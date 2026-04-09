The Masters is one of the most prestigious championships on the golfing calendar, the only men's Major championship to take place at the same course every year.

Known for its stunning backdrop, Augusta National has produced many incredible finishes throughout its history, with one of the keys to success being the ability to put the ball in-play from off the tee.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at the past winners, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson all ranked inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee when they won, while an above average week for Hideki Matsuyama off the tee also secured him a Green Jacket.

Driving is so crucial to succeed around Augusta National and, ahead of the 90th Masters, we've taken a look at what drivers the world's best have in-play for the first men's Major of 2026.

Take a look at the full set-ups below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally What driver every player is using at the 2026 Masters Player Head Shaft Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Daniel Berger Ping G430 LST Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Keegan Bradley Ping G430 LST Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Michael Brennan Titleist GT3 Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi35 LS Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 Sam Burns Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX Angel Cabrera Ping G440 K Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX Brian Campbell Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX Patrick Cantlay Ping G440 LST Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Project X Titan Black 70 TX Corey Conners Ping G440 LST Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BB 63 X Fred Couples Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 55 R Jason Day Ping G430 LST KBS TG Black 60 TXX Bryson DeChambeau Krank Formula Fire LD True Temper Project X Prototype D70 Nico Echavarria Srixon ZXi Prototype Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX Harris English Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 6 X Ethan Fang (a) Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 60 X Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi4D LS Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX Sergio Garcia Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Attomax Proatom Black 7 X Ryan Gerard Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 7 X Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX Max Greyserman Callaway Quantum Max Fujkura Ventus Black 7 X Ben Griffin Ping G430 Max 10K UST Mamiya Lin-Q Powercore White V1 7 TX Harry Hall TaylorMade Qi4D Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X Brian Harman Titleist TSi2 Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S Tyrrell Hatton Ping G430 LST Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX Russell Henley Titleist TSi3 Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX Jackson Herrington (a) Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX Nicolai Hojgaard Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX Brandon Holtz (a) Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Max Homa Cobra OPTM X Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 7 X Viktor Hovland Ping G425 LST Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X Mason Howell (a) Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Sungjae Im Titleist TSi2 Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X Casey Jarvis TaylorMade Qi4D LS Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX Dustin Johnson TaylorMade Qi4D LS Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Zach Johnson Titleist TSR2 Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 6 X Naoyuki Kataoka Srixon ZXi LS Mitsubishi Diamana GT 7 X Johnny Keefer Titleist GT2 Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX Si Woo Kim Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Michael Kim Titleist GT2 Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X Kurt Kitayama Titleist GT3 Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX Jake Knapp PXG Lightning Tour Max Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5 Brooks Koepka Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 60 TX Fifa Laopakdee (a) Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X Min Woo Lee Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X Haotong Li Titleist GTS3 Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Shane Lowry Srixon ZXi LS Prototype Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX Robert MacIntyre Titleist GTS2 Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZXi LS Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX Matt McCarty Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi4D Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Tom McKibbin Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Accra Golf Tour Z RPG Tour Maverick McNealy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi4D LS Mitsubishi Diamana D+ WB 63 TX Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Ping G440 LST Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX Alex Noren Callaway Quantum Max D Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X Andrew Novak Ping G440 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX Jose Maria Olazabal Ping G440 LST Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 X Carlos Ortiz Ping G430 LST Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 65 TX Marco Penge PXG Lightning Tour Mid Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X Aldrich Potgieter PXG Lightning Tour Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Mateo Pulcini (a) TaylorMade Qi4D Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Jon Rahm Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX Patrick Reed Titleist GT3 Aldila Tour Rogue Silver 70 TX Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max Mitsubishi Tensei Pro White 1K 60 TX Davis Riley Titleist GT2 Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Xander Schauffele Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi4D Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Charl Schwartzel Callaway Elyte Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 X Adam Scott Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Vijay Singh Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 5 TX Cameron Smith Titleist GT3 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X J.J Spaun Titleist GT3 Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X Jordan Spieth Titleist TSR2 Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Sam Stevens Ping G425 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X Nick Taylor Titleist TSi3 Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X Justin Thomas Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Diamana Whiteboard 63 TX Sami Valimaki Titleist GT3 Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 70 TX Bubba Watson Ping G440 Max Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 Mike Weir Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Danny Willett Cobra OPTM Max Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 X Gary Woodland Cobra OPTM Max K Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 8 X Cameron Young Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 24 Ping 22 Callaway 21 TaylorMade 12 Srixon 5 Cobra 3 PXG 3 Krank 1

Unlike the most-used golf balls at The Masters, where Titleist dominates, the most used driver brand is incredibly close between Titleist, Ping and Callaway, with the three manufacturers used by 24, 22 and 21 players.

It's not just the newest models either, as seven different Titleist heads feature, while seven Ping and seven Callaway models are also spread among the field.

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Behind the trio of brands is TaylorMade, with four of the world's top 10 using its drivers. Srixon, Cobra, PXG and Krank make up the remaining 12 spots at The Masters.

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2026 Masters?

(Image credit: Future)

In total, 11 Ping G440 LST drivers are in-play at Augusta National, narrowly edging out the Titleist GT3 which is used by nine players.

Ranked as one of the best drivers money can buy, the low-spinning model is not just used by Ping staffers, but also equipment-free agents, including Patrick Cantlay and Chris Gotterup.