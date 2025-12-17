Rory McIlroy Reveals Grand Slam Themed Christmas Present From Caddie Harry Diamond

Christmas has come early for Rory McIlroy, who revealed a brilliant gift his caddie and friend Harry Diamond got him to commemorate his Grand Slam success.

It's a whirlwind year for McIlroy, winning The Masters in epic style to become just the sixth men's Grand Slam champion, before leading Europe to a brilliant Ryder Cup success in New York.

McIlroy is hoping to end the year by winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on December 18, which would be another perfect Christmas present.

Thanks to his long-time caddie and childhood friend, though, McIlroy has already been given the perfect Christmas gift, with Diamond presenting him with an Augusta National card signed by all five previous Grand Slam champions.

McIlroy appeared on the Shotgun Start podcast to discuss his incredible 2025 season, during which he revealed the gift Diamond had given him.

He showed the hosts the Augusta National branded card with the signatures of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan all on it - the exclusive Grand Slam club McIlroy has now joined.

McIlroy said Diamond asked if he'd like to add his signature to the card, but McIlroy replied "absolutely not" and will instead keep it to the five names of the men who went before him.

With World No.1 Scottie Scheffler just a US Open away from joining the Grand Slam club though, McIlroy hopes he doesn't have to update it too soon.

"I just hope I don't have to get Scottie to sign it next year," McIlroy joked.

It's been a monumental year for McIlroy, highlighted of course by his Masters victory to complete his childhood ambition of winning all four Majors.

And it was true McIlroy style - with some mistakes and some outrageous shots down the stretch, before missing a putt on the 18th to drop into a playoff with Justin Rose.

To then play the 18th again magnificently to claim the Green Jacket and the release of years of heartbreak and near misses was also right on brand. McIlroy summed that closing stretch up quite nicely on the Shotgun Start podcast.

"If I was ever going to do it at Augusta it was always going to have to be that way," said McIlroy. "Throwing up all over myself in the last few holes."

And credit also has to go to Diamond, one of McIlroy's best friends from childhood who has come in for some criticism during his time on the bag - most notably at the 2024 US Open when he lost the title with a few late stumbles.

McIlroy consistently stood by his buddy throughout those tough times, and now pictures from Augusta National show the two Northern Irishmen celebrating golfing history together.

“I’ve known Harry since I was seven years old,” McIlroy told the media through tears after winning The Masters.

“I met him on the putting green at Holywood Golf Club. We’ve had so many good times together. He’s been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life.

“To be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we’ve had, all the crap that he’s had to take from people that don’t know anything about the game, yeah, this one is just as much his as it is mine.

"He’s a massive part of what I do, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to share it with than him.”