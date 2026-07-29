'The Pin Shouldn't Have Been There' - Charley Hull Reveals Complaint To LPGA Tour Commissioner After Controversial Hole Location

Charley Hull says the pin "shouldn't have been there" at last week's Scottish Open where she was putting for birdie on the 5th hole and ended up with a quadruple-bogey nine.

The Englishwoman over-hit her putt and it ended up running off the green before she took four chip shots to get it back up onto the putting surface.

She holed a good putt to avoid making double figures - and later messaged LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler to complain following the round.

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"Listen, at the end of the day it's about position. I am not going to sit here and say, oh, yeah, it was me. Which is was me, but the pin shouldn't have been there," Hull said at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

"I texted the commissioner straight after the round. I was like, listen, at the end of the day I know everyone f***s up, but the pin was about a yard from a massive slope, and where it was on a downslope going towards a slope.

"I've had a 12-foot putt for birdie and walk off with a nine. Yeah, I had four chips up the slope, but I shouldn't have putted off the green. Just shows in fact that I'm human. Even the world so and so can make a nine.

"I thought it was a pretty good nine by the end of it. I holed a ten-foot putt, so, yeah, I think I even fist bumped."

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Despite dropping four strokes in a single hole, the World No.7 went on to make cut and finished in a tie for 44th.

"I made a ten before on the golf course and still shot five-under par, and that was a few years ago. It was very, very windy and the golf course last week was playing quite tricky," Hull said on the tournament at Dundonald.

"But I was happy to make the cut. Actually I hit the ball pretty good tee to green that week. It was just the putt[er] was not behaving."