'I Can Give Myself A Pat On The Back' - Adam Scott Closing In On Incredible Major Milestone
Adam Scott is not too interested in landmarks even though he will join Jack Nicklaus as the only two men with 100 straight Major starts at the US Open
As Adam Scott closes in on a fine century of Major appearances, he insists the thought of still being able to win one is more of a driving factor than making the record books.
The smooth-swinging Australian will tee it up in his 100th career Major at the PGA Championship - joining Sir Nick Faldo and becoming the 20th man to reach a century of Major appearances.
Scott's consistency sets him apart from most others though, and his recent finish at the Cadillac Championship meant he'll achieve something only the great Jack Nicklaus managed.
As after the PGA, Scott will play in the US Open in what will be his 100th consecutive Major appearance - joining Nicklaus as the only two men ever to achieve that feat.
“Part of me doesn't want to be the guy yet who just has all these other things that aren't based around winning events,” Scott previously said about his upcoming milestones ahead of his fine finish at Doral.
“I would rather win some stuff, and let's celebrate winning the US Open than just playing in it. I feel like that, but, you know, I can give myself a pat on the back for hanging in there and playing all these events.
"My head's still really in, like I should be able to compete and win these things, so maybe I don't see it as much of an accomplishment.
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"But I guess if you ask someone who is at two Majors it seems like a long way away. I'll give myself a pat on the back, but I would love to still win."
Although he is set to join Nicklaus as the only men to play 100 in a row, he's still miles behind the great man, who incredibly played in 146 straight Majors between the 1962 Masters and 1998 US Open.
So 45-year-old Scott would need to continue playing in every Major until the 2038 PGA Championship to break the record.
Adam Scott's Major career
It all started at The Open, where Scott will make his 26th straight appearance at Royal Birkdale in July, which is the longest current active streak.
Scott first qualified for The Open in 2000, his first Major coming just days after turning 20 and weeks after turning pro.
He has six top 10s, has a share of a course record and should have lifted the Claret Jug at Lytham in 2012 when four ahead with four to play, only to let it slip into Ernie Els' hands.
Scott's consecutive run started at The Open in 2001, when he also made his PGA Championship debut, before playing in all four Majors for the first time in 2002.
It's been a full house since then with his 2013 Masters victory his only Major triumph to date - but it's been a tremendous run of consistency and longevity to keep fit, healthy, and in good enough form to make golf's biggest events.
He's got almost double the amount of consecutive Majors as Jordan Spieth in the list of current active streaks, while as a comparison Tiger Woods only managed 46 Majors in a row due to his well documented injury problems.
Adam Scott's Major run
*Scott has qualified for 100 Majors but only played 99 due to 2020 Open being cancelled
|Header Cell - Column 0
Masters
PGA
US Open
Open
First Start
2002
2001
2002
2000
Consecutive Starts
25
25
24
25
Best finish
W (2013)
3rd (2006, 18)
4th (2015)
RU (2012)
Top 10s
5
6
3
6
Cuts made
22/25
18/25
15/24
19/25
Most consecutive men's Major starts - active streaks
- 98 - Adam Scott
- 51 - Jordan Spieth
- 41 - Rory McIlroy
- 40 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 38 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 37 - Tommy Fleetwood
Most consecutive men's Major starts - selected all-time
- 146 - Jack Nicklaus
- 98 - Adam Scott*
- 87 - Tom Watson
- 86 - Sergio Garcia
- 70 - Davis Love III
- 67 - Vijay Singh
- 65 - Nick Faldo
- 61 - Phil Mickelson
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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