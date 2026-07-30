9 Big Names In Danger Of Missing Out On The Solheim Cup

The 20th edition of the Solheim Cup is just around the corner, with the biennial battle between the best golfers in the women’s game from Europe and the US taking place in September at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

For the Europeans, the opportunity to qualify automatically for the 12-player team has now come down to the final women’s Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

In total, eight automatic spots are up for grabs, with two via the Solheim Cup points list and the remaining six through the world rankings.

After that, anyone who misses out will be hoping to earn one of captain Anna Nordqvist's four wildcard picks, which she will reveal on Monday 3rd August.

For the Americans, there is more breathing space, with players fighting for positions until the end of the CPKC Women’s Open on 23rd August.

Once the tournament finishes, the top seven in the Solheim Cup standings will be guaranteed their place, with the next two in the world rankings not already qualified also securing their spots.

The final three places will be decided by captain Angela Stanford.

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So, which big names are still facing uncertainty over their participation in the 2026 Solheim Cup?

Potential Team Europe Omissions

Leona Maguire