Which Players Earned LIV Golf Cards Via The International Series?
Two players earned LIV Golf contracts via the International Series. Here are the details
The PIF Saudi International is the Asian Tour’s marquee event, regularly attracting many of the game’s biggest names, including a large contingent from LIV Golf.
Another thing that sets it apart from other tournaments on the circuit is its prize money, with $5m on offer in 2025 and winner Josele Ballester claiming $1m.
As well as the battle to claim the title at the prestigious event, there was another element that added to the drama at Riyadh Golf Club thanks to its place in the calendar as the final event in the International Series.
For the first time, two LIV Golf contracts were on offer for the players not otherwise exempt at the top of the season-long rankings, with several players still capable of joining the big-money League at the start of the tournament.
Before the first round, several players were mathematically in reach of a card, including Scott Vincent, Yosuke Asaji, Miguel Tabuena, Ollie Schniederjans, Wade Ormsby, Kazugi Higa, Danthai Boonma and Jeunghun Wang.
In the end, it was the two names who began the event at the top of the rankings who got over the line.
Vincent was relegated from LIV Golf at the end of the 2024 season, but he ensured his absence would only last for 12 months after finishing top of the rankings.
The Zimbabwean had a disappointing final round of 75 at the PIF Saudi International to place tied for 42nd, but that proved enough following a successful season on the Asian Tour.
Vincent clearly targeted the International Series for a quick LIV Golf return, playing in all nine events, the highlight of which was victory at the International Series Morocco, when he beat Boonma by four.
Other big performances in Vincent’s International Series campaign included runner-up at the Jakarta International Championship and T10 at the International Series India.
A year ago, Vincent failed to resume his LIV Golf career at its Promotions event after placing T8, but his solid season ensured he made no mistake this time around, leaving him to prepare for his fourth season on the circuit.
After the PIF Saudi International, Vincent said: “Obviously very thankful. It's great that this has worked out for me. I don't know who the other person is, but for both of us, it's going to be great. Obviously I kind of know what I'm going to, and I'm looking forward to that. It's going to be a great challenge.”
The “other person” Vincent referred to is Japanese star Asaji, who finished second in the rankings. The four-time Japan Golf Tour winner earned his card despite missing the cut at the PIF Saudi International following two rounds of 72
That left him facing uncertainty to see if he had done enough. In the end, he finished ahead of Tabuena by over 25 points to earn his contract.
Because of his slump in the final International Series event, Asaji was indebted to a strong showing elsewhere in the season-long competition, most notably victory at the Moutai Singapore Open earlier in November, when he beat Wang in a playoff.
Following the PIF Saudi International, Asaji said it was only after the dust had settled on that win that he realised he had a chance of a LIV Golf contract.
He said: “After winning the Singapore Open, I noticed that I am No. 2 in the International Series rankings, and I thought, oh, I have a pathway to LIV Golf. I have a chance to do this. After winning the Singapore Open, I didn't think about that path. Later on I'm thinking, oh, I'm No. 2. I can do this pathway.”
Asaji, who also came runner-up at the International Series Philippines, joins Jinichiro Kozuma as the only other Japanese player with LIV Golf.
