US Open Field 2026: Who's Confirmed For Shinnecock Hills?

The field is building for the third Major of the year - the 126th US Open, which will be held at Shinnecock Hills in New York in June.

The latest landmark came after the PGA Championship when an additional 35 players were added to the field to take the total number so far up to 86.

From the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), 24 players were added to the field who were not already exempt - including former US Open champion Jordan Spieth.

The other big headline maker is Adam Scott, who booked his spot to make his landmark 100th consecutive Major appearance.

The Australian, who has played in every men's Major championship since the 2001 Open and in every US Open since 2002, joins Jack Nicklaus as the only two men to play in 100 consecutive Majors.

Aaron Rai has the next five years of Major exemptions taken care of after his remarkable success at Aronimink in lifitng the Wanamaker Trophy.

Patrick Reed is the highest placed player to get in, as he currently sits at World No.21 after his top-10 finish at the PGA Championship.

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World No.24 Si Woo Kim will play in his 10th straight US Open while recent Truist Championship winner Kristoffer Reitan will make his professional debut in the tournament.

Reitan previously became the first Norwegian to qualify for the US Open back in 2018 as an amateur - when it was also held at Shinnecock Hills that year.

Further US Open qualifiers via the top 60 in the OWGR are Alex Smalley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Jason Day, Marco Penge, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, Nicolas Echavarria, Samuel Stevens, Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan, Pierceson Coody, David Puig and Ryo Hisatsune.

US Open qualifiers from DP World Tour & LIV Golf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Five players secured their places at Shinnecock via the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings, with Alex Fitzpatrick continuing his recent surge by booking a spot in his first US Open.

PGA Championship contender Matthias Schmid is joined by Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Patrick Rodgers in the top five to qualify.

The top two players not already exempt from the last year's DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings are Laurie Canter and Adrien Saddier, while Jayden Schaper gets the place for the top ranked player on the current Race to Dubai Rankings not otherwise exempt.

From LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann gets in thanks to his top three finish in the overall individual standings last year, with Lucas Herbert joining him thanks to being in the current top three and not otherwise being qualified.

Former champion Graeme McDowell was one of the nine players who came through Final Qualifying in Dallas, along with fellow LIV players Peter Uihlein and Caleb Surratt.

At Walton Heath Final Qualifying, Nathan Kimsey came out on top, and was joined by the likes of Niklas Norgaard and Matthew Jordan in the field.

Further spots will be allocated to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship winner, along with any players not otherwise exempt who are in the top 60 of the OWGR on Monday 15 June 15.

The final 36-hole qualifiers for the US Open will take place at 10 sites on June 8: Del Paso Country Club (Sacramento, Calif.), Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Emerald Valley Golf Club (Creswell, Ore.), Woodmont Country Club (Rockville, Md.), BallenIisles Country Club (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), Century Country Club and Golf Club of Purchase (N.Y.), Gaston Country Club (Gastonia, N.C.), Lakes Golf & Country Club (Westerville, Ohio), Hawks Ridge Golf Club (Ball Ground, Ga.) and Lambton Golf & Country Club (Canada).

2026 US Open field list

(a denotes amateur)