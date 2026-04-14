The Equipment Debrief: Masters Driver Leaderboard, New Metalwoods Seen On Tour And A Spider Spotting

You know who won the Masters. Again. But who topped the driver leaderboard at Augusta? Which brand dominated off the tee?

Before the action got underway last week, we noted every driver used at the Masters.

Titleist led the way with 24 drivers in play out of the 91 players in the field, closely followed by Ping (22) and Callaway (21).

As the dust begins to settle, and with a second Green Jacket safely tucked away for Rory McIlroy, here’s the final driver leaderboard, excluding those players who missed the cut.

Masters Driver Leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi4D Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Tyrrell Hatton Ping G430 LST Russell Henley Titleist TSi3 Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Cameron Young Titleist GT2 Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi4D LS Sam Burns Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Homa Cobra Optm X Xander Schauffele Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Jake Knapp PXG Lightning Tour Max Jordan Spieth Titleist TSR2 Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZXi LS Brooks Koepka Titleist GT3 Patrick Reed Titleist GT3 Patrick Cantlay Ping G440 LST Jason Day Ping G430 LST Viktor Hovland Ping G425 LST Maverick McNealy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Keegan Bradley Ping G430 LST Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Matt McCarty Ping G440 LST Adam Scott Titleist GT2 Sam Stevens Ping G425 LST Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Michael Brennan Titleist GT3 Brian Campbell Ping G440 LST Alex Noren Callaway Quantum Max D Harris English Ping G440 LST Shane Lowry Srixon ZXi LS Prototype Gary Woodland Cobra OPTM Max K Dustin Johnson TaylorMade Qi4D LS Brian Harman Titleist TSi2 Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi4D LS Ben Griffin Ping G430 Max 10K Jon Rahm Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Ryan Gerard Titleist GT3 Haotong Li Titleist GTS3 Justin Thomas Titleist GT2 Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi35 LS Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max Nick Taylor Titleist TSi3 Sungjae Im Titleist TSi2 Si Woo Kim Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 Corey Conners Ping G440 LST Marco Penge PXG Lightning Tour Mid Kurt Kitayama Titleist GT3 Sergio Garcia Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Charl Schwartzel Callaway Elyte

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the top two at the Masters, continue to do the business with TaylorMade drivers. The Northern Irishman, who previously played the Qi10 model, switched to the Qi4D at the start of the year and is currently using the Core version of the TaylorMade Qi4D driver.

Meanwhile, the World No.1 has been switching between his old TaylorMade Qi10 and the Qi4D this season, although the former got the nod at Augusta.

Three players who made the cut at the Masters used the TaylorMade Qi4D LS version.

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If we take just the players who made the cut at the Masters, the two most-used driver models were the Titleist GT3 and Ping G440 LST.

As for the top overall brands (drivers) at the 2026 Masters - again, taking the 54 players who made the cut - Titleist drivers were the most played over the weekend.

Top Brands (Drivers) At The Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Count Titleist 16 Ping 13 Callaway 10 TaylorMade 9 Cobra 2 PXG 2 Srixon 2

New Gear Spotted On Tour

(Image credit: Titleist)

The launch of Titleist’s GTS metalwoods range continues this week as the new GTS2 and GTS3 fairways start to make their mark on the professional tours.

Cameron Young, who finished tied third at the Masters, is among those players to get an early look at the GTS3 fairways.

Players champion Young had a GTS3 7-wood in the bag at Augusta, and we're sure to see a lot more in play at the RBC Heritage this week.

Snapped pictures of all the new @TaylorMadeGolf Spiders here @RBC_Heritage📸 First the new Spider Tour F. Used by Pierceson Coody on Tour already and tested by Tommy Fleetwood. It’s a winged or fanged (F) mallet design. pic.twitter.com/0egWUKYFGbApril 13, 2026

At the other end of the bag, keep your eye out on the greens for the new range of prototype TaylorMade Spiders.

Four of the current world's top 10 use a TaylorMade Spider model, and 40% of the world's top 20 have one - an impressive number.

So, what's next for one of the most popular putter ranges of all time?

At the moment, details are scarce, but the colorway appears to be similar to that of McIlroy's model, which has a bronze-type finish.

We look forward to sharing further details when we have them.