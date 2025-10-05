Steven Fisk Claimed His Maiden PGA Tour Title... And Here Are 7 Benefits He Gets For His Win
Steven Fisk claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the Sanderson Farms Championship – here’s what benefits are coming his way
Steven Fisk is a PGA Tour winner after he held off Garrick Higgo to win the second FedEx Cup Fall event, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
That’s a remarkable achievement for a player in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, having finished fourth on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list to earn his card.
It is undoubtedly the career highlight for the American, who turned professional in 2019 and whose only other victory since came on the way to earning his card a year ago at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship.
As well as being able to call himself a PGA Tour winner (and get hold of one of the most unique trophies on the circuit, a replica rooster), the victory also guarantees Fisk several more perks. Here are some of the best.
Prize Money
Before the tournament, Fisk’s earnings in 2025 amounted to $670,965, but he now has almost triple that figure, having claimed $1.08m from the overall purse of $6m – by far the biggest payday of his career to date.
PGA Tour Card
While the money Fisk earned from his win guarantees some financial security, he now also has job security, with the victory ensuring he will keep his PGA Tour card until the end of the 2027 season.
A Major Appearance
The win also gives Fisk a place at the 2025 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, with all winners of PGA Tour events guaranteed a spot.
Unfortunately for Fisk, that’s the only Major place his win guarantees for next season. Previously, he’d also have locked up a spot at The Masters, but that’s changed for the 2026 edition, with places going to the winners of various national opens instead.
With regards to the US Open, Fisk’s win takes him halfway to a place, with only "multiple winners of PGA Tour events" between one edition and the next guaranteeing their spot in previous years.
As for The Open, it doesn’t offer a place for winners of PGA Tour events that aren’t part of The Open Qualifying Series.
A Place At The Players Championship
Fisk’s win also means he will compete in another of the big events of 2026, the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
As well as the event’s prestige, it also offers huge prize money, with 2025 winner Rory McIlroy banking $4.5m.
Signature Event Appearance
Another big tournament Fisk is guaranteed a place at is the first Signature Event of the 2026 season, The Sentry.
This year, it offered a purse of $20m, with Hideki Matsuyama earning $3.6m for his win.
FedEx Cup Points
While Fisk’s win ensures he has his PGA Tour card sewn up for the next two years, he will still have one eye on his place in the FedEx Cup standings.
The win gave him 500 points to move him up 70 places to 65th. That puts him within striking distance of the zone between 51st and 60th that would qualify him for next season’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
World Ranking Points
Fisk also collects over 35 world ranking points for his victory.
He was 183rd in the rankings at the start of proceedings, but thanks to his win, his ranking will receive a sizeable boost.
