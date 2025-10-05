Sanderson Farms Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall has returned to the fore following the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and players hoping to retain their status on the top US circuit have been fighting tooth and nail to lift one of the most unique trophies around this week.

The Sanderson Farms Championship winner will hoist a large black chicken on a plinth above his head later this evening, with an amazing financial reward to go alongside.

This year's champion is set to receive just north of $1 million from the total payout of $6 million while everyone inside the top-16 is looking at a check for over $100,000. The runner-up will cash more than $650,000, too.

It was considerably more last year, though, with the overall purse in 2024 standing at $7.6 million - leading to $1.36 million for the winner and $828,400 for the runner up. All those inside the top-20 were set for a six-figure payment as a reward for their excellent performances.

In 2023, it was even more still courtesy of an $8.2 million total purse and just under $1.5 million set aside for the victor.

Kevin Yu and caddie, Zeke Salas celebrate after their win in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the reduced payout in 2025, players remain focused on finishing as high up the leaderboard as possible in order to obtain as many FedEx Cup points as they can. At the Sanderson Farms Championship, there remains a total of 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs, just as there was in regular season tournaments.

Pros involved in the FedEx Cup Fall series are trying to lock up their respective playing rights for 2026 and beyond as the reduced number of cards comes into effect - 125 to 100.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson.

Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Breakdown