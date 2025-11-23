How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The CME Group Tour Championship?
The season finale of the LPGA Tour season offers one of the biggest purses in the women’s game, but what does the winner’s caddie earn?
The CME Group Tour Championship offers a suitably grand finale to the LPGA Tour season, with the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe rankings battling it out at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.
The winner will be named the Race to CME Globe champion. However, as well as writing her name into the history books, the player who lifts the trophy will also be significantly wealthier.
The event offers a prize money payout of $11m with the winner guaranteed the joint largest one-off payout ever awarded in the women’s game, $4m.
A year ago, an identical sum went to the winner, Jeeno Thitikul, and the Thai star was once again in the driving seat heading into the final round of the 2025 edition. But how much does the winning caddie earn?
It is thought that, as well as base pay between $1,000 and $2,500 per tournament, the caddies of the winner bank 10% of the overall prize money.
That means whoever helps their boss to victory at the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship should earn a performance-related payout of $400,000. Could Thitikul's caddie Banpot Bunpisansaree claim that sum for the second year in a row?
It’s not just winning caddies who will receive a substantial payday thanks to the elevated prize money at the tournament.
Players finishing in the top 10 of events are generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, with 5% going to the other 50 players in the CME Group Tour Championship field.
The player who finishes runner-up at the tournament will earn $1m, meaning her caddie should be in line for a payday of around $70,000.
If a player finishes solo 10th she will earn prize money of $113,500, which would give her caddie a payout of around $7,945.
As a no-cut event, every player in the field for the CME Group Tour Championship receives a payment, with the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set for $55,000 in prize money. The caddie of that player can therefore expect a payday of around $2,750 for their week’s work.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
