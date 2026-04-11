Tyrrell Hatton WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Englishman Use?
Tyrrell Hatton has a full bag of Ping clubs paired with a Titleist golf ball. Let's take a look...
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Tyrrell Hatton has been one of Europe's top players over the past decade, with the Englishman playing in three Ryder Cups and claiming victories on the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and LIV Golf League.
Turning professional in 2011, he has been a Ping staffer since 2016, with his full what's in the bag listed below...
Driver
Hatton is considered one of the most consistent drivers in the game, with his current model of choice the Ping G440 LST, which stands for Low Spin Technology.Article continues below
Featuring a 9° head, it's fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana TB 6TX shaft, with the Englishman averaging 301.6 yards this year on the LIV Golf League.
Fairway Woods
Hatton has used TaylorMade fairway woods through the years but, just recently, introduced the Ping G440 Max and Ping G430 Max to his set-up, with the former in a 15° head and the latter a 21° head.
Both are fitted with the Mitsubishi Diamana TB shaft in TX flex, with his 3-wood shaft weighing 70-grams and a slightly heavier 80-gram shaft in the 7-wood.
Irons
Like his driver, Hatton has used Ping irons for a decade now, with the more forgiving i240 model featuring in 4-iron to 6-iron and the Blueprint S from 7-iron to pitching wedge. They are all fitted with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts.
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Wedges
Hatton is known for his exceptional wedge play, and he has a three-wedge configuration with the Ping S159 model in 50°, 54° and 60° lofts.
His gap and sand wedges are fitted with the same shaft as his irons, the Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X, while his lob wedge has a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100.
Putter
Hatton has been a longtime Ping mallet putter user, and his current weapon of choice is the PLD Oslo, a high MOI model that he has been using iterations of for many years.
Golf Ball
The Englishman's ball of choice is the popular Titleist Pro V1x.
He has a ball deal with Titleist and uses the brand's premium X model that is designed to offer a slightly firmer feel and higher flight than the standard 'V'.
Apparel/Shoes
Being a member of Legion XIII on the LIV Golf League, Hatton wears Greyson Clothier clothing, as well as adidas golf shoes, which have been a regular feature some time.
Tyrrell Hatton WITB: Full Specs
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
Ping G440 LST (9°)
Mitsubishi Diamana TB 6TX
Fairway woods
Ping G440 Max (15°)
Ping G430 Max (21°)
Mitsubishi Diamana TB 7 TX (15°)
7w: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 8 TX (21°)
Irons
Ping i240 (4-6)
Ping Blueprint S (7-PW)
Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X
Wedges
Ping S159 (50°, 54°, 60°)
Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X (50° and 54°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (60°)
Putter
Ping PLD Oslo
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Greyson Clothiers
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
adidas
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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