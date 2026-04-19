Bryson DeChambeau Withdraws From Final Round Of LIV Golf Mexico City
The Crushers GC captain has withdrawn before the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City after feeling discomfort in his wrist
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Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City after feeling discomfort in his wrist during Saturday's play.
The Crushers GC captain released a statement on social media explaining the decision.
He wrote: “I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday’s round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury.
"Not how I wanted this week to go, but wishing the Crushers a strong finish. I’m going to take a few days to get evaluated and hope to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia.”
pic.twitter.com/lVvi8KdMiWApril 19, 2026
DeChambeau’s withdrawal brings to an end a frustrating week for the two-time US Open winner, having also criticized the course conditions at Club de Golf Chapultepec during the first round.
LIV Golf Virginia begins on May 7th, giving DeChambeau almost three weeks for his wrist to recover, where he will be hoping not only to come through it unscathed but also to continue a generally excellent season on the circuit.
DeChambeau headed to Mexico City looking for his third consecutive LIV Golf title, having gone back-to-back with wins in Singapore and South Africa.
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However, he hadn’t been at his best all week, with two even par rounds of 71 followed by a two-over 73 on Saturday to leave him 16 shots behind leader Jon Rahm.
DeChambeau’s underwhelming performance also came immediately after the disappointment of missing the cut at The Masters after beginning the Augusta National event as one of the favorites to win the Green Jacket.
He will be determined to allow his wrist the time it needs to recover, particularly with his next chance of Major glory coming just a week after LIV Golf Virginia at the PGA Championship.
While DeChambeau didn’t confirm which wrist was bothering him, it isn’t the first time he has struggled with one of the joints.
Almost exactly four years ago, he underwent surgery on his left wrist to repair a fractured hook of the hamate.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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