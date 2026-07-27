After How Many Holes Should You Switch Your Golf Ball (If You Don’t Lose It)?

Tour professionals can often be seen marking up a new ball - not because they’ve lost one, but usually because they don’t like to see even the tiniest of blemishes.

Some tour pros are also very superstitious. Ernie Els, for example, used to discard his golf ball immediately after making a birdie, as he believed every golf ball only contained one of those.

Expensive stuff, although maybe not for the average club golfer (author included).

Club golfers don’t tend to have an army of young fans waiting between holes trying to grab a ball, either - we like to play with our Titleist Pro V1 for as long as possible (saves a bit of money in the long run).

However, let’s just say you had an endless supply of golf balls (pretty much like the top players do). How often should you change your golf ball?

The answer may surprise you. You might think that it’s necessary to put new ammo into play every time a small scuff mark appears.