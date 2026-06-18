How To Watch US Open 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler goes into the US Open as favourite. Below we have all the info on how to watch the US Open 2026 online and on TV.

Were Scheffler to win, he would become the seventh man to complete the career Grand Slam of all four Major titles. But he has not won a tournament since January.

Rory McIlroy completed the Grand Slam last year, and he already has a Major win this season, at the Masters, where Scheffler was runner up. Rory’s first Major win was at the US Open in 2011, but he is yet to win it again. Last season’s T19 finish in this event was the first time in seven years he had not been in the top 10, and he was runner up in 2023 and 2024.

Shinnecock Hills opened in 1891 and is the only course to host US Opens in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

The last time the US Open was here, in 2018, Brooks Koepka won, at one over par. The runner up was Tommy Fleetwood. The popular Englishman has yet to win a Major, but set the course record 63 in the final round that year.

Brooks Koepka’s win at Shinnecock Hills gave him back-to-back US Open titles. JJ Spaun will be hoping history repeats, having won at Oakmont Country Club last year.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the US Open 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch US Open 2026 on Sling in the US

For US viewers, the base Sling Blue package is one of the cheapest ways to watch the US Open and PGA Tour golf. The plan includes USA Network and NBC (in select areas), plus FS1 for FIFA World Cup games. New users get a discount when joining Sling.

Can I watch US Open 2026 for free? Yes – with a free trial. Specifically YouTube TV's free trial, which includes access to both NBC and USA Network – and the Golf Channel, if you fancy catching some of next week's Travelers Championship as well. Abroad in June and can't access YouTube TV outside the US? Just use a VPN — details below.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (June 18) Round 1 6.30am-5pm (USA Network); 5pm-8pm (NBC Sports Network, Peacock) Fri (June 19) Round 2 6.30am-1.30pm (NBC Sports Network, Peacock); 1.30pm-7.30pm (NBC); 7.30pm-8.30pm (NBC Sports Network, Peacock) Sat (June 20) Round 3 10am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-8pm (NBC) Sun (June 21) Round 4 9am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-7pm (NBC)

Watch the US Open golf 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch the US Open 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Us Open n Tournament is spread across NBC, USA Network, and NBCSN

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is not showing this tournament which is run by the USGA not the PGA Tour. But you can access the live coverage through cord-cutting services like Sling (cheapest monthly price), YouTube TV (free trial) and Hulu + Live TV.

You can find the full TV schedule above.

How to watch US Open 2026 in the UK

The US Open will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch US Open 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the US Open Tournament this week, with linear coverage of Thursday’s action on TSN2, Friday and Saturday’s play on TSN5 and Sunday’s action on TSN3. It will also be streamed online on TSN.ca and on the TSN App.

All of the action, plus Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch US Open 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the US Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days and Fox Sports 505 carrying the Featured Group coverage.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

How to watch in the Rest of the World

The US Open golf tournament is broadcast across six continents. Here is a list of local broadcasters of the US Open golf in 2026.

US Open Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST). (a) denotes amateur

7.30am (12.30pm): Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup 7.52am (12.52pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood 8.14am (1.14pm): Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun

Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun 1.14pm (6.14pm): Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day 1.25pm (6.25pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.36pm (6.36pm): Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin 1.47pm (6.47pm): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele 1.58pm (6.58pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Nicolas Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre

Nicolai Hojgaard, Nicolas Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre 2.09pm (7.09pm): Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

Format

The final US Open field is 156-strong, whittled down, through local and final qualifying and exemptions, from the 10,201 golfers who entered. (Any golfer, professional or amateur, whose Handicap Index® does not exceed 0.4. was able to enter.)

The tournament is played as a 72-hole strokeplay event with a 36-hole cut to the low 60 and ties. In the event of a tie for the lead after 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will take place following on from the conclusion of the fourth round. If still level after this, the playoff is continued as sudden death.

US Open 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 18th June - Round One:

US (ET): 6.30am-5pm (USA Network); 5pm-8pm (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)

UK (BST): 12.30pm-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 6.30pm-12.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 8.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 6.30am-8pm (TSN2)

Friday 19th May - Round Two:

US (ET): 6.30am-1.30pm (NBC Sports Network, Peacock); 1.30pm-7.30pm (NBC); 7.30pm-8.30pm (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)

UK (BST): 12.30pm-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 6.30pm-12.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 8.30pm-10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 6.30a-8pm (TSN5)

Saturday 20th May - Round Three:

US (ET): 10am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-8pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 4pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf) & 9.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Sunday 12am-10am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 10am-8pm (TSN5)

Sunday 21st May - Round Four:

US (ET): 9am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-7pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 4pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 6pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 11pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 9am-7pm (TSN3)