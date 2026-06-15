6 Big Names Missing The 2026 US Open

The third men's Major of 2026 is upon us and it's set to be a special one, with Shinnecock Hills hosting America's national championship for the sixth time.

The famous Long Island course is set to test the world's best to the maximum, and there's a strong field as always as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler looks to complete the career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy is seeking his seventh Major and first US Open in 15 years, while all of the world's top 40 are teeing it up as well as dozens of qualifiers including high profile pros, journeymen players and elite amateurs.

But what about the big names missing? Here's a look at some of the notables who don't have tee times at the 2026 US Open...

Tiger Woods

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Tiger Woods misses his second consecutive US Open, meaning he has now only played in the championship once since missing the cut at Winged Foot in 2020.

The 15-time Major winner and three-time US Open champion has been in Switzerland undergoing rehab treatment following his high-profile car accident in March. Images showed that he has returned from Europe this past week.

It's unclear when we'll see the 50-year-old return to tournament golf.

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Phil Mickelson

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Phil Mickelson famously needs just the US Open to complete the career grand slam, after six runner-up finishes in the Major.

Mickelson will not be lifting the trophy this year, as he is missing the event for the first time since 2017.

The six-time Major champion has played just once this year, at LIV Golf South Africa, due to personal family health reasons. A report from Golf Digest last week stated Mickelson had been removed from his golf club after alleged inappropriate conduct with a female employee. He has denied the claims and a a spokesman for him says "misunderstanding has been cleared up."

Marco Penge

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Marco Penge is the highest-ranked player (47th) not in the field at Shinnecock Hills, with the big-hitting Englishman currently working on returning to full fitness.

Penge initially picked up a viral infection in November, while he suffered a sinus infection in the weeks leading up to the PGA Championship. He has undergone MRI scans on his brain and neck to try and solve the issue but is still not ready to return to pro golf.

He has not played since missing the cut at Aronimink last month.

Tony Finau

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Finau was playing in his 33rd consecutive Major at The Open last year but he has failed to qualify for The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open in 2026.

He has competed in each of the last eight US Opens, and he played in the final group last time it was hosted at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. He finished 5th that week and was also T3rd at Pinehurst two years ago.

The six-time PGA Tour winner currently ranks 109th in the world.

Max Homa

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Homa misses his first Major of the year and his second consecutive US Open.

The six-time PGA Tour winner played in Golf's Longest Day but came up short in a playoff at Lambton Golf and Country Club in Canada, where he bogeyed the first extra hole.

The Californian played in five consecutive US Opens from 2020-2024 and struggled, with four missed cuts and a T47th finish.

Sergio Garcia

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Until 2025, Sergio Garcia had played in 25 consecutive US Opens.

He narrowly missed out in final qualifying a year ago in Dallas, and he fell short again this time around, finishing one under after 36 holes, two below the cut line.

The Spaniard's best US Open finish of 2nd came in 2007 at Oakmont, when Angel Cabrera won his first Major title.

Other notables missing 2026 US Open

(World ranking)

Eric Cole (64th)

Sami Valimaki (65th)

Thomas Detry (67th)

Alex Fitzpatrick (69th)

Jordan Smith (72nd)

Aldrich Potgieter (73rd)

Michael Thorbjornsen (76th)

Rasmus Hojgaard (76th)

Casey Jarvis (78th)

Matt Wallace (79th)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (82nd)

Eugenio Chacarra (84th)

Shaun Norris (86th)

Mac Meissner (87th)

Rico Hoey (89th)

Haotong Li (90th)

Daniel Hillier (91st)

Taylor Pendrith (92nd)

Ricky Castillo (93rd)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (94th)

Austin Smotherman (95th)

Stephan Jaeger (97th)

Garrick Higgo (98th)

Lucas Glover (106th)

Notable LIV Golfers not in the 2026 US Open field