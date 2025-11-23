Former Ryder Cup Star Earns MENA Golf Tour Card At Q-School
Chris Wood won the developmental circuit's Q-School by six in Portugal to earn his card for the 2025/26 season
Former European Ryder Cup star Chris Wood has taken the next step in rebuilding his career with a wire-to-wire victory at MENA Golf Tour Q-School.
The Englishman, who played in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine and has three DP World Tour wins, produced rounds of 66, 72 and 72 at Troia Golf Course in Portugal to finish six under for the tournament and secure his card on the developmental circuit for the 2025/26 season.
Wood’s achievement comes two years after his return to competitive action following a spell away from the game after suffering from chronic anxiety and burnout.
Following his victory, Wood alluded to his struggles, saying: "I've had enormous challenges mentally over the last few years, so that is the important thing for me, and I've got to try and keep it the important thing.
"The first couple of days, I felt like that area of things was outstanding. I'm coming quite a long way mentally, and that's a massive deal for me."
Wood suffered a dramatic loss of form beginning in 2019, and, after taking time out from the game in 2023, he made his comeback on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour) in 2024.
In the 2025 season, Wood again played on the HotelPlanner Tour, albeit with some DP World Tour starts via invitations. A big highlight for Wood came at the DP World Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open, where he placed T7.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, any hopes he had of making a full-time return to the DP World Tour were dashed when he placed 138th on the HotelPlanner Tour’s Road to Mallorca rankings before missing the cut at DP World Tour Q-School by just one shot two weeks ago.
Now, thanks to his victory in Portugal, Wood has the guarantee of regular action over the coming months.
The new MENA Golf Tour season begins on November 25th, the day before Wood’s 38th birthday, with the PGA Aroeira Challenge in Portugal. Following that is the Rolear Algarve Classic at Amendoeira, which begins on December 2nd.
The predominantly Middle East and North Africa-based circuit then heads to Egypt for a four-event swing in January and February before the season concludes in late March.
MENA Golf Tour events feature just 54 holes, while tournaments have a guaranteed $100,000 prize fund of which $18,000 goes to the winner, while they also offer world ranking points.
The circuit made headlines in 2022 when it formed a “strategic alliance” with LIV Golf. It was hoped at the time that the deal would see LIV Golf become eligible for world ranking points, although that didn’t come to pass.
The MENA Golf Tour went on hiatus in 2024, before it was announced in August that it would relaunch in 2025.
The tour is reportedly in discussions with the DP World Tour and the HotelPlanner Tour on potential progression opportunities for its best players.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.