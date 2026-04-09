What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Masters
Augusta National requires precision off the tee and, for 2026, various manufacturers and models will be present for the first men's Major of the season
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The Masters is one of the most prestigious championships on the golfing calendar, the only men's Major championship to take place at the same course every year.
Known for its stunning backdrop, Augusta National has produced many incredible finishes throughout its history, with one of the keys to success being the ability to put the ball in-play from off the tee.
Looking at the past winners, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson all ranked inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee when they won, while an above average week for Hideki Matsuyama off the tee also secured him a Green Jacket.
Driving is so crucial to succeed around Augusta National and, ahead of the 90th Masters, we've taken a look at what drivers the world's best have in-play for the first men's Major of 2026.
Take a look at the full set-ups below...
Player
Head
Shaft
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist TSR2
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Daniel Berger
Ping G430 LST
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X
Akshay Bhatia
Callaway Rogue ST
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Keegan Bradley
Ping G430 LST
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Michael Brennan
Titleist GT3
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX
Jacob Bridgeman
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5
Sam Burns
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX
Angel Cabrera
Ping G440 K
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX
Brian Campbell
Ping G440 LST
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX
Patrick Cantlay
Ping G440 LST
Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
Wyndham Clark
TaylorMade Qi4D
Project X Titan Black 70 TX
Corey Conners
Ping G440 LST
Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BB 63 X
Fred Couples
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 55 R
Jason Day
Ping G430 LST
KBS TG Black 60 TXX
Bryson DeChambeau
Krank Formula Fire LD
True Temper Project X Prototype D70
Nico Echavarria
Srixon ZXi Prototype
Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX
Harris English
Ping G440 LST
Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 6 X
Ethan Fang (a)
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 60 X
Matt Fitzpatrick
Titleist GT3
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Ryan Fox
Srixon ZXi
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX
Sergio Garcia
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max
Attomax Proatom Black 7 X
Ryan Gerard
Titleist GT3
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 7 X
Chris Gotterup
Ping G440 LST
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX
Max Greyserman
Callaway Quantum Max
Fujkura Ventus Black 7 X
Ben Griffin
Ping G430 Max 10K
UST Mamiya Lin-Q Powercore White V1 7 TX
Harry Hall
TaylorMade Qi4D
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X
Brian Harman
Titleist TSi2
Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping G430 LST
Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX
Russell Henley
Titleist TSi3
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX
Jackson Herrington (a)
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max
Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX
Nicolai Hojgaard
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX
Brandon Holtz (a)
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Max Homa
Cobra OPTM X
Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 7 X
Viktor Hovland
Ping G425 LST
Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
Mason Howell (a)
Ping G440 LST
Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Sungjae Im
Titleist TSi2
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X
Casey Jarvis
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX
Dustin Johnson
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Zach Johnson
Titleist TSR2
Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 6 X
Naoyuki Kataoka
Srixon ZXi LS
Mitsubishi Diamana GT 7 X
Johnny Keefer
Titleist GT2
Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX
Si Woo Kim
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Michael Kim
Titleist GT2
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X
Kurt Kitayama
Titleist GT3
Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX
Jake Knapp
PXG Lightning Tour Max
Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5
Brooks Koepka
Titleist GT3
Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 60 TX
Fifa Laopakdee (a)
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Min Woo Lee
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X
Haotong Li
Titleist GTS3
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Shane Lowry
Srixon ZXi LS Prototype
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX
Robert MacIntyre
Titleist GTS2
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon ZXi LS
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
Matt McCarty
Ping G440 LST
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi4D
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Tom McKibbin
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max
Accra Golf Tour Z RPG Tour
Maverick McNealy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ WB 63 TX
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Ping G440 LST
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX
Alex Noren
Callaway Quantum Max D
Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X
Andrew Novak
Ping G440 LST
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX
Jose Maria Olazabal
Ping G440 LST
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 X
Carlos Ortiz
Ping G430 LST
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 65 TX
Marco Penge
PXG Lightning Tour Mid
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X
Aldrich Potgieter
PXG Lightning Tour
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Mateo Pulcini (a)
TaylorMade Qi4D
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Jon Rahm
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Aaron Rai
TaylorMade M6
Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX
Patrick Reed
Titleist GT3
Aldila Tour Rogue Silver 70 TX
Kristoffer Reitan
Ping G440 Max
Mitsubishi Tensei Pro White 1K 60 TX
Davis Riley
Titleist GT2
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X
Justin Rose
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Xander Schauffele
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi4D
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Charl Schwartzel
Callaway Elyte
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 X
Adam Scott
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Vijay Singh
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 5 TX
Cameron Smith
Titleist GT3
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
J.J Spaun
Titleist GT3
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X
Jordan Spieth
Titleist TSR2
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Sam Stevens
Ping G425 LST
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5
Sepp Straka
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
Nick Taylor
Titleist TSi3
Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X
Justin Thomas
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Diamana Whiteboard 63 TX
Sami Valimaki
Titleist GT3
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 70 TX
Bubba Watson
Ping G440 Max
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60
Mike Weir
Ping G440 LST
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Danny Willett
Cobra OPTM Max
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 X
Gary Woodland
Cobra OPTM Max K
Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 8 X
Cameron Young
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX
Top Brands Used At The 2026 Masters
Brand
Number
Titleist
24
Ping
22
Callaway
21
TaylorMade
12
Srixon
5
Cobra
3
PXG
3
Krank
1
Unlike the most-used golf balls at The Masters, where Titleist dominates, the most used driver brand is incredibly close between Titleist, Ping and Callaway, with the three manufacturers used by 24, 22 and 21 players.
It's not just the newest models either, as seven different Titleist heads feature, while seven Ping and seven Callaway models are also spread among the field.
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Behind the trio of brands is TaylorMade, with four of the world's top 10 using its drivers. Srixon, Cobra, PXG and Krank make up the remaining 12 spots at The Masters.
What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2026 Masters?
In total, 11 Ping G440 LST drivers are in-play at Augusta National, narrowly edging out the Titleist GT3 which is used by nine players.
Ranked as one of the best drivers money can buy, the low-spinning model is not just used by Ping staffers, but also equipment-free agents, including Patrick Cantlay and Chris Gotterup.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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