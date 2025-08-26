Which Golf Ball Has The Most PGA Tour Wins In 2025?

The PGA Tour has seen a number of different winners throughout 2025, with several golf ball models also in play throughout the lengthy season

A PGA Tour logo in the middle, with several golf balls around it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

It's been yet another exciting season on the PGA Tour in 2025, with big names and emerging stars stamping their mark on various trophies.

Like 2024, it has been Scottie Scheffler's year, as the World No.1 wrapped up two Major titles and multiple PGA Tour victories. However, the biggest story came in the form of Rory McIlroy who, finally, completed the Career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Rory McIlroy hits a putt on the 18th green at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun claimed his first Major title at the US Open, holing a 64-foot putt at the 72nd hole to win by two strokes from Robert MacIntyre.

One key story from that championship was that it marked the first Major win for LAB Golf but, rather interestingly, it also meant that three different golf ball manufacturers were used to win golf's big four championships.

It wasn't just those events where different brands tasted success as, following two victories on the PGA Tour in 2025, Ben Griffin brought Maxfli back to the winner's circle for the first time in 22 years.

Ben Griffin waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, there’s been numerous stories surrounding golf balls this season. These include McIlroy’s switch to the TaylorMade TP5, which yielded huge success.

Overall, though, Titleist have led the way with 21 wins, 13 ahead of Srixon with eight. Below, we have taken a look at what model has the most victories on the PGA Tour in 2025…

What Golf Ball Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Winner

Golf Ball

The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon Z-Star XV

Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Taylor

Titleist Pro V1x

The American Express

Sepp Straka

Srixon Z-Star XV

Farmers Insurance Open

Harris English

Titleist Pro V1

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade TP5

WM Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry

Callaway Chrome Tour X 

Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist Pro V1x

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Brian Campbell

Titleist Pro V1x

Cognizant Classic

Joe Highsmith

Titleist Pro V1

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Russell Henley

Titleist Pro V1x

Puerto Rico Open

Karl Vilips

TaylorMade TP5x 

The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy (2)

TaylorMade TP5

Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland

Titleist Pro V1

Texas Children's Houston Open

Min Woo Lee

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Valero Texas Open

Brian Harman

Titleist Pro V1

The Masters

Rory McIlroy (3)

TaylorMade TP5

RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas

Titleist Pro V1x

Corales Puntacana Championship

Garrick Higgo

Titleist Pro V1

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin

Srixon Z-Star Diamond & Maxfli Tour X

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler

Titleist Pro V1

Truist Championship

Sepp Straka (2)

Srixon Z-Star XV

Myrtle Beach Classic

Ryan Fox

Srixon Z-Star XV

PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler (2)

Titleist Pro V1

Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin (2)

Maxfli Tour X

The Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler (3)

Titleist Pro V1

RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox

Srixon Z-Star XV

US Open

JJ Spaun

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter

Titleist Pro V1x+

John Deere Classic

Brian Campbell (2)

Titleist Pro V1x

Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup

Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset

ISCO Championship

William Mouw

Titleist Pro V1x

The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler (4)

Titleist Pro V1

Barracuda Championship

Ryan Gerard

Titleist Pro V1

3M Open

Kurt Kitayama

Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset

Wyndham Championship

Cameron Young

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype)

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose

Titleist Pro V1x

BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler (5)

Titleist Pro V1

Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

21

Srixon

8

TaylorMade

5

Bridgestone

2

Callaway

2

Maxfli

2

In total, 11 different golf ball models claimed victory on the PGA Tour in 2025, with four of those being Titleist - Pro V1, Pro V1x, Pro V1+ and Pro V1x Double Dot.

Srixon enjoyed an impressive year, as Spaun, Straka, Bradley, Fox, Matsuyama and Novak racked up some big wins in Majors, Signature Events and PGA Tour tournaments. All six men were using either the XV or the Diamond version of the Z-Star.

It's a similar story for TaylorMade, as their TP5 and TP5x golf balls registered five wins (McIlroy Vilips & Fleetwood), while Bridgestone (Gotterup & Kitayama), Callaway (Detry & Kitayama) and Maxfli (Griffin) claimed two wins apiece throughout 2025.

A generic shot of the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball

(Image credit: Future)

The Titleist Pro V1 is often regarded as the most used golf ball on Tour and, for 2025, it holds the crown for the most victories with 11, five of which came from World No.1 Scheffler.

English, Highsmith, Hovland, Harman, Higgo and Gerard were the other six players to use the Pro V1 and win, with the ball claiming three more victories than its sibling, the Pro V1x, which had eight wins.

In terms of the players who won with the Pro V1x, they were Campbell (2), Taylor, Aberg, Henley, Thomas, Mouw and Rose.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.