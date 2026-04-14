The Equipment Debrief: Masters Driver Leaderboard, New Metalwoods Seen On Tour And A Spider Spotting
We look at the most played driver models at the Masters - plus the latest on a new fairway woods rollout on the professional tours
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You know who won the Masters. Again. But who topped the driver leaderboard at Augusta? Which brand dominated off the tee?
Before the action got underway last week, we noted every driver used at the Masters.
Titleist led the way with 24 drivers in play out of the 91 players in the field, closely followed by Ping (22) and Callaway (21).
As the dust begins to settle, and with a second Green Jacket safely tucked away for Rory McIlroy, here’s the final driver leaderboard, excluding those players who missed the cut.
Masters Driver Leaderboard
Player
Driver
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi4D
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping G430 LST
Russell Henley
Titleist TSi3
Justin Rose
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Cameron Young
Titleist GT2
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Sam Burns
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Max Homa
Cobra Optm X
Xander Schauffele
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Jake Knapp
PXG Lightning Tour Max
Jordan Spieth
Titleist TSR2
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon ZXi LS
Brooks Koepka
Titleist GT3
Patrick Reed
Titleist GT3
Patrick Cantlay
Ping G440 LST
Jason Day
Ping G430 LST
Viktor Hovland
Ping G425 LST
Maverick McNealy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Matt Fitzpatrick
Titleist GT3
Keegan Bradley
Ping G430 LST
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist TSR2
Wyndham Clark
TaylorMade Qi4D
Matt McCarty
Ping G440 LST
Adam Scott
Titleist GT2
Sam Stevens
Ping G425 LST
Chris Gotterup
Ping G440 LST
Michael Brennan
Titleist GT3
Brian Campbell
Ping G440 LST
Alex Noren
Callaway Quantum Max D
Harris English
Ping G440 LST
Shane Lowry
Srixon ZXi LS Prototype
Gary Woodland
Cobra OPTM Max K
Dustin Johnson
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Brian Harman
Titleist TSi2
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Ben Griffin
Ping G430 Max 10K
Jon Rahm
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Ryan Gerard
Titleist GT3
Haotong Li
Titleist GTS3
Justin Thomas
Titleist GT2
Sepp Straka
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Jacob Bridgeman
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Kristoffer Reitan
Ping G440 Max
Nick Taylor
Titleist TSi3
Sungjae Im
Titleist TSi2
Si Woo Kim
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Aaron Rai
TaylorMade M6
Corey Conners
Ping G440 LST
Marco Penge
PXG Lightning Tour Mid
Kurt Kitayama
Titleist GT3
Sergio Garcia
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Charl Schwartzel
Callaway Elyte
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the top two at the Masters, continue to do the business with TaylorMade drivers. The Northern Irishman, who previously played the Qi10 model, switched to the Qi4D at the start of the year and is currently using the Core version of the TaylorMade Qi4D driver.
Meanwhile, the World No.1 has been switching between his old TaylorMade Qi10 and the Qi4D this season, although the former got the nod at Augusta.
Three players who made the cut at the Masters used the TaylorMade Qi4D LS version.
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If we take just the players who made the cut at the Masters, the two most-used driver models were the Titleist GT3 and Ping G440 LST.
As for the top overall brands (drivers) at the 2026 Masters - again, taking the 54 players who made the cut - Titleist drivers were the most played over the weekend.
Top Brands (Drivers) At The Masters
Brand
Count
Titleist
16
Ping
13
Callaway
10
TaylorMade
9
Cobra
2
PXG
2
Srixon
2
New Gear Spotted On Tour
The launch of Titleist’s GTS metalwoods range continues this week as the new GTS2 and GTS3 fairways start to make their mark on the professional tours.
Cameron Young, who finished tied third at the Masters, is among those players to get an early look at the GTS3 fairways.
Players champion Young had a GTS3 7-wood in the bag at Augusta, and we're sure to see a lot more in play at the RBC Heritage this week.
Snapped pictures of all the new @TaylorMadeGolf Spiders here @RBC_Heritage📸 First the new Spider Tour F. Used by Pierceson Coody on Tour already and tested by Tommy Fleetwood. It’s a winged or fanged (F) mallet design. pic.twitter.com/0egWUKYFGbApril 13, 2026
At the other end of the bag, keep your eye out on the greens for the new range of prototype TaylorMade Spiders.
Four of the current world's top 10 use a TaylorMade Spider model, and 40% of the world's top 20 have one - an impressive number.
So, what's next for one of the most popular putter ranges of all time?
At the moment, details are scarce, but the colorway appears to be similar to that of McIlroy's model, which has a bronze-type finish.
We look forward to sharing further details when we have them.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
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