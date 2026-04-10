The Clubs Rory McIlroy Is Using At The 2026 Masters

After a thrilling win in 2025, Rory McIlroy returns to Augusta National as a Masters champion for the very first time.

Defeating Justin Rose in a playoff, the victory made McIlroy a Career Grand Slam winner and, in 2026, the 36-year-old will be looking to become just the fourth player in Masters history to win back-to-back championships.

Certainly, after the first round, he's on-course to do just that, shooting a five-under 67 to share the lead alongside Sam Burns, with McIlroy's bag firing with a stellar final 12 holes.

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Prior to the first Major of the year, he made a subtle change to his set-up, and you can check out his full TaylorMade bag and its specs below...

Driver

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Beginning with the driver, where McIlroy is using the Core version of the TaylorMade Qi4D, one of the best drivers that money can buy.

Previously, his TaylorMade Qi10 had remained in the set-up since January 2024 but, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he changed to the new Qi4D range, where it's remined ever-since.

Possessing a 9° head, McIlroy has the driver cranked down to 7.5° to help lower the ball flight, with the popular Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X present when it comes to the shaft.

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Fairway Woods

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Before The Masters, McIlroy had been using a TaylorMade Qi4D in both his 3-wood and 5-wood but, prior to Augusta National, he changed his 3-wood back to the TaylorMade Qi10.

As of writing, it's unclear as to why the five-time Major winner swapped back to the older model, with McIlroy using it a few times throughout his first round in Georgia.

In terms of specs, the 3-wood is set at 15° and has a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft, while the 5-wood is set at 18° and possesses a slightly heavier Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft.

Like the driver, the Qi4D was introduced the week of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November 2025, while the Qi10 was back in January 2024.

Irons

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McIlroy has experimented with his irons throughout 2026, but has reverted back to his traditional set-up of a TaylorMade P760 4-iron and TaylorMade Rors Protos in 5-iron to 9-iron.

At the end of 2025, he had been trialing the TaylorMade P7CB, initially putting them in from 4-iron to 6-iron, before then moving to a full set-up from 4-iron to 9-iron.

Using them at the start of 2026, McIlroy reverted back to his Rors Protos in February, claiming: "I messed around with some different iron set-ups and sort of messed around with like a different ball and a few equipment changes. That experiment's over, back to the trusty irons that I've played basically my whole career."

Shaft-wise, he uses Project X 7.0, which have been a mainstay in his set-up for a long period of time. Because of the longevity, it's unlikely that these will be changed anytime soon.

Wedges

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Changing wedges at the Irish Open in September 2025, McIlroy has remained with his TaylorMade MG5 wedges, using them in a 46°, 50°, 54° and 60°, a configuration that has been part of his bag for a while.

It's a traditional set-up, but in fact the 60° is bent to 61°, with the reason being down to turf interaction, specifically on tighter grass, and the 40-to-70-yard wedge shot, an area where McIlroy has struggled in the past.

Ranked as one of the best wedges money can buy, the MG5 is constructed of a soft carbon steel and, thanks to newly refined shaping, we felt it looked fantastic down behind the ball.

Putter

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The final club in McIlroy's bag is the putter, specifically the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which found its way into his set-up at the 2024 Tour Championship.

Featuring a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip, the Spider Tour X has a Short Slant, as well as a torched finish and a full sight line on the crown, which aids McIlroy's alignment when setting up to the ball.

Throughout 2026, the Spider Tour range of putters have been the most successful on the PGA Tour, claiming five of the first six tournaments on the circuit.

Used by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood, half of the current world's top 10 have some sort of TaylorMade Spider in-play, with McIlroy one of those players.

Golf Ball

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At the beginning of the 2025 PGA Tour season, McIlroy changed his golf ball from the TaylorMade TP5x to the TP5, with the move earning him victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Players Championship and The Masters in a three-month period.

Explaining the move, McIlroy stated: "I sort of stumbled upon it.. I just started to hit some chips with the TP5 instead of the TP5x and I really loved how it felt.

"I hadn’t really tested the 2024 TP5, and I loved how it was reacting around the greens. And then I started hitting some like 60, 70-yard shots with it and it was coming off with a much lower launch, but spinnier."

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