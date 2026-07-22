Men's Major Season Awards 2026: Best Player, Biggest Disappointment And Shot Of The Year

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This time, it's all about our men's Major season award winners.

What a run of men's Major championships we all witnessed in 2026. The biggest events never fail to deliver and this year was no different with four worthy winners providing a fascinating array of victories.

Rory McIlroy defended his Masters title in very different circumstances to 2025 - although there were similar themes such as a feature from Justin Rose - while Wyndham Clark captured a second US Open after battling the boo-boys and a typically brutal Shinnecock Hills layout.

Meanwhile, there were two fresh Major champions - and immensely popular ones too. Aaron Rai roared down the back nine at Aronimink to clinch the PGA Championship before Ryan Fox went out and won The Open at Royal Birkdale to close the season out.

While there were four winners, there were many who fell short in their pursuit of immortality. But that doesn't mean they will walk away empty-handed.

At Golf Monthly, we've decided to hand out a number of awards while the Majors are still fresh in our minds - from the best shot of the year to the biggest disappointment and plenty in between.

For more discussion on a few of these awards, you can listen to the most recent episode of the Golf Monthly Tour Issue podcast.

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Whether you agree of disagree with our selections, please leave us your thoughts in the comments box below. And without further ado, here's who we've picked out and why.