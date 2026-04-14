The Equipment Debrief: Masters Driver Leaderboard, New Metalwoods Seen On Tour And A Spider Spotting

We look at the most played driver models at the Masters - plus the latest on a new fairway woods rollout on the professional tours

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Drivers used at the Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know who won the Masters. Again. But who topped the driver leaderboard at Augusta? Which brand dominated off the tee?

Before the action got underway last week, we noted every driver used at the Masters.

As the dust begins to settle, and with a second Green Jacket safely tucked away for Rory McIlroy, here’s the final driver leaderboard, excluding those players who missed the cut.

Masters Driver Leaderboard

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Player

Driver

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi4D

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping G430 LST

Russell Henley

Titleist TSi3

Justin Rose

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Cameron Young

Titleist GT2

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Sam Burns

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Max Homa

Cobra Optm X

Xander Schauffele

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Jake Knapp

PXG Lightning Tour Max

Jordan Spieth

Titleist TSR2

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon ZXi LS

Brooks Koepka

Titleist GT3

Patrick Reed

Titleist GT3

Patrick Cantlay

Ping G440 LST

Jason Day

Ping G430 LST

Viktor Hovland

Ping G425 LST

Maverick McNealy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist GT3

Keegan Bradley

Ping G430 LST

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist TSR2

Wyndham Clark

TaylorMade Qi4D

Matt McCarty

Ping G440 LST

Adam Scott

Titleist GT2

Sam Stevens

Ping G425 LST

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

Michael Brennan

Titleist GT3

Brian Campbell

Ping G440 LST

Alex Noren

Callaway Quantum Max D

Harris English

Ping G440 LST

Shane Lowry

Srixon ZXi LS Prototype

Gary Woodland

Cobra OPTM Max K

Dustin Johnson

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Brian Harman

Titleist TSi2

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Ben Griffin

Ping G430 Max 10K

Jon Rahm

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Ryan Gerard

Titleist GT3

Haotong Li

Titleist GTS3

Justin Thomas

Titleist GT2

Sepp Straka

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Jacob Bridgeman

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping G440 Max

Nick Taylor

Titleist TSi3

Sungjae Im

Titleist TSi2

Si Woo Kim

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Aaron Rai

TaylorMade M6

Corey Conners

Ping G440 LST

Marco Penge

PXG Lightning Tour Mid

Kurt Kitayama

Titleist GT3

Sergio Garcia

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Charl Schwartzel

Callaway Elyte

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the top two at the Masters, continue to do the business with TaylorMade drivers. The Northern Irishman, who previously played the Qi10 model, switched to the Qi4D at the start of the year and is currently using the Core version of the TaylorMade Qi4D driver.

Meanwhile, the World No.1 has been switching between his old TaylorMade Qi10 and the Qi4D this season, although the former got the nod at Augusta.

Three players who made the cut at the Masters used the TaylorMade Qi4D LS version.

If we take just the players who made the cut at the Masters, the two most-used driver models were the Titleist GT3 and Ping G440 LST.

As for the top overall brands (drivers) at the 2026 Masters - again, taking the 54 players who made the cut - Titleist drivers were the most played over the weekend.

Top Brands (Drivers) At The Masters

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Brand

Count

Titleist

16

Ping

13

Callaway

10

TaylorMade

9

Cobra

2

PXG

2

Srixon

2

New Gear Spotted On Tour

Titleist GTS fairway woods

(Image credit: Titleist)

The launch of Titleist’s GTS metalwoods range continues this week as the new GTS2 and GTS3 fairways start to make their mark on the professional tours.

Cameron Young, who finished tied third at the Masters, is among those players to get an early look at the GTS3 fairways.

Players champion Young had a GTS3 7-wood in the bag at Augusta, and we're sure to see a lot more in play at the RBC Heritage this week.

At the other end of the bag, keep your eye out on the greens for the new range of prototype TaylorMade Spiders.

Four of the current world's top 10 use a TaylorMade Spider model, and 40% of the world's top 20 have one - an impressive number.

So, what's next for one of the most popular putter ranges of all time?

At the moment, details are scarce, but the colorway appears to be similar to that of McIlroy's model, which has a bronze-type finish.

We look forward to sharing further details when we have them.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

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