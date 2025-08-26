Which Golf Ball Has The Most PGA Tour Wins In 2025?

It's been yet another exciting season on the PGA Tour in 2025, with big names and emerging stars stamping their mark on various trophies.

Like 2024, it has been Scottie Scheffler's year, as the World No.1 wrapped up two Major titles and multiple PGA Tour victories. However, the biggest story came in the form of Rory McIlroy who, finally, completed the Career Grand Slam at The Masters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun claimed his first Major title at the US Open, holing a 64-foot putt at the 72nd hole to win by two strokes from Robert MacIntyre.

One key story from that championship was that it marked the first Major win for LAB Golf but, rather interestingly, it also meant that three different golf ball manufacturers were used to win golf's big four championships.

It wasn't just those events where different brands tasted success as, following two victories on the PGA Tour in 2025, Ben Griffin brought Maxfli back to the winner's circle for the first time in 22 years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, there’s been numerous stories surrounding golf balls this season. These include McIlroy’s switch to the TaylorMade TP5, which yielded huge success.

Overall, though, Titleist have led the way with 21 wins, 13 ahead of Srixon with eight. Below, we have taken a look at what model has the most victories on the PGA Tour in 2025…

What Golf Ball Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Golf Ball The Sentry Hideki Matsuyama Srixon Z-Star XV Sony Open in Hawaii Nick Taylor Titleist Pro V1x The American Express Sepp Straka Srixon Z-Star XV Farmers Insurance Open Harris English Titleist Pro V1 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rory McIlroy TaylorMade TP5 WM Phoenix Open Thomas Detry Callaway Chrome Tour X Genesis Invitational Ludvig Aberg Titleist Pro V1x Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Brian Campbell Titleist Pro V1x Cognizant Classic Joe Highsmith Titleist Pro V1 Arnold Palmer Invitational Russell Henley Titleist Pro V1x Puerto Rico Open Karl Vilips TaylorMade TP5x The Players Championship Rory McIlroy (2) TaylorMade TP5 Valspar Championship Viktor Hovland Titleist Pro V1 Texas Children's Houston Open Min Woo Lee Callaway Chrome Tour X Valero Texas Open Brian Harman Titleist Pro V1 The Masters Rory McIlroy (3) TaylorMade TP5 RBC Heritage Justin Thomas Titleist Pro V1x Corales Puntacana Championship Garrick Higgo Titleist Pro V1 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin Srixon Z-Star Diamond & Maxfli Tour X CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scottie Scheffler Titleist Pro V1 Truist Championship Sepp Straka (2) Srixon Z-Star XV Myrtle Beach Classic Ryan Fox Srixon Z-Star XV PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler (2) Titleist Pro V1 Charles Schwab Challenge Ben Griffin (2) Maxfli Tour X The Memorial Tournament Scottie Scheffler (3) Titleist Pro V1 RBC Canadian Open Ryan Fox Srixon Z-Star XV US Open JJ Spaun Srixon Z-Star Diamond Travelers Championship Keegan Bradley Srixon Z-Star Diamond Rocket Classic Aldrich Potgieter Titleist Pro V1x+ John Deere Classic Brian Campbell (2) Titleist Pro V1x Genesis Scottish Open Chris Gotterup Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset ISCO Championship William Mouw Titleist Pro V1x The Open Championship Scottie Scheffler (4) Titleist Pro V1 Barracuda Championship Ryan Gerard Titleist Pro V1 3M Open Kurt Kitayama Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset Wyndham Championship Cameron Young Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype) FedEx St. Jude Championship Justin Rose Titleist Pro V1x BMW Championship Scottie Scheffler (5) Titleist Pro V1 Tour Championship Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 21 Srixon 8 TaylorMade 5 Bridgestone 2 Callaway 2 Maxfli 2

In total, 11 different golf ball models claimed victory on the PGA Tour in 2025, with four of those being Titleist - Pro V1, Pro V1x, Pro V1+ and Pro V1x Double Dot.

Srixon enjoyed an impressive year, as Spaun, Straka, Bradley, Fox, Matsuyama and Novak racked up some big wins in Majors, Signature Events and PGA Tour tournaments. All six men were using either the XV or the Diamond version of the Z-Star.

It's a similar story for TaylorMade, as their TP5 and TP5x golf balls registered five wins (McIlroy Vilips & Fleetwood), while Bridgestone (Gotterup & Kitayama), Callaway (Detry & Kitayama) and Maxfli (Griffin) claimed two wins apiece throughout 2025.

What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

The Titleist Pro V1 is often regarded as the most used golf ball on Tour and, for 2025, it holds the crown for the most victories with 11, five of which came from World No.1 Scheffler.

English, Highsmith, Hovland, Harman, Higgo and Gerard were the other six players to use the Pro V1 and win, with the ball claiming three more victories than its sibling, the Pro V1x, which had eight wins.

In terms of the players who won with the Pro V1x, they were Campbell (2), Taylor, Aberg, Henley, Thomas, Mouw and Rose.