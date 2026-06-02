The Masters Lottery Window Opens, 3 Iconic Courses Play Host And Torrey Pines Announces New Event Sponsor: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The most recent round of events in professional golf saw a couple of playoffs and a first-time winner break through as the build-up to the second round of Majors continued.

In the women's game, the wait for its next Major is now over. Meanwhile, for the men, there is only one more week to tune up before Shinnecock Hills comes into full view.

Away from tour golf, this week is of particular interest to fans who harbor dreams of one day ticking off a true bucket-list wish...

Below, check out some of the biggest storylines from the world of golf this week - both in terms of what has already occurred and what is still yet to go down.

2027 MASTERS LOTTERY WINDOW OPENS

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Wakey wakey, people! The Masters Lottery window is now open! You don't have long to act, though, with the closing date being June 20.

In order to be in with a chance, you need to go to The Masters tickets page and set up an account before applying for the days and number of tickets you'd like (up to four on practice days and two on tournament days).

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You can apply for every day, but if you're lucky enough to be selected then you're only allowed to win for one day during the week - and The Masters chooses which day for you.

In terms of ticket prices, they've been frozen from this year's figures. It's $125 for Monday and Tuesday, $150 for Wednesday - although that does also include access to the Par 3 Contest - and $160 for all four tournament days.

Historically, you find out whether you've been successful or not in July and it's at that point where you'll need to pay for your tickets. Good luck!

US WOMEN'S OPEN

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The biggest in stature. The toughest to win. The joint-most lucrative. The US Women's Open is arguably the top tournament in women's golf, and this year it's being staged at one of the most demanding courses around - Riviera Country Club.

The annual host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, Riviera will welcome 156 players to California this week as they each battle it out for the $12 million tournament purse and the chance to lift the Harton S. Semple trophy.

It is the joint-highest prize money payout all year, matched only by the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and even exceeding the CME Group Tour Championship by a full $1 million.

Sweden's Maja Stark is the defending US Women's Open champion after she won at Erin Hills to become the first European to win it since Annika Sorenstam in 2006.

This year, the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Charley Hull will try and take her crown while aiming to fulfill their own Major ambitions.

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

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Another world-famous course to be welcoming a tour event this week in Muirfield Village in Ohio - Jack Nicklaus' place.

The Golden Bear is hosting the PGA Tour's latest $20 million Signature Event which sees Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler play in the same field for only the seventh time this year.

Viktor Hovland withdrew late last week to headline the big names missing the Memorial Tournament, but 72 other players are preparing to jostle for this lucrative title.

Unlike the majority of Signature Events, there is a cut at the Memorial Tournament, so pros can't rest on their laurels if they want to pick up a huge payout come Sunday.

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA

A general view of Valderrama

Continuing among a cloud of uncertainty regarding its future, LIV Golf rolls on to Spain for its Andalucia event, held at Real Club Valderrama - one of the most famous layouts in European golf.

Talor Gooch has won two of three LIV Golf Andalucia titles so far, while Spaniard Sergio Garcia tasted victory in the other.

Possibly the most popular home player of all, Jon Rahm, will be desperate to finally lay claim to this trophy and extend his sizable advantage in the overall individual standings this term.

KLM OPEN

Scotland's Connor Syme lifted the 2025 KLM Open at The International GC in Amsterdam (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a maiden victory for Kota Kaneko at the Austrian Alpine Open last week, the DP World Tour moves on to the Netherlands and the KLM Open.

Sponsored by the Dutch airline, this event takes place at the International Golf Club, which is in close proximity to Amsterdam's Schipol airport.

However, this national open will be held at The International for the final time in 2026, with Kennemer Golf & Country Club in Zandvoort taking over from next year.

Joost Luiten is hunting a third national open title while US Amateur champion Mason Howell makes his DP World Tour debut as well.

NCAA D1 MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER

The moment Preston Stout found out that he became a national champion 🎉 pic.twitter.com/fqvnkXGVVTJune 2, 2026

On Monday, Oklahoma State's Preston Stout claimed the NCAA D1 Individual Men's Golf Championship by a single stroke at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Stout fired a final round three-under 69 to reach 14-under for the week and was forced to wait on the range for a while to see if anyone could catch him.

Alabama's William Jennings recovered from a double-bogey on the fourth to restore parity via a cluster of gains thereafter, but an untimely bogey at the 18th hole cost him a shot at a playoff and gave Stout the crown.

BEN JAMES EARNS PGA TOUR CARD

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University of Virginia graduate Ben James has probably played his final event as an amateur and could be looking at a PGA Tour career for at least the next 18 months.

James finished No.1 in the PGA Tour University rankings and has earned status on the historic US circuit through 2027 once he turns pro.

It seems as though he will make the jump soon, with the PGA Tour University account on X suggesting it's only a matter of time for the man who has already teed it up at both of the two most recent US Opens.

Should he turn pro, James' first PGA Tour start could be the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto next week.

Connecticut ➡️ UVA ➡️ @PGATOURBen James of @UVAMensGolf has secured the top spot in the class of 2026, and is officially TOURBound! pic.twitter.com/f1O39Sr9qBJune 2, 2026

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The PGA Tour's event at Torrey Pines has a new sponsor - Sentry Insurance. After it was confirmed the PGA Tour would be departing Hawaii for good after this year, and with Farmers Insurance ending its deal with Torrey Pines, a natural partnership has apparently formed.

Therefore, the longstanding San Diego tournament will henceforth be known as The Sentry and take place at Torrey Pines between January 27-30, 2027. It will finish on a Saturday to avoid clashing with the NFL's late playoff matches.

In a press release, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said: "For 75 years the PGA Tour has hosted elite competition in San Diego, including the last 60 at revered Torrey Pines, and we are proud to build upon that legacy and longtime philanthropic impact with our partners at Sentry Insurance.

"We are pleased to have the support of Sentry and the Century Club of San Diego to further grow what fans and players have long recognized as one of our game’s most celebrated venues and events."

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Charlie Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur once again after winning a playoff at Heathrow Golf Club on Monday

Lexi Thompson reacted to missing her first US Women's Open in 20 years on social media after she failed to qualify

Madelene Sagstrom is teeing it up at the US Women's Open while almost seven months pregnant. Remarkably, the Swede still plans to play two more events before stopping, including the KPMG Women's PGA Championship later this month

Travis Smyth will once again step in for Paul Casey on Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers roster at LIV Golf Andalucia as the Englishman continues to battle a back injury