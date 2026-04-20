The Putter Matt Fitzpatrick Used To Win The RBC Heritage Is One Of The Most Unique On The PGA Tour... And Is Based On A Model From A Company That Went Bust

In a thrilling final day at Harbour Town Golf Links, it was Matt Fitzpatrick who earned victory, overcoming World No.1 Scottie Scheffler with a birdie at the first playoff hole.

Throughout the final day, and indeed the whole week, Fitzpatrick ranked highly in all Strokes Gained categories, with the Englishman sat ninth for SG: Putting.

Holing a number of crucial putts on Sunday, the flatstick in question is a rather unique one, and a model that is based on a putter from over a decade-and-a-half ago.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

The model in question is a Bettinardi DASS BB1, and the story of how it made its way into the bag is a fascinating one.

Since he was 16-years-old, Fitzpatrick had been using the Yes! Golf Tracy II putter. The slight issue was that Yes! filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and, in 2016, Fitzpatrick was unable to get hold of similar models to the putter he was using.

That was when Bettinardi came in, as the brand's Vice President, Sam Bettinardi, approached Fitzpatrick claiming that they had putter-making capabilities to recreate said putter.

Speaking to GolfWRX, Bettinardi explained: "I started talking to Matt and the premise of the conversation was, ‘If you can duplicate my (Yes! Golf Tracy II), I will use your putter...

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Fitzpatrick using the Yes! Golf Tracy II putter in August 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I want it to be the exact same as what I have now. But I want to be able to go to somebody if I need tweaks, or I need backups, or I want to change anything. I want to go to a reliable company but you have to duplicate it.

"We took that Yes! Tracy II and made him six putters that were very similar. That was in 2017. He goes, ‘You know what, you guys are close, but the feel is not there. Change this, change that.’

"We made him six more, and he goes, ‘Hey, this is close, but the offset isn’t right. I need it to be this specific offset, and this specific weight."

After a long fitting process, which included around 30 putters, Fitzpatrick eventually landed on his current gamer, using it for the 2018 season and putting it back in-play for 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using it for his US Open win in 2022, it remained in the bag up until August 2025, when he changed to the DASS BB48 Proto, a model based on Bettinardi's BB48 mallet.

Using it for around seven months, Fitzpatrick returned to his trusty DASS BB1 at the Valspar Championship, with it proving to be a successful move as he picked up that trophy by a single stroke.

"I think make rates with my blade was significantly better, but strokes gained in general was pretty equal," Fitzpatrick said at the Valspar Championship

"I think my make rates sort of between 5 to 15 feet were much better with the blade, and that kind of convinced me to go back."

Using it for his last three events, Fitzpatrick had it in the bag for the RBC Heritage victory, where he ranked inside the top 10 for SG: Putting over the first two rounds.