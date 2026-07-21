LIV Golf Sued By Tech Company And Rory McIlroy Reacts To Significant Asian Tour Partnership: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the days ahead.

The men's Major season might be over, but that doesn't mean the interest in golf falls away. Far from it.

Between now and the end of the year, there will be countless key tournaments and moments to come which define the future of the sport.

And in the days ahead, a whole heap of professional golf events will attract our attention with a plethora of fascinating storylines to stay locked in to.

With much having already gone down and a busy stretch on the horizon, here is what is coming up in golf this week as well as a handful of key storylines to have already taken place.

LIV GOLF SUED BY TECH COMPANY

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The LIV Golf League has been sued for over $1 million by a Canadian tech company over outstanding unpaid invoices and lost revenue.

ESPN was the first to report Mobii Systems Group Ltd - which was the supplier of LIV's 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature during its broadcasts - filed a lawsuit which alleges LIV Golf failed to pay its licensing fees and usage fees during the 2026 season.

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Those fees are said to add up to around $925,000, with Mobii Systems Group Ltd seeking additional damages of almost $210,000 in lost revenue due to LIV allegedly breaching its two-year contract.

The two parties' deal was due to expire on December 31, 2026, but LIV sent out an email ahead of LIV Golf Korea in May to explain it would no longer be using the Canadian company's tech for the final six events as it evaluated its "business model, our partnerships and our cost structure."

Less than a month earlier, it was announced the Saudi PIF would no longer be funding LIV Golf past 2026.

Mobii's lawsuit was filed in Miami's US District Court on Friday. At the time of writing, LIV Golf is yet to respond to the suit.

RORY MCILROY REACTS TO ASIAN TOUR PARTNERSHIP

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On Tuesday, it was announced the Asian Tour had entered into a multi-year agreement with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Asian Tour - which had previously worked closely with the LIV Golf League in recent seasons - is set to join up with the two global powerhouses from the start of the DP World Tour's 2027 campaign later this year.

The partnership has been created to help provide commercial and playing opportunities to Asian Tour members while also re-establishing the co-sanctioned tournaments which existed for many years on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

Reacting to the news, Rory McIlroy - who has played tournaments all around the world throughout his long and successful career - was in favor of the move.

He said on social media: "Positive news, and great to see the respective tours working together for the good of international golf."

3M OPEN

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No sooner has The Open Championship concluded, the PGA Tour season is back underway and the FedEx Cup Playoffs are fast approaching.

This week's offering on the US circuit is the 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

There's an $8.8 million payout on the line where Kurt Kitayama defends his title. Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama make up some of the leading names in the field while many of their rivals are choosing to take some down time following a taxing Major season.

US JUNIOR AMATEUR

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One of the most prestigious amateur titles on the planet is being contested this week at Saucon Valley Country Club's Old Course and Grace Course in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Miles Russell and Charlie Woods were among the 264 names who started the six-day championship looking to make the cut in stroke play before the match play portion takes over and lasts until Saturday 25th.

Hamilton Coleman won this last year, while other notable former champions since 1990 include Tiger Woods (three times), Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth (twice).

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