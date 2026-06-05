When Will Jackson Koivun Turn Pro? PGA Tour Awaits For Record-Breaking College Superstar

The best men's amateur golfer in the world just capped one of the best amateur seasons on record - now the big question is when will Jackson Koivun turn pro?

The 21-year-old just helped Auburn to its second NCAA title in three years, making him a two-time National Champion to go along with being a two-time Fred Haskins Award winner and two-time Ben Hogan Award winner.

Koivun has a PGA Tour card waiting for him after collecting enough points on the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program in 2025, when he deferred to remain in college for a third, and surely final, season.

Auburn head coach Nick Clinard chanted "one more year" as Koivun was interviewed on the 18th green after their National Championship victory over UCLA, but it's likely to just be a matter of time before their megastar amateur joins the pro ranks.

Timing is everything, and Koivun has a spot in both the US Open at Shinnecock Hills and Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in his pocket as long as he retains his amateur status.

So the decision is whether to take up these Major shots and delay turning pro or jump right in to the PGA Tour grind and take his chances.

A quick decision was expected, but he was non-committal when asked directly after his latest NCAA triumph with Auburn.

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"We'll see, we're going to get back to Auburn and recoup," was his response to the question everyone wants to know the answer to.

What's next for Jackson Koivun after winning another national championship?Auburn head coach, Nick Clinard, starts a "one more year" chant 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K8m5zy0YkaJune 4, 2026

Why golf world is hyped for Jackson Koivun turning pro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing not in doubt is that Koivun will be one of the most eagerly-anticipated new faces on the PGA Tour for decades given the way he's smashed records and dominated the amateur scene.

He won six times this year in a season that statistically can be put up against anything we've ever seen before, and he's again swept up all the major college golf awards.

One of those wins was a record-breaking score when becoming the first back-to-back winner of the SEC Individual Championship since 1967.

Koivun was the first man ever to scoop all four major college awards in 2024 when claiming the Haskins Award, Ben Hogan Award, Jack Nicklaus Award and Phil Mickelson Award as the outstanding freshman in the sport.

Only Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg have won multiple Ben Hogan Awards, while Koivun also joins Ben Crenshaw, Bobby Clampett and Phil Mickelson as the only multiple Haskins Award winners.

Koivun also won the Mark H. McCormack medal topping the Official World Golf Ranking amateur standings - after first going to No.1 in June 2025.

All the tournament wins, the national titles, the statistical numbers and the awards mean Koivun has created a buzz we've barely seen before, with everyone eager to see how he goes once he gets in among the big boys.

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Can Koivun shine on the PGA Tour?

“It's been one hell of a ride with this team this year,” Koivun said after his second National Championship, which did hint at being his last appearance as an Auburn Tiger.

So all eyes will now be on the lookout for an announcement of him beginning his professional journey - where he's already showed he can thrive.

He made the cut at the 2024 Memorial Tournament on his PGA Tour debut - a tough venue to kick-off in the pro ranks so although he finished last of those to make the weekend, just playing all four rounds at Muirfield Village is an achievement.

Koivun made seven appearances in the big time last season, missing the cut at the US Open but making the weekend in six other PGA Tour starts.

how it started vs. how it’s going 💤🏆 pic.twitter.com/k6XNmneoJXJune 4, 2026

He finished T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T48 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before really showing his skills later on in the season.

Koivun had a T11 finish at the John Deere, which turned out to be his lowest finish of the remainder of the season, going T6-T5-T4 at the Isco, Wyndham and Procore Championships.

When top college amateurs turn pro there's always a bit of a buzz, but what we'll get when Koivun makes the move will be unlike anything we've seen for a while - as we've not seen anyone put up numbers like he's done.