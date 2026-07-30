Solheim Cup 2026: European Team Standings & Permutations For Final Qualifying Chance At Women's Open

There's a huge subplot to the AIG Women's Open for European players this week as the final chance to secure Solheim Cup places.

European captain Anna Nordqvist will know her final eight automatic qualifiers after the conclusion of the final women's Major of the season at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The Women's Open also offers up the final chance for those not bagging spots to impress Solheim Cup stalwart Nordqvist enough to grab one of her four captain's picks.

And those picks will be announced on Monday, the day after the final round of the Women's Open - while there's still some time to run for Team USA with Angela Stanford not naming her side until August 24 following the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

The 2026 Solheim Cup will take place September 7-13 at Bernardus Golf Club in the Netherlands and with double points on offer at the AIG Women's Open there's all to play for in Lytham.

The top two on the European Solheim Cup points list automatically qualify, with six spots filled by the top six European players on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Nordqvist will then complete her team with four captain's picks, but despite plenty of support she's decided against picking herself and being a rare playing captain.

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There's some big similarities with USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley as he had to wrestle with the idea of picking himself and was clearly playing well enough to be in the team.

The 39-year-old Nordqvist has played in the last