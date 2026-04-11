Tyrrell Hatton WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Englishman Use?

Tyrrell Hatton has been one of Europe's top players over the past decade, with the Englishman playing in three Ryder Cups and claiming victories on the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and LIV Golf League.

Turning professional in 2011, he has been a Ping staffer since 2016, with his full what's in the bag listed below...

Driver

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Hatton is considered one of the most consistent drivers in the game, with his current model of choice the Ping G440 LST, which stands for Low Spin Technology.

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Featuring a 9° head, it's fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana TB 6TX shaft, with the Englishman averaging 301.6 yards this year on the LIV Golf League.

Fairway Woods

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Hatton has used TaylorMade fairway woods through the years but, just recently, introduced the Ping G440 Max and Ping G430 Max to his set-up, with the former in a 15° head and the latter a 21° head.

Both are fitted with the Mitsubishi Diamana TB shaft in TX flex, with his 3-wood shaft weighing 70-grams and a slightly heavier 80-gram shaft in the 7-wood.

Irons

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Like his driver, Hatton has used Ping irons for a decade now, with the more forgiving i240 model featuring in 4-iron to 6-iron and the Blueprint S from 7-iron to pitching wedge. They are all fitted with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts.

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Wedges

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Hatton is known for his exceptional wedge play, and he has a three-wedge configuration with the Ping S159 model in 50°, 54° and 60° lofts.

His gap and sand wedges are fitted with the same shaft as his irons, the Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X, while his lob wedge has a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100.

Putter

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Hatton has been a longtime Ping mallet putter user, and his current weapon of choice is the PLD Oslo, a high MOI model that he has been using iterations of for many years.

Golf Ball

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The Englishman's ball of choice is the popular Titleist Pro V1x.

He has a ball deal with Titleist and uses the brand's premium X model that is designed to offer a slightly firmer feel and higher flight than the standard 'V'.

Apparel/Shoes

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Being a member of Legion XIII on the LIV Golf League, Hatton wears Greyson Clothier clothing, as well as adidas golf shoes, which have been a regular feature some time.

Tyrrell Hatton WITB: Full Specs