RBC Heritage Leaderboard And Live Updates: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads As Scottie Scheffler Chases

Matt Fitzpatrick leads by three going into the final round of the RBC Heritage, as he looks to add to his 2023 victory.
Scottie Scheffler is in pursuit of the Englishman, but Fitzpatrick finds himself clear of the field at Hilton Head Island.
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RBC Heritage Leaderboard
- -19 Matt Fitzpatrick
- -16 Si Woo Kim
- -16 Scottie Scheffler
- -13 Collin Morikawa (67)
- -13 Harris English (69)
- -13 Bud Cauley
- -13 Ludvig Aberg
Updates from...
FAIRWAYS FOUND AT 15
Both Scheffler and Fitzpatrick find the fairway at the par 5 15th, with both in a good position to, potentially, go at the green in two.
BIG SAVE FOR SCOTTIE
A poor tee shot is followed by a poor chip from Scheffler, who is destined to make a bogey at the par 3 14th.
The World No.1, though, is gritty, and he rolls in an eight-footer for par to keep his card clean. He remains 16-under and two-under for the day.
Alongside Scheffler, Fitzpatrick makes a comfortable two putt to remain at 19-under, three clear of Scheffler and Kim.
FOUR-WAY TIE AT 13-UNDER
Aberg makes a double bogey at the 16th, while Harris English caps his round off with a bogey at the 18th.
It means both join Collin Morikawa and Bud Cauley at 13-under, which is a share of fourth.
WIND CAUSING HAVOC
The wind is gusting at the RBC Heritage and, at the par 3 14th, Scheffler's tee shot barely clears the water short of the green.
Having watched his playing partner come up short, Fitzpatrick goes up a club and plays a delightful approach into the heart of the green. Excellent from the leader.
PARS AT THE 13TH
Despite poor second shots, both Fitzpatrick and Scheffler make convincing pars, with the Major-winning pair remaining at 19-under and 16-under. Fitzpatrick is three clear with five to play.
WHAT WAS THAT?
Wow... After his birdie at the 15th, Aberg snap hooks his tee shot well left at the 16th and is forced into a provisional.
Not sure if his first is out of bounds but, given how left it was, I wouldn't be surprised. Big mistake for the Swede!
FITZPATRICK AIRMAILS THE GREEN
The wind is swirling at Harbour Town Golf Links and, at the 13th, Scheffler goes long of the green, finishing on the fringe.
Because of the mistake, the door is ajar for Fitzpatrick, but the Major winner goes even further past the green, with his wedge flying over the back and leaving a tough up-and-down.
ABERG TO 15-UNDER
It's yet another great performance for Ludvig Aberg this week, who birdies the par 5 15th to move to 15-under and into solo fourth.
SI WOO CHECKING IN ON THE ACTION
Si Woo Kim stopped to watch some of the golf action on TV 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Rw3ODePLTApril 19, 2026
SIX REMAIN
Matt Fitzpatrick has been solid as a rock today and, at the 12th, he makes a great par to remain three clear of Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim.
Pivotal moments have been aplenty, with one of those being at the 11th, with Fitzpatrick holing a 15-footer to save par and remain ahead of the chasing pack.
At the 13th, Scheffler finds the fairway perfectly, while Fitzpatrick follows him with a delightful stinger.
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