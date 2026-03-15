Michael Thorbjornsen WITB 2026: Mini Driver And A Unique Alignment Aid On His Putter Feature Among Full TaylorMade Set-Up
Thorbjornsen is a rising star within the professional scene and, below, check out the full TaylorMade set-up of one of the longest hitters in golf
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Michael Thorbjornsen enjoyed an excellent amateur career that included winning the US Amateur and graduating from Stanford University, the same as Tiger Woods.
As of writing, he is still chasing a first PGA Tour victory, but the 24-year-old has come close on many occasions, producing several strong results at various events.
A TaylorMade staffer, take a look at what clubs Thorbjornsen uses below...Article continues below
Driver
Beginning with the driver and, like many TaylorMade staffers, Thorbjornsen uses the standard Qi4D, one of the best TaylorMade drivers that money can buy.
In terms of the American's set-up, his driver has a 9° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X shaft, which is an extremely popular model on the professional circuits.
Mini Driver
Being one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, Thorbjornsen opts for a mini driver, specifically the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini.
Used by Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sami Valimaki for their PGA Tour victories in 2025, Thorbjornsen has had it in his set-up for almost a year, with it featuring a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft.
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Irons
Iron-wise, Thorbjornsen uses a TaylorMade P770 3-iron and P7MC from 4-iron to pitching wedge, with both models featuring True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
The P770 is designed to be more forgiving via the speed slot, while the P7MC provides a soft feel and a more user-friendly alternative to a blade. Both are among the best TaylorMade irons on the market.
Wedges
Moving to the scoring section of Thorbjornsen's bag, where the American uses the TaylorMade MG5, one of the best wedges money can buy and a model used heavily on the professional Tours.
Gapping-wise, Thorbjornsen uses a very traditional set-up of 52°, 56° and 60°. This has been in-play for some time, as has his KBS Tour V 120 X shafts, which are slightly lighter than those in his irons.
Putter
Putter-wise, Thorbjornsen is among several professionals to put the TaylorMade Spider in-play, specifically the Spider Tour, with it featuring a unique alignment aid on the crown.
Looking at Thorbjornsen's putter, you will find a black 'T' shape line that helps with his alignment. The American has previously experimented with a blade-style flatstick, but continues to use a mallet, something that's been in the bag for some time.
Golf Ball
Away from the clubs, Thorbjornsen uses the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball, but has been prone to use the TP5x depending on course conditions.
Both are five-layer golf balls, but differ in the fact that the TP5 offers a softer feel and higher wedge spin, while the TP5x is firmer and designed to maximize distance.
Apparel/Shoes
Since 2024, Thorbjornsen has worn adidas clothing and footwear, joining the company a year after they signed Ludvig Aberg to a multi-year deal.
Adidas have a young roster of players and, in 2024, Thorbjornsen also penned a multi-year deal, wearing adidas apparel, footwear, and accessories on the course.
Michael Thorbjornsen WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi4D (9°)
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X
Mini Driver
TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°)
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons
TaylorMade P770 (3), TaylorMade P7MC (4-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
TaylorMade MG5 (52°, 56° & 60°)
KBS Tour V 120 X
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Ball
TaylorMade TP5
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Apparel
Adidas
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Glove
TaylorMade
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Shoes
Adidas
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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