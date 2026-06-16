Who Are The Amateur Golfers Playing In The 2026 US Open?

This year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills is expected to be like any other US Open, ranging from hard to very hard.

It's always fascinating to watch how the best players in the world deal with the firm conditions and lightning fast greens.

And it's also very interesting to see how the amateurs fare in what are usually the toughest conditions the players will face all year.

The last amateur golfer to win the US Open was John Goodman in 1933. It's a very different game now, but stranger things have happened in this game, haven't they?

Perhaps not. Anyway, 19 amateur golfers are in this year's field.

Make a note of these names, for you're likely to see quite a bit of these players in the future.

Georgia State's Hamilton Coleman earned his maiden US Open courtesy of a 2&1 victory over Minh Nguyen, of Vietnam, in the 36-hole final of the 2025 US Junior Amateur Championship.

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He's been stacking up the wins, with that victory at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas coming on the back of his American Junior Golf Association's Junior Players Championship success at TPC Sawgrass.

University of Oklahoma senior Ryder Cowan reached his maiden US Open in final qualifying, finishing six under on Golf's Longest Day in Florida before coming through a 3-for-2 playoff.

After playing at The Masters, Oklahoma State's Ethan Fang makes his second Major appearance of the year, with both thanks to his victory over Gavin Tiernan at the 2025 Amateur Championship.

Fang is one of the brightest stars of college golf, having helped the Cowboys win the NCAA Division I title in 2025.

Fang earned his place after winning The Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

The University of South Carolina's Marek Fleming made it to Shinnecock Hills via final qualifying after carding a four under at Del Paso Country Club in California. It will be his maiden US Open appearance.

Another to emerge from a grueling final qualifier was Ohio State University junior Vaughn Harber. He went five under in the last five holes at Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, to seal a maiden US Open appearance.

Jackson Herrington suffered disappointment at the 2025 US Amateur when he was beaten by Mason Howell 7&6.

However, there were some significant consolations, not least places in The Masters and the US Open.

Jackson Herrington finished runner-up at the US Amateur to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two rounds of 76 meant he didn't make the cut at Augusta National, and he'll be hoping to make the weekend at the US Open.

Brandon Holtz takes his place in the field thanks to his win at the 2025 US Mid-Amateur.

It will be Holtz's first US Open, but not his Major debut, having also played at The Masters as a result of his victory over Jeg Coughlin III.

Brandon Holtz won the US Mid-Amateur to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holtz played basketball for Illinois State University between 2005 and 2009, while he is also a former professional golfer who regained his amateur status a year before winning the US Mid-Amateur at the age of 38.

Mason Howell's US Amateur win over Jackson Herrington gave him spots at The Masters, The Open and the US Open.

Mason Howell will make his second appearance at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howell missed the cut in his Masters debut, while it will also be his maiden appearance at The Open, which will be held at Royal Birkdale.

However, it won't be his first US Open, having also competed at Oakmont in 2025, when he missed the cut.

All the amateurs in the US Open field are highly talented, but Jackson Koivun is the hottest property of them all - and this week is his final start as an amateur before turning professional and making his PGA Tour debut at the John Deere Classic.

The World No.1 amateur earned his place as the winner of the winner of the 2025 Mark H. McCormack Medal, but that's just one of a huge list of honors he has amassed.

Jackson Koivun is the World No.1 men's amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koivun was also pivotal in helping Auburn claim its first-ever NCAA title in 2024, while he was also in the team that won the title again in 2026.

Chase Kyes is a University of Tennessee sophomore whose 11-under 133 at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in the fading Georgia light took him to his maiden US Open appearance.

Among his career highlights before that was runner-up in the 2024 Western Junior.

Oklahoma State's Eric Lee will be able to showcase his considerable ability on the big stage after emerging from final qualifying in California.

Lee previously helped his team win the 2025 NCAA Division I Championship title, while he was a semifinalist at the 2025 US Amateur.

Bryan Lee made it in at the last minute via an alternate spot, earned at Woodmont Country Club on Golf's Longest Day. The University of Virginia graduate, currently 47th in the WAGR, makes his second successive US Open start.

Jackson Ormond, who will join the University of Florida this fall, provided one of the standout stories of final qualifying when he shot 12 under at Gaston Country Club in North Carolina to reach the US Open just two weeks after graduating high school.

Another high-schooler in the US Open field is 17-year-old Giuseppe Puebla, who makes his way to Shinnecock Hills after successfully navigating final qualifying in Florida.

Puebla, who has verbally committed to the University of Florida in 2027, tied PGA Tour pro Ben Silverman at the qualifier to seal his first US Open appearance.

Giuseppe Puebla tied for first with Ben Silverman at a final qualifier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's Mateo Pulcini played in The Masters thanks to victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur.

The win over Missouri senior Virgilio Paz also secured his place at the US Open and The Open.

Logan Reilly, a sophomore at Auburn University, will join teammate Koivun at the US Open thanks to his success in final qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.

Another big highlight for Reilly came by holing the winning putt as Auburn won the 2026 NCAA Division I Championship.

Santa Clara University's Matthew Robles shot a six under at Del Paso Country Club to book his maiden US Open slot. Robles was the 2024/25 West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.

Miles Russell, who has already made PGA Tour appearances, is earmarked as a potential superstar of the future, and he'll have the chance to showcase his ability at a Major for the first time after coming through 3-for-2 playoff at BallenIsles in Florida.

Miles Russell will make his maiden Major appearance at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell had Charlie Woods on his bag that day, and both players have verbally committed to attend Florida State in 2027.

Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout makes his way to Shinnecock Hills courtesy of his victory at the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship.

However, it's not just that win that Stout is known for, having won four collegiate titles in 2025/26. He was also a member of the victorious US Walker Cup team in 2025, where he won both of his singles matches.

Stout won the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louisiana State's Arni Sveinsson will become the first player from Iceland to compete in the US Open thanks to a nine-under-par at the Lakes Golf & Country Club in Ohio during final qualifying.

One of his big collegiate highlights before that was winning the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in 2024.

Amateurs In The US Open Field