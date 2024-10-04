Michael Thorbjornsen Facts: 12 Things To Know About PGA Tour Pro
A talented amateur and junior, find out more about PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen
A former US Junior Amateur champion, Michael Thorbjornsen attended the same college as Tiger Woods and is now plying his trade on the PGA Tour.
Get to know him with some more facts about the American golfer...
Michael Thorbjornsen Facts
1. Michael Thorbjornsen was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on 15 September 2001.
2. His father, Thorbjorn Thorbjornsen hails from Norway while his mother, Sandra Chiang is from Zimbabwe.
3. Thorbjornsen attended college at Stanford University - the same as the likes of Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Rose Zhang.
4. He won the 2018 US Junior Amateur at Baltusrol which got him into the 2019 US Open.
5. He became the first US Junior Amateur champion to make the cut at the US Open when he finished 79th at Pebble Beach in 2019.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. In team golf, he's played in the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Presidents Cup - winning both times.
7. Overall he won seven amateur titles including the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships.
8. His best finish on the PGA Tour as an amateur came at the 2022 Travelers Championship when he came fourth, but as an amateur could not collect the $406,700 prize money.
9. Thorbjornsen finished top of the PGA Tour University rankings in 2024 - which earned him a PGA Tour card for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025.
10. He turned pro in June 2024.
11. His first tournament was a pro as back at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T39.
12. A first big finish as a pro came at the 2024 John Deere Classic where he finished runner-up behind Davis Thompson in what was his 11th pro start.
Michael Thorbjornsen Bio
|Born
|16 September 2001 - Cleveland, Ohio
|College
|Stanford University
|Turned pro
|June 2024
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Tour Edge TE-400 Package Set Review
We take out this very comprehensive package set to see if the performance on offer could help your game…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Injured Viktor Hovland Eligible For Ryder Cup After DP World Tour Amendment
Viktor Hovland remains eligible for the Ryder Cup despite only playing two counting events as the DP World Tour has altered his status due to injury
By Paul Higham Published
-
Thomas Rosenmueller Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Thomas Rosenmueller has had some ups and downs since turning pro, but a successful 2024 on the Korn Ferry Tour suggests the best could be about to come
By Mike Hall Published
-
Taylor Dickson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
After several years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dickson will be playing on the PGA Tour in 2025 after earning his first card - here are some facts about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Max McGreevy Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Max McGreevy via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matt McCarty Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour golfer Matt McCarty via these facts regarding his life and pro career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Wife? Meet Ji Hyun Oh
Si Woo Kim is married to Ji Hyun Oh, a fellow professional golfer who has seven wins on the Korean LPGA
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What's The Most Money Earned In A Single PGA Tour Season?
Scottie Scheffler's 2023 and 2024 seasons are the most lucrative in PGA Tour history with a combined $50m won in official prize money
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Tour Money List Leaders Through The Years
Some legendary names have topped the PGA Tour money list through the years, but the achievement hasn’t always proved as lucrative as today
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Golfers Have The Most Top-10s In PGA Tour History?
Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour are something to be savored, but a handful of players have achieved more than most
By Mike Hall Published