2023 - chasing home Wyndham Clark in LA and his infamous 2024 meltdown at Pinehurst to allow Bryson DeChambeau to claims victory.

McIlroy's since won back-to-back Masters and is focusing more and more on the Majors, having already scouted out Shinnecock. It could be time for McIlroy to add another US Open to his trophy cabinet.

Will Shinnecock be hero or villain?

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The Long Island venue is clearly one of the finest courses in the United States, but it's known more for the controversial last two US Opens at Shinnecock Hills - when the USGA was accused of losing the course.

The greens became borderline unplayable in both events, with Phil Mickelson infamously hitting a moving ball in 2018 while grounds crew had to water the greens during the final round in 2004.

The USGA’s chief championships officer John Bodenhamer has vowed to take a more hands-off approach this year, to "let Shinnecock be Shinnecock" and allow Mother Nature to provide the difficulty.

The fairways are wider than before but the greens remain as tough as you like, so both approach play and getting up-and-down will still be a problem - par will be a good score even without the USGA picking out the worst pin placements.

With strong winds expected organisers won't even have to get too tricky with the flags, and if Shinnecock is allowed to shine on its own this time it'll end up being the hero of the US Open instead of the villain.

Iron man Adam Scott joins rare century club

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There's a big milestone being achieved at Shinnecock as Adam Scott makes his 100th consecutve Major appearance - joining Jack Nicklaus as the only men ever to reach three figures.

He's still got some way to go to catch the great man as Nicklaus made 146 consecutive Majors, but becoming just the second centurion is still a huge achievement for the Australian.

Being fit enough to play in 100 straight Majors is one thing, being good enough to get in to 100 straight Majors is something else, but Scott has been an ever present since making his second Open appearance in 2001.

Tom Watson managed 87 straight Majors and Sergio Garcia 86, which gives you an idea of the how tough it is to pile up 100 consecutive appearances in golf's biggest tournaments.

College superstar set to turn pro

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One of the highest-rated college stars on record, Jackson Koivun will turn pro after the US Open, so all eyes will be on him at Shinnecock Hills in his last event as an amateur.

The 21-year-old led Auburn to two NCAA Championships in three years, and set all kinds of records in a college career to rival any of the greats

Data Golf had him as the highest rated amateur since it began tracking, and Koivun became the first man to win all three of college golf's top awards (Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus) on multiple occasions.

Now, one of college golf's greatest ever players will tee it up at the US Open before turning pro and hitting the PGA Tour at the Jon Deere Classic. He has a card through 2027 thanks to gaining enough points on the PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program.

He's had to give up a spot in The Open at Royal Brikdale to go pro, but you get the sense he won't have too many problems getting into the Majors in the future. The hype could well be real with this kid.