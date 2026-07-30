Four Events Confirmed As 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series Takes Shape - But Where's Next?

Big changes are coming to the PGA Tour for 2028 and we're starting to see exactly what that looks like with four tournaments confirmed for the new-look Championship Series calendar after the Arnold Palmer Invitational was officially announced.

Brian Rolapp unveiled his vision for the new PGA Tour in June, with a new two-tier system coming into operation along with changes such as matchplay being introduced for the season-ending Tour Championship.

The Championship Series will contain 15 events outside of the Majors and Players Championship, with 120 players battling for $20m prize purses and a focus on iconic golf courses as venues.

Below that will sit the Challenger Series, with fields of 144 playing for $4m each week and some events given full exposure being played during off weeks for the top tier.

And we now know four of the 15 Championship Series events, with two iconic venues as expected being among the first names on the new-look calendar.

The Sentry at Torrey Pines has officially been named as a 2028 Championship Series event, and it could well be the season opener in what will be a landmark campaign on the PGA Tour.

Sentry is taking over from Farmers Insurance as title sponsor of the former San Diego Open, following the removal of the Tournamanet of Champions in Hawaii from the PGA Tour schedule.