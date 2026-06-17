A 100/1 Winner At Shinnecock? Here's 7 Of The Best Outsiders Who Could Win The US Open

Could a 100/1 shot win the US Open? You only have to look back to JJ Spaun's victory at Oakmont last year to see how outsiders could prosper at Shinnecock Hills.

Scottie Scheffler is going for the Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy is focused on Majors more and more, so they remain the betting favorites for the US Open this year.

There's some dark horse sleeper picks we've picked out, along with some special bets including first-round leader selections and a big name to miss the cut.

What about the longshots though? The US Open has a decent history of springing the odd surprise winner.

As 100/1 shots or bigger have some solid recent form in this event, with two triple-digit outsiders winning the US Open in just the last three years.

JJ Spaun started at around 150/1 last year before lifting the trophy at Oakmont, while Wyndham Clark was 125/1 before his LA victory in 2023.

Throw in 110/1 shot Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach in 2019 and 100/1 Webb Simpson tasting victory in San Francisco in 2012 and that's a decent run for three-figure winners. So who could join that list?

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Adam Scott 100/1

He couldn't could he? Adam Scott is appearing in his 100th consecutive Major, could he celebrate that by claiming his second Major title with a shock US Open success?

It seems a bit far-fetched but Scott is not exactly a has-been, he's a Masters champion and yes he's getting on but his swing looks as great as ever and he can still send it off the tee.

The veteran Aussie finished fourth at the Genesis and fourth at the Cadillac at Doral, along with a T12 in his last start at The Memorial - all difficult courses in their own right.

And remember just 12 months ago he contended at Oakmont for three rounds before faltering on that tough Sunday - so even though he's missed the cut on two previous visits to Shinnecock he can obviously still handle the US Open challenge.

Yes, it'd be a fairytale, but fairytales still do happen in golf.

Back Adam Scott to win the US Open at +10000 (100/1) with BetMGM

Cameron Smith 110/1

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Could the former Open champion be on the way back after his long Major slump? Claude Harmon looks to have done the trick as he ended a run of six missed cuts in a row with a fine seventh place at the PGA Championship.

More time working with Harmon will only improve him further, and he finished fourth in the US Open just three years ago so knows he can do well in the tournament.

Winning The Open at St Andrews showed he can play in windy conditions, everybody knows that he's one of the best putters in the game but he's also a brilliant scrambler - both traits which will stand him in good stead at Shinnecock.

We might just be getting Smith on the right side of his return to the elite.

Back Cameron Smith to win the US Open at +11000 (110/1) with BetMGM

Akshay Bhatia 110/1

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First the negatives, as Akshay Bhatia has missed two cuts in his last three starts and hasn't been in great Major form this year, missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship - and in truth he's not yet converted his PGA Tour form into Major challenges.

But let's not forget he's a winner this year, a tough play-off winner at the Arnold Palmer as well, and he also had a T16 at the RBC Heritage where pinpoint accuracy in approach shots is needed.

So overall his body of work this year has been great - but it's just replicating that on the Major stage. There was a sign in this event not so long ago though.

His best Major result was the T16 he managed at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, a similarly firm and fast test, and there's no doubt he can thrive in testing conditions. He's got the game to win a Major, it's just a matter of when he puts it all together.

Back Akshay Bhatia to win the US Open at +11000 (110/1) with BetMGM

David Puig 125/1

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Speaking of Major game, young Spaniard David Puig looks to have all the attributes and he's been scouting Shinnecock alongside Jon Rahm this week so will have picked up some tips.

A huge hitter off the tee, if his accuracy is on he'll have a big advantage this week, and he's coming off the best Major finish of his young career, finishing T18 at the PGA Championship.

A win in the Australian PGA Championship last November and T5 in Andalucia last time out are all good signs heading to Shinnecock. He's another one who looks destined to win a Major, that may arrive earlier than expected at Shinnecock.

Back David Puig to win the US Open at +12500 (125/1) with BetMGM

Alex Smalley 130/1

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Only Aaron Rai's flying finish prevented Alex Smalley from at least making a play-off for the PGA Championship - and he did nothing much wrong on Sunday at Aronimink.

This is Smalley's first US Open as a pro - he qualified as an amateur in 2017 - so that hopefully negates the curse of debutants in this event. No player has won the US Open on debut for over 100 years.

Smalley backed up his runner-up finish at the PGA by finishing third at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but did miss the cut on his last appearance at The Memorial.

That ended a fine run of form across five tournaments, but if he's back to that kind of play then there's no reason why he can't challenge again. Sometimes players just get a taste for Major golf.

Back Alex Smalley to win the US Open at +13000 (130/1) with BetMGM

Jacob Bridgeman 125/1

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Winning the Genesis Invitational and a T5 at The Players remain solid results for Jacob Bridgeman this season - he missed the cut at Aronimink which was a blow but a T11 in Canada last week suggested he's regaining that early season form.

He's thrived on tough courses and his game sets up really nicely for Shinnecock Hills - his approach play is solid but it's on the greens where he really excels, ranking third on the PGA Tour this season.

With the greens set to be the main defence at Shinnecock this week then the winner will have to putt well - and not many have been better with the flat stick this year than Bridgeman.

Back Jacob Bridgeman to win the US Open at +12500 (125/1) with BetMGM

Kristoffer Reitan 100/1

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Kristoffer Reitan has made the cut in the last three Majors and is another who could just be on the rise towards being a genuine contender.

The Norwegian already has a Signature Event tucked away at the Truist Championship and a T6 at The Memorial is another fine effort on a golf course as tough as any Major.

He's not as consistent on the greens as you'd like, but he's capable and if he's as good as he usually is off the tee then he'll be in good positions around Shinnecock.

Back Kristoffer Reitan to win the US Open at +10000 (100/1) with BetMGM