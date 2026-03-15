Michael Thorbjornsen WITB 2026: Mini Driver And A Unique Alignment Aid On His Putter Feature Among Full TaylorMade Set-Up

Michael Thorbjornsen enjoyed an excellent amateur career that included winning the US Amateur and graduating from Stanford University, the same as Tiger Woods.

As of writing, he is still chasing a first PGA Tour victory, but the 24-year-old has come close on many occasions, producing several strong results at various events.

A TaylorMade staffer, take a look at what clubs Thorbjornsen uses below...

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Driver

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Beginning with the driver and, like many TaylorMade staffers, Thorbjornsen uses the standard Qi4D, one of the best TaylorMade drivers that money can buy.

In terms of the American's set-up, his driver has a 9° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X shaft, which is an extremely popular model on the professional circuits.

Mini Driver

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Being one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, Thorbjornsen opts for a mini driver, specifically the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini.

Used by Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sami Valimaki for their PGA Tour victories in 2025, Thorbjornsen has had it in his set-up for almost a year, with it featuring a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft.

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Irons

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Iron-wise, Thorbjornsen uses a TaylorMade P770 3-iron and P7MC from 4-iron to pitching wedge, with both models featuring True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

The P770 is designed to be more forgiving via the speed slot, while the P7MC provides a soft feel and a more user-friendly alternative to a blade. Both are among the best TaylorMade irons on the market.

Wedges

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Moving to the scoring section of Thorbjornsen's bag, where the American uses the TaylorMade MG5, one of the best wedges money can buy and a model used heavily on the professional Tours.

Gapping-wise, Thorbjornsen uses a very traditional set-up of 52°, 56° and 60°. This has been in-play for some time, as has his KBS Tour V 120 X shafts, which are slightly lighter than those in his irons.

Putter

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Putter-wise, Thorbjornsen is among several professionals to put the TaylorMade Spider in-play, specifically the Spider Tour, with it featuring a unique alignment aid on the crown.

Looking at Thorbjornsen's putter, you will find a black 'T' shape line that helps with his alignment. The American has previously experimented with a blade-style flatstick, but continues to use a mallet, something that's been in the bag for some time.

Golf Ball

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Away from the clubs, Thorbjornsen uses the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball, but has been prone to use the TP5x depending on course conditions.

Both are five-layer golf balls, but differ in the fact that the TP5 offers a softer feel and higher wedge spin, while the TP5x is firmer and designed to maximize distance.

Apparel/Shoes

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Since 2024, Thorbjornsen has worn adidas clothing and footwear, joining the company a year after they signed Ludvig Aberg to a multi-year deal.

Adidas have a young roster of players and, in 2024, Thorbjornsen also penned a multi-year deal, wearing adidas apparel, footwear, and accessories on the course.

Michael Thorbjornsen WITB: Full Specs