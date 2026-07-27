‘We’re Keeping the Lights On, They’re Buying Bentleys!’: Karen Stupples On LPGA vs PGA Tour Budgets
In this exclusive interview, former Major winner turned golf broadcaster Karen Stupples opens up about tour economics, the rise of British talent, life inside the ropes, and her own competitive future
Ahead of this week’s AIG Women’s Open, we caught up with 2004 champion Karen Stupples. Since lifting the trophy at Sunningdale, Englishwoman Stupples has transitioned seamlessly from a tour player to one of the most respected voices in golf broadcasting.
Now based in the US, where she serves as an on-course reporter and analyst, Stupples reflects on the financial evolution of the LPGA, the need for more shot-tracking analytics, the British talent pushing the game forward, and what it’s really like calling golf’s biggest moments from inside the ropes.
You experienced a full spectrum in your career, from the early lean years to becoming a Major champion. What are your thoughts on today’s game and the purses the players are competing for?
When it comes to the increase in purses, I 100 percent would have loved to be playing for that kind of money when I was competing! But I’m also extremely grateful for what I did play for. It gave me, my son, and my family a great life.
However, the players today have so much more at their fingertips, not just the purses, but the facilities, the golf courses, the fitness trailers, the physios. There are a lot of good things happening on tour right now, and I feel proud that, as a women’s sporting organisation, we can provide this for today's players.
Looking past the big headline numbers, is it still a financial grind for players outside the top 50?
If you look at someone finishing 80th on the money list, keeping their playing card, they might gross around $340,000. On paper, you’d think you could make a decent living on that. Obviously, you have caddie fees, percentages for coaches, flights, and hotels coming out of it.