Hannah Green Wins Third JM Eagle LA Championship In Four Years Via Playoff

Australia's Hannah Green claimed her third win in four years at the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday after emerging victorious in a playoff against Sei Young Kim and Jin Hee Im at El Caballero Country Club.

Green holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to secure the title, which arrived after mounting a late comeback charge in the final round.

The 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner fired a final round 68 to reel in Kim, who had held an eight-shot lead late in the third round.

But the pair, alongside Im, tied at 17-under par to force extra holes. And after Green clipped her approach from 130 yards on the par-4 18th to close range, she sealed the deal following missed opportunities from Im and Kim.

Reacting to her success afterwards, Green said: “I felt like I have a lot of moments where I do make lots of clutch putts, so I kind of felt somewhat confident. If I had maybe a six-footer, the putts that you expect to make, I probably would’ve felt more nervous putting.”

A playoff birdie to win it 🏆 👊 pic.twitter.com/BRPMaK5dDpApril 20, 2026

With the winning birdie putt, Green extended her career LPGA win total to eight, having also triumphed in this event in 2023 and 2024, albeit at a different venue.

It is also the 29-year-old’s fourth worldwide victory in 2026, and second on the LPGA Tour, joining Hyo Joo Kim as the only multiple winners this season on the US-based circuit.

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Green's success was perfectly timed, too, with an increased prize money payout of $4.75 million announced during the tournament and a winner's check of more than $700,000.

Two-back of the lead going into the final round, Green went out in one-over par on the front nine.

However, a back nine of 31 - which included four birdies in a row from the 13th to the 16th - vaulted her back into a share of the lead, ultimately allowing her the chance to win in the playoff in clutch fashion.

“I honestly didn’t think I was in the tournament still. I was just like, go for as many pins as possible and got on a nice stretch there,” Green said. “I’m just fortunate enough that I at least got into the playoff.”

Kim raced out the blocks at El Caballero with a pair of seven-under 65s on Thursday and Friday to open up a manageable lead.

The South Korean continued the hot streak by garnering five birdies on the front nine in the third round to reach 19-under par through 45 holes. But a nervy second nine followed, involving four consecutive dropped shots to revert back towards the chasing pack.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Women’s PGA Championship winner endured a long time sitting on the lead but eagled the 11th hole on Sunday and was five clear of Green with eight holes to go.

Yet, the 33-year-old was unable to hold on after a pivotal bogey on the penultimate hole in regulation and then came up short in the playoff.

“Just a little disappointed because I had a good chance for the win,” Kim said after the round. “But [Green] plays well. Strong finish back nine.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The JM Eagle Championship was played at El Caballero for the second year in a row due to course renovations at Wilshere - the previous host where Green won in 2023 and 2024.

It was an enthralling and volatile back nine on Sunday in California as Green, Im and Kim all had chances to close the tournament.

Im held a monumental 60-foot eagle putt at the 16th hole, the same hole where Green squandered a five-foot eagle chance which would have consequently given her the title in regulation.

But Kim’s bogey on the par-3 17th was also a turning point late in the round as it tied the trio at 17-under after they all made par on the testing 18th.

Hannah Green knocks it close on the first playoff hole 💪 pic.twitter.com/hRSa3Ys2IPApril 20, 2026

Im was penalized a stroke for slow play on Saturday yet was still able to reach the playoff thanks to a closing five-under par 67. But after a wayward drive on the first extra hole, she was all but out of it.

Green slammed the door with an excellent drive and a wedge before curling in the right-to-left birdie try.

“I felt like that wedge probably flew a little bit further because of the nerves from within," Green said. She continued: "It still was a tough putt, so really glad it went in the hole.”

Perth-born Green has one Major championship on her resume, but with her fourth worldwide win since March 1, she will be one the favorites as the women’s Major season begins with The Chevron Championship this coming week in Houston.