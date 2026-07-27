Ahead of this week’s AIG Women’s Open, we caught up with 2004 champion Karen Stupples. Since lifting the trophy at Sunningdale, Englishwoman Stupples has transitioned seamlessly from a tour player to one of the most respected voices in golf broadcasting.

Now based in the US, where she serves as an on-course reporter and analyst, Stupples reflects on the financial evolution of the LPGA, the need for more shot-tracking analytics, the British talent pushing the game forward, and what it’s really like calling golf’s biggest moments from inside the ropes.

You experienced a full spectrum in your career, from the early lean years to becoming a Major champion. What are your thoughts on today’s game and the purses the players are competing for?

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When it comes to the increase in purses, I 100 percent would have loved to be playing for that kind of money when I was competing! But I’m also extremely grateful for what I did play for. It gave me, my son, and my family a great life.

However, the players today have so much more at their fingertips, not just the purses, but the facilities, the golf courses, the fitness trailers, the physios. There are a lot of good things happening on tour right now, and I feel proud that, as a women’s sporting organisation, we can provide this for today's players.

Looking past the big headline numbers, is it still a financial grind for players outside the top 50?

If you look at someone finishing 80th on the money list, keeping their playing card, they might gross around $340,000. On paper, you’d think you could make a decent living on that. Obviously, you have caddie fees, percentages for coaches, flights, and hotels coming out of it.