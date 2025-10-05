Sanderson Farms Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The second FedEx Cup Fall event of the season has noticeably reduced its total purse from last year as PGA Tour members continue to fight for FedEx Cup points

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall has returned to the fore following the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and players hoping to retain their status on the top US circuit have been fighting tooth and nail to lift one of the most unique trophies around this week.

This year's champion is set to receive just north of $1 million from the total payout of $6 million while everyone inside the top-16 is looking at a check for over $100,000. The runner-up will cash more than $650,000, too.

It was considerably more last year, though, with the overall purse in 2024 standing at $7.6 million - leading to $1.36 million for the winner and $828,400 for the runner up. All those inside the top-20 were set for a six-figure payment as a reward for their excellent performances.

In 2023, it was even more still courtesy of an $8.2 million total purse and just under $1.5 million set aside for the victor.

Despite the reduced payout in 2025, players remain focused on finishing as high up the leaderboard as possible in order to obtain as many FedEx Cup points as they can. At the Sanderson Farms Championship, there remains a total of 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs, just as there was in regular season tournaments.

Pros involved in the FedEx Cup Fall series are trying to lock up their respective playing rights for 2026 and beyond as the reduced number of cards comes into effect - 125 to 100.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson.

Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

