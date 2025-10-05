Sanderson Farms Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The second FedEx Cup Fall event of the season has noticeably reduced its total purse from last year as PGA Tour members continue to fight for FedEx Cup points
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall has returned to the fore following the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and players hoping to retain their status on the top US circuit have been fighting tooth and nail to lift one of the most unique trophies around this week.
The Sanderson Farms Championship winner will hoist a large black chicken on a plinth above his head later this evening, with an amazing financial reward to go alongside.
This year's champion is set to receive just north of $1 million from the total payout of $6 million while everyone inside the top-16 is looking at a check for over $100,000. The runner-up will cash more than $650,000, too.
It was considerably more last year, though, with the overall purse in 2024 standing at $7.6 million - leading to $1.36 million for the winner and $828,400 for the runner up. All those inside the top-20 were set for a six-figure payment as a reward for their excellent performances.
In 2023, it was even more still courtesy of an $8.2 million total purse and just under $1.5 million set aside for the victor.
Despite the reduced payout in 2025, players remain focused on finishing as high up the leaderboard as possible in order to obtain as many FedEx Cup points as they can. At the Sanderson Farms Championship, there remains a total of 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs, just as there was in regular season tournaments.
Pros involved in the FedEx Cup Fall series are trying to lock up their respective playing rights for 2026 and beyond as the reduced number of cards comes into effect - 125 to 100.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson.
Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,080,000
2nd
$654,000
3rd
$414,000
4th
$294,000
5th
$246,000
6th
$217,500
7th
$202,500
8th
$187,500
9th
$175,500
10th
$163,500
11th
$151,500
12th
$139,500
13th
$127,500
14th
$115,500
15th
$109,500
16th
$103,500
17th
$97,500
18th
$91,500
19th
$85,500
20th
$79,500
21st
$73,500
22nd
$67,500
23rd
$62,700
24th
$57,900
25th
$53,100
26th
$48,300
27th
$46,500
28th
$44,700
29th
$42,900
30th
$41,100
31st
$39,300
32nd
$37,500
33rd
$35,700
34th
$34,200
35th
$32,700
36th
$31,200
37th
$29,700
38th
$28,500
39th
$27,300
40th
$26,100
41st
$24,900
42nd
$24,900
43rd
$22,500
44th
$21,300
45th
$20,100
46th
$18,900
47th
$17,700
48th
$16,740
49th
$15,900
50th
$15,420
51st
$15,060
52nd
$14,700
53rd
$14,460
54th
$14,220
55th
$14,100
56th
$13,980
57th
$13,860
58th
$13,740
59th
$13,620
60th
$13,500
61st
$13,380
62nd
$13,260
63rd
$13,140
64th
$13,020
65th
$12,900
