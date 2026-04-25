Jackson Koivun Lands Historic SEC Win... Achieving Something That Hasn't Been Done Since 1967 In The Process!

The world of Southeastern Conference golf has been dominated by Jackson Koivun for the past three years now, with the youngster adding another individual title to his name.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in amateur golf and the Auburn junior has just posted a record-breaking score to achieve something that hasn't been done since 1967.

Koivun's win at Sea Island Golf Club saw him become the first back-to-back-to-back winner of the SEC individual championship since LSU’s BR McLendon 59 years ago.

In the process, Koivun registered a championship-record score of 19-under (191) over 54 holes. He finished a massive seven strokes clear of runner-up Jase Summy of Oklahoma.

Koivun helped Auburn Tigers take the No. 1 seed ahead of match-play quarter-finals, but the spotlight is firmly on the man himself.

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Speaking to PGA Tour University after his momentous win, Koivun said: "It’s good to put my name down in the history books... This means I'm on the right track.

"I go into every tournament thinking about winning, but it's more the execution process that helps me get there. I'm just excited to come out as the champ this week.

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"I like to think about dominating everywhere I can. Winning three in a row is great, but at the end of the day I like to go out and see how much I can win by.

"I don't like to take days off... I like to practice. I like to play golf."

Koivun already has a PGA Tour card thanks to his PGA Tour University Accelerated status. He can activate that either this summer or in 2027, but given he's now won six of the eight events on the College circuit this season, it surely can't be long before he's taking that next step.