Which Players Have Completed 3 Of 4 Legs Of The Career Grand Slam?

The Career Grand Slam has been completed by just seven players in the history of the game, with multiple individuals getting incredibly close to the rare feat.

Among those who have completed the Career Grand Slam are Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, but who are those who are one Major away from joining them?

McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam after victory at The Masters in April 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, to begin with, players like Walter Hagen, Harry Vardon, Jim Barnes and Tommy Armour were only one Major away from completing the Career Grand Slam but, looking at their years active, some championships weren't around at the time of playing.

For example, The Masters was first played in 1934, so some of those players listed never had the opportunity to play at Augusta National.

So, with that in mind, which players are one Major away from the Career Grand Slam? We take a look below.

Tom Watson

Masters - 2

US Open - 1

The Open Championship - 5

PGA Championship - 0

The World Golf Hall of Famer possesses an incredible eight Major championships but, throughout his career, Tom Watson never claimed the PGA Championship.

Securing five Claret Jugs, two Green Jackets and one US Open, the Wanamaker Trophy never made its way into Watson's hands, with the American coming close on a few occasions.

His closest call came in 1978, when Watson finished runner-up despite leading by five shots going into the final round at Oakmont Country Club.

Sitting 10-under, he carded a two-over-par final round and ended up in a three-way playoff with John Mahaffey and Jerry Pate, with Mahaffey sinking a 12-foot birdie putt at the second playoff hole to win.

Sam Snead

Masters - 3

US Open - 0

The Open Championship - 1

PGA Championship - 3

Snead claimed an incredible three Green Jackets, three Wanamaker Trophies and one Claret Jug but, somehow, no US Opens.

It's not as if Snead didn't have his fair share of opportunities, with the American finishing runner-up in his home open a total of four times in 1937, 1947, 1949 and 1953.

In 1937, Snead was one back going into the final day, but finished two back of winner Ralph Guldahl on Sunday. In 1947, he lost in an 18-hole playoff to Lew Worsham, with Snead missing a two-foot putt on the final hole.

Two years later, he was one back of Cary Middlecoff and, in 1953, he began one back of Ben Hogan, who then pulled away on the final day to win by six strokes at Oakmont Country Club.

Arnold Palmer

Masters - 4

US Open - 1

The Open Championship - 2

PGA Championship - 0

The King is one of the most recognizable golfers in the history of the sport and, with seven Major championships, one of the most decorated.

However, Arnold Palmer never claimed the PGA Championship in his illustrious career, coming up short in 1964, 1968 and 1970, finishing runner-up on those three occasions.

In 1964, Palmer was one back of Bobby Nichols on the Friday and Saturday, with the American remaining one back of the eventual winner as he emulated the same score as Nichols on the remaining two rounds.

Four years later, Palmer finished one back of Julius Boros and, in 1970, he ended up two back of Dave Stockton, with Palmer finishing one-over-par at Southern Hills Country Club.

Lee Trevino

Masters - 0

US Open - 2

The Open Championship - 2

PGA Championship - 2

Lee Trevino claimed two US Open titles, two Claret Jugs and two Wanamaker Trophies, but never a Green Jacket, with the Texan failing to win around Augusta National.

The American didn't have a bad record around the layout, securing top 10s in 1975 and 1985, but the course never suited his style of play, hence the lack of close calls in the championship.

In fact, such was Trevino's dislike of the course he turned down invitations to The Masters three times (1970, 1971 and 1974). In 1969, he stated: "I’m never going to play there again. They can invite me all they want, but I’m not going back. It’s just not my type of course."

Phil Mickelson

Masters - 3

US Open - 0

The Open Championship - 1

PGA Championship - 2

One of the biggest names to miss out on the Career Grand Slam is Phil Mickelson, who has come so close to winning the US Open on a number of occasions.

Infamously, Mickelson has finished runner-up in his home open a record six times, missing out in heartbreaking fashion in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.

The first big miss came in 1999, when Payne Stewart holed two long putts on the 71st and 72nd to win by one. The biggest miss, though, came in 2006 when Mickelson double bogeyed the final hole in the final round to miss out by one stroke.

After his round, Mickelson famously stated: "I still am in shock that I did that, I just can't believe I did that. I am such an idiot."

Byron Nelson

Masters - 2

US Open - 1

The Open Championship - 0

PGA Championship - 2

A five-time Major winner, the only championship he failed to win was The Open, with the World Golf Hall of Famer only ever playing in the event twice.

In fact, the closest Byron Nelson ever came to winning the Claret Jug was in his debut at the championship, finishing solo fifth in 1937.

After that appearance, he played in 1955, finishing T32. The reason for Nelson rarely playing The Open was due to the time required to travel over the pond in the 1930s and 40s.

Raymond Floyd

Masters - 1

US Open - 1

The Open Championship - 0

PGA Championship - 2

Raymond Floyd claimed four Major victories over a 17-year period, with his first Major coming in 1969 and his last in 1986.

A two-time winner of the PGA Championship, as well as victories in the US Open and The Masters, the one Major the American never secured was The Open Championship.

It's not as if Floyd had a bad record in the championship either, registering four top 10s, including a runner-up finish in 1978. At that championship, he finished two shots back of Nicklaus at St Andrews.

Jordan Spieth

Masters - 1

US Open - 1

The Open Championship - 1

PGA Championship - 0

The most recent player to be one away from the Career Grand Slam is Jordan Spieth, who has one Green Jacket, one Claret Jug and one US Open title to his name.

As of writing, he is without a Wanamaker Trophy, with Spieth finishing runner-up in 2015, a season where he claimed The Masters and US Open.

Finishing T3 in 2019, the PGA Championship in 2015 saw him finish three back of Jason Day, who produced a record 20-under championship total that was the lowest score in relation to par at a Major championship.

Players Who Could Join Them

As of writing, a number of players have victories in two of the Majors, including Scottie Scheffler, who leads The 153rd Open Championship going into the final round.

Winning The Masters and PGA Championship, he would be three-quarters of the way to the Career Grand Slam with victory at Royal Portrush. This would leave just the US Open.

Brooks Koepka has five Major wins, three at the PGA Championship and two at the US Open. Like Dustin Johnson, who won The Masters and US Open, both men are halfway to the Career Grand Slam.

A number of other current players include Jon Rahm (Masters, US Open), Collin Morikawa (PGA Championship and The Open) and Xander Schauffele (PGA Championship and The Open).