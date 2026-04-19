RBC Heritage Leaderboard And Live Updates: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads As Scottie Scheffler Chases

Fitzpatrick leads in the final stages of the fourth Signature Event of 2026, with the Englishman searching for a second title at Hilton Head Island

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
last updated

The RBC Heritage trophy in front of a banner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick leads by three going into the final round of the RBC Heritage, as he looks to add to his 2023 victory.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below...

RBC Heritage Leaderboard

  • -19 Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -16 Si Woo Kim
  • -16 Scottie Scheffler
  • -13 Collin Morikawa (67)
  • -13 Harris English (69)
  • -13 Bud Cauley
  • -13 Ludvig Aberg

Updates from...

A close up of Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Refresh

FAIRWAYS FOUND AT 15

BIG SAVE FOR SCOTTIE

The World No.1, though, is gritty, and he rolls in an eight-footer for par to keep his card clean. He remains 16-under and two-under for the day.

Alongside Scheffler, Fitzpatrick makes a comfortable two putt to remain at 19-under, three clear of Scheffler and Kim.

FOUR-WAY TIE AT 13-UNDER

It means both join Collin Morikawa and Bud Cauley at 13-under, which is a share of fourth.

WIND CAUSING HAVOC

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The wind is gusting at the RBC Heritage and, at the par 3 14th, Scheffler's tee shot barely clears the water short of the green.

Having watched his playing partner come up short, Fitzpatrick goes up a club and plays a delightful approach into the heart of the green. Excellent from the leader.

PARS AT THE 13TH

WHAT WAS THAT?

Not sure if his first is out of bounds but, given how left it was, I wouldn't be surprised. Big mistake for the Swede!

FITZPATRICK AIRMAILS THE GREEN

Because of the mistake, the door is ajar for Fitzpatrick, but the Major winner goes even further past the green, with his wedge flying over the back and leaving a tough up-and-down.

ABERG TO 15-UNDER

SI WOO CHECKING IN ON THE ACTION

SIX REMAIN

Pivotal moments have been aplenty, with one of those being at the 11th, with Fitzpatrick holing a 15-footer to save par and remain ahead of the chasing pack.

At the 13th, Scheffler finds the fairway perfectly, while Fitzpatrick follows him with a delightful stinger.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.