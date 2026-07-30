Who Is Yealimi Noh's Caddie?

Yealimi Noh achieved a career breakthrough in 2025, when she beat Jin Young Ko to win the Founders Cup for her maiden LPGA Tour title.

Almost 18 months later, Noh opened the 2026 AIG Women's Open with a four-under 67 to head back to the clubhouse near the top of the leaderboard in her bid to add a Major title to her resume.

In recent years, the American has worked with caddie Tyler Ekenberg, but who is he, and how did he embark on his career?

Ekenberg hails from Minnesota, where he took up the game as a youngster.

Later, he attended the University of North Alabama, where he played on its golf team. After leaving the amateur game behind, he spent a season on the Asian Development Tour in 2015, where he achieved a best finish of eighth.

Around that time, though, Ekenberg's career took a different direction when he crossed paths with Alison Lee at the 2015 CME Group Tour Championship.

That meeting led to Ekenberg becoming Lee’s full-time caddie. However, by 2024, she had linked up with Taylor “Shota” Takada, with Ekenberg going on to work alongside Noh.

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Yealimi Noh won the 2025 Founders Cup with Ekenberg's assistance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Success for the pair soon followed, not least with Noh’s Founders Cup victory, finishing four shots clear of Ko.

While another LPGA Tour victory eluded Noh between the Founders Cup and the 2026 AIG Women's Open, she recorded several top-10 finishes with Ekenberg on the bag before her opening round at Royal Lytham & St Annes put her in the early running for the biggest title of her career.