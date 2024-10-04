Michael Thorbjornsen Facts: 12 Things To Know About PGA Tour Pro

A former US Junior Amateur champion, Michael Thorbjornsen attended the same college as Tiger Woods and is now plying his trade on the PGA Tour.

Get to know him with some more facts about the American golfer...

Michael Thorbjornsen Facts

1. Michael Thorbjornsen was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on 15 September 2001.

2. His father, Thorbjorn Thorbjornsen hails from Norway while his mother, Sandra Chiang is from Zimbabwe.

3. Thorbjornsen attended college at Stanford University - the same as the likes of Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Rose Zhang.

4. He won the 2018 US Junior Amateur at Baltusrol which got him into the 2019 US Open.

5. He became the first US Junior Amateur champion to make the cut at the US Open when he finished 79th at Pebble Beach in 2019.

6. In team golf, he's played in the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Presidents Cup - winning both times.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Overall he won seven amateur titles including the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships.

8. His best finish on the PGA Tour as an amateur came at the 2022 Travelers Championship when he came fourth, but as an amateur could not collect the $406,700 prize money.

9. Thorbjornsen finished top of the PGA Tour University rankings in 2024 - which earned him a PGA Tour card for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025.

10. He turned pro in June 2024.

11. His first tournament was a pro as back at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T39.

12. A first big finish as a pro came at the 2024 John Deere Classic where he finished runner-up behind Davis Thompson in what was his 11th pro start.

Michael Thorbjornsen Bio