Wyndham Clark WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Equipment-Free Agent Use?
Take a look at what golf clubs equipment-free agent, Wyndham Clark, is using during the 2026 season
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Having used Titleist golf equipment for the majority of his professional career, Wyndham Clark became an equipment-free agent at the beginning of 2026.
A former Major winner, take a look at his full what's in the bag below...
Driver
Clark has been spotted with numerous drivers throughout 2026 and, at his most recent start, he had the TaylorMade Qi4D in-play, specifically the Core model.Article continues below
He had been using Ping and Titleist drivers, but settled on the Qi4D, with it featuring a Project X Titan Black 70 TX shaft and set at 9°.
Fairway Woods
Like the driver, Clark has been experimenting with various clubs in this area of the bag, with his most recent start featuring a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood and Ping G440 Max 7-wood.
Both are regarded as some of the best fairway woods money can buy, with the Qi4D featuring a 15° head and Project X Titan Black 80 TX shaft, while the G440 Max is set at 21° and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 80 TX shaft
Irons
Despite moving away from Titleist, Clark continues to use the brand's irons, specifically the T100 in 4-iron to 9-iron configuration.
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He did previously use the T200 in 4-iron to 6-iron, but changed back to the T100, which are among the best irons on the market. Given his swing speed, he uses extremely strong True Temper Dynamic Golf X7 shafts.
Wedges
In the scoring section of the bag, Clark opts for the Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in a 46°, 52°, 56° and 60° configuration, which has remained consistent for some time.
A slightly older model, the Vokey SM10 has centrally placed center of gravity which, in-turn, produces higher spin and lower launch for a premium performance.
Putter
The putter is an area of the bag that Clark has once again changed frequently in 2026 and, at his most recent start, he was using the Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset.
Providing an eye-catching white colorway, the putter boasts a technology called Eye-Q, which is a dot on the alignment line designed to help hone in focus.
Golf Ball
Away from the clubs and to the golf ball, with Clark one of many professionals to use the Titleist Pro V1x.
Ranked among the best premium golf balls money can buy, the Pro V1x provides a firmer feel to that of the standard Pro V1, with the American using it for a significant amount of time
Apparel/Shoes
Finishing with apparel and footwear, with Clark wearing Municipal clothing and FootJoy golf shoes.
Municipal was founded by Hollywood star, Mark Wahlberg, and signed Clark a few years ago, with the American wearing the brand for his US Open victory in 2023.
Golf shoe-wise, Clark opts for FootJoy Fields, which are one of the best golf shoes on the market.
Wyndham Clark WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi4D (9°)
Project X Titan Black 70 TX
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi4D (15°)
Ping G440 Max (21°)
Project X Titan Black 80 TX
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 80 TX
Irons
Titleist T100 (4-9)
True Temper Dynamic Golf X7
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Apparel
Municipal
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 7 - Cell 2