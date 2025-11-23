How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The CME Group Tour Championship?

The CME Group Tour Championship offers a suitably grand finale to the LPGA Tour season, with the top 60 in the season-long Race to CME Globe rankings battling it out at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

The winner will be named the Race to CME Globe champion. However, as well as writing her name into the history books, the player who lifts the trophy will also be significantly wealthier.

The event offers a prize money payout of $11m with the winner guaranteed the joint largest one-off payout ever awarded in the women’s game, $4m.

A year ago, an identical sum went to the winner, Jeeno Thitikul, and the Thai star was once again in the driving seat heading into the final round of the 2025 edition. But how much does the winning caddie earn?

It is thought that, as well as base pay between $1,000 and $2,500 per tournament, the caddies of the winner bank 10% of the overall prize money.

That means whoever helps their boss to victory at the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship should earn a performance-related payout of $400,000. Could Thitikul's caddie Banpot Bunpisansaree claim that sum for the second year in a row?

Jeeno Thitkul won the Race to CME Globe in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just winning caddies who will receive a substantial payday thanks to the elevated prize money at the tournament.

Players finishing in the top 10 of events are generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, with 5% going to the other 50 players in the CME Group Tour Championship field.

The player who finishes runner-up at the tournament will earn $1m, meaning her caddie should be in line for a payday of around $70,000.

If a player finishes solo 10th she will earn prize money of $113,500, which would give her caddie a payout of around $7,945.

As a no-cut event, every player in the field for the CME Group Tour Championship receives a payment, with the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard set for $55,000 in prize money. The caddie of that player can therefore expect a payday of around $2,750 for their week’s work.