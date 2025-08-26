Which Golf Ball Has The Most PGA Tour Wins In 2025?
The PGA Tour has seen a number of different winners throughout 2025, with several golf ball models also in play throughout the lengthy season
It's been yet another exciting season on the PGA Tour in 2025, with big names and emerging stars stamping their mark on various trophies.
Like 2024, it has been Scottie Scheffler's year, as the World No.1 wrapped up two Major titles and multiple PGA Tour victories. However, the biggest story came in the form of Rory McIlroy who, finally, completed the Career Grand Slam at The Masters.
At Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun claimed his first Major title at the US Open, holing a 64-foot putt at the 72nd hole to win by two strokes from Robert MacIntyre.
One key story from that championship was that it marked the first Major win for LAB Golf but, rather interestingly, it also meant that three different golf ball manufacturers were used to win golf's big four championships.
It wasn't just those events where different brands tasted success as, following two victories on the PGA Tour in 2025, Ben Griffin brought Maxfli back to the winner's circle for the first time in 22 years.
Certainly, there’s been numerous stories surrounding golf balls this season. These include McIlroy’s switch to the TaylorMade TP5, which yielded huge success.
Overall, though, Titleist have led the way with 21 wins, 13 ahead of Srixon with eight. Below, we have taken a look at what model has the most victories on the PGA Tour in 2025…
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What Golf Ball Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025
Event
Winner
Golf Ball
The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon Z-Star XV
Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Taylor
Titleist Pro V1x
The American Express
Sepp Straka
Srixon Z-Star XV
Farmers Insurance Open
Harris English
Titleist Pro V1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade TP5
WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Genesis Invitational
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist Pro V1x
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Brian Campbell
Titleist Pro V1x
Cognizant Classic
Joe Highsmith
Titleist Pro V1
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Russell Henley
Titleist Pro V1x
Puerto Rico Open
Karl Vilips
TaylorMade TP5x
The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy (2)
TaylorMade TP5
Valspar Championship
Viktor Hovland
Titleist Pro V1
Texas Children's Houston Open
Min Woo Lee
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Valero Texas Open
Brian Harman
Titleist Pro V1
The Masters
Rory McIlroy (3)
TaylorMade TP5
RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas
Titleist Pro V1x
Corales Puntacana Championship
Garrick Higgo
Titleist Pro V1
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin
Srixon Z-Star Diamond & Maxfli Tour X
CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler
Titleist Pro V1
Truist Championship
Sepp Straka (2)
Srixon Z-Star XV
Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryan Fox
Srixon Z-Star XV
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler (2)
Titleist Pro V1
Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin (2)
Maxfli Tour X
The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler (3)
Titleist Pro V1
RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox
Srixon Z-Star XV
US Open
JJ Spaun
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Rocket Classic
Aldrich Potgieter
Titleist Pro V1x+
John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell (2)
Titleist Pro V1x
Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup
Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset
ISCO Championship
William Mouw
Titleist Pro V1x
The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler (4)
Titleist Pro V1
Barracuda Championship
Ryan Gerard
Titleist Pro V1
3M Open
Kurt Kitayama
Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset
Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype)
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose
Titleist Pro V1x
BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler (5)
Titleist Pro V1
Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade TP5x Pix
Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season
Brand
Number
Titleist
21
Srixon
8
TaylorMade
5
Bridgestone
2
Callaway
2
Maxfli
2
In total, 11 different golf ball models claimed victory on the PGA Tour in 2025, with four of those being Titleist - Pro V1, Pro V1x, Pro V1+ and Pro V1x Double Dot.
Srixon enjoyed an impressive year, as Spaun, Straka, Bradley, Fox, Matsuyama and Novak racked up some big wins in Majors, Signature Events and PGA Tour tournaments. All six men were using either the XV or the Diamond version of the Z-Star.
It's a similar story for TaylorMade, as their TP5 and TP5x golf balls registered five wins (McIlroy Vilips & Fleetwood), while Bridgestone (Gotterup & Kitayama), Callaway (Detry & Kitayama) and Maxfli (Griffin) claimed two wins apiece throughout 2025.
What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?
The Titleist Pro V1 is often regarded as the most used golf ball on Tour and, for 2025, it holds the crown for the most victories with 11, five of which came from World No.1 Scheffler.
English, Highsmith, Hovland, Harman, Higgo and Gerard were the other six players to use the Pro V1 and win, with the ball claiming three more victories than its sibling, the Pro V1x, which had eight wins.
In terms of the players who won with the Pro V1x, they were Campbell (2), Taylor, Aberg, Henley, Thomas, Mouw and Rose.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.