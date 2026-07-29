Final LIV Event Set To Be Cancelled, Charley Hull Pranks Caddie And PGA Tour Unveils Announcer-Free Stream: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the days ahead.

With a busy run of events in the rear-view mirror, there are only two high-profile tournaments on the agenda this weekend.

One is the final Major of the season and the other is potentially the final-ever version of a typically low-scoring PGA Tour event.

Outside of that, plenty of other interesting stories have taken place in the world of golf, and they continue to do so.

Below is a round-up of the biggest stories in golf you need to know this week.

LIV GOLF FINALE SET TO BE CANCELLED

LIV Golf is set to cancel the Team Championship in Michigan with an official announcement expected tomorrow. https://t.co/Z4UTkkfYxZ pic.twitter.com/oJdu2Zp74yJuly 28, 2026

According to a report by Flushing It on X, LIV Golf's Team Championship is set to be cancelled with an announcement due on Wednesday.

If confirmed by LIV, it would be the second LIV event to be cancelled in 2026 after LIV Golf Lousiana.

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Martin Kaymer told Today's Golfer that LIV's team finale was in jeopardy earlier this month while the Detroit News has reported there was no infrastructure in place at The Cardinal - less than a month before the event was due to occur.

LIV's backers, the Saudi PIF, were due to fund the breakaway circuit through 2026 but it appears increasingly unlikely the finances will stretch that far.

CHARLEY HULL PRANKS CADDIE

Charley Hull is searching for her first Major victory at this week's AIG Women's Open, but the Englishwoman is apparently perfectly relaxed heading into the championship.