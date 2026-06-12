'I’m Ready To Compete Against The Big Boys' - College Superstar Jackson Koivun To Officially Turn Pro

Jackson Koivun, one of college golf's greatest ever players, has confirmed he is officially turning pro after the US Open and joining the PGA Tour.

Just a week after leading Auburn University to a second NCAA Championship in three years, one of the most hyped-up college amateurs will enter the paid ranks.

The 21-year-old set all kinds of records in a college career to rival any of the greats, with a six-win season this year showcasing his immense talent.

On the same day Koivun signed an apparel deal to with Malbon Golf, he also confirmed he was turning pro after taking part in his final tournament as an amateur - the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

“I finally hit that mental acceptance that I’m ready to go and play on the big tour,” Koivun told Sports Illustrated. “It feels like the right time. I’m ready to get out there and compete against the big boys.”

Koivun, who made his decision back in December that this was to be his final season with Auburn, will make his professional debut at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic on July 2-5.

He earned his status in the pros thanks to gaining enough points on the PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program, which runs through the end of 2027.

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Finishing as the world's top-ranked amateur at the end of 2025 saw him win the Mark H. McCormack Medal and exemptions into the US Open and Open Championship - so long as he retained his amateur status.

He'll fulfill that criteria to play at Shinnecock Hills, but turning pro afterwards means giving up his exemption into The Open at Royal Birkdale from July 16-19.

“It’s hard to turn down major exemptions, but deep down, I felt like the time was right to turn pro and I can’t wait that long for the British,” Koivun added. “I’ll keep my fingers crossed that maybe I’ll qualify for it through the John Deere.”

Koivun won 11 times in three years at Auburn and along with two NCAA titles he became the first player to win all three of college golf's top awards (Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus) on multiple occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's famously the best-ranked amateur ever on Data Golf, which started tracking in 2010, even topping the likes of Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth.

The last two players to make the PGA Tour through the Accelerated program, Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent, have struggled though with both earning just one top-10 finish.

“I’m trying to mentally prepare for the fact that it’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows out there,” said Koivun. “There’s a different aspect to the PGA Tour versus college golf. I think if I can handle the travel, week in and week out playing golf, I’ll be ok. I’m confident in my golf game, and I’m just excited to see what I can do.”

And Koivun has already tasted some success on the PGA Tour, as last year he became the first amateur to record four consecutive top-11 finishes.

It all adds up to Koivun being the biggest amateur prospect we've seen turn pro, so all eyes will be on him at Shinnecock, debuting his Malbon gear, to see if he really can start to deliver on his immense potential.