RBC Heritage Leaderboard And Live Updates: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads As Scottie Scheffler Chases

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Matt Fitzpatrick leads by three going into the final round of the RBC Heritage, as he looks to add to his 2023 victory.

Scottie Scheffler is in pursuit of the Englishman, but Fitzpatrick finds himself clear of the field at Hilton Head Island.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below...

RBC Heritage Leaderboard

-19 Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick -16 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim -16 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler -13 Collin Morikawa (67)

Collin Morikawa (67) -13 Harris English (69)

Harris English (69) -13 Bud Cauley

Bud Cauley -13 Ludvig Aberg

Updates from...