Best Women Golfers Yet To Win A Major

There are several ways to measure a golfer's standing in the game, including the highest world ranking and the number of events won.

However, achievements don’t come much bigger than winning a Major, and in the women’s game, the biggest stars have five opportunities to do that each year.

Since 2013, the Chevron Championship, US Women’s Open, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open are the big five events of women’s golf.

There have been high-profile winners since the five-Major era began with the elevation of the Amundi Evian Championship. For some world-class talent, though, a Major title remains elusive.

Some are now approaching the twilight of their careers, but for others, many more opportunities remain to claim one or more of the coveted titles.

Here are 10 of the biggest names yet to win a women’s Major.

Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul is widely expected to win a Major sooner rather than later (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still aged just 23, the Thai star has already achieved more in the game than most players ever will.

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That includes two CME Group Tour Championship titles and spells at the top of the world rankings.

Despite several close calls, though, she is yet to win a Major.

Ahead of the 2026 AIG Women's Open, the closest she had come was runner-up at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.