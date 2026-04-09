What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Masters

Augusta National requires precision off the tee and, for 2026, various manufacturers and models will be present for the first men's Major of the season

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Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee, Marco Penge and Tommy Fleetwood hit drivers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters is one of the most prestigious championships on the golfing calendar, the only men's Major championship to take place at the same course every year.

Known for its stunning backdrop, Augusta National has produced many incredible finishes throughout its history, with one of the keys to success being the ability to put the ball in-play from off the tee.

Rory McIlroy tees off the 18th at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at the past winners, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson all ranked inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee when they won, while an above average week for Hideki Matsuyama off the tee also secured him a Green Jacket.

Driving is so crucial to succeed around Augusta National and, ahead of the 90th Masters, we've taken a look at what drivers the world's best have in-play for the first men's Major of 2026.

Take a look at the full set-ups below...

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What driver every player is using at the 2026 Masters

Player

Head

Shaft

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist TSR2

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Daniel Berger

Ping G430 LST

Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X

Akshay Bhatia

Callaway Rogue ST

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Keegan Bradley

Ping G430 LST

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Michael Brennan

Titleist GT3

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX

Jacob Bridgeman

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5

Sam Burns

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX

Angel Cabrera

Ping G440 K

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX

Brian Campbell

Ping G440 LST

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX

Patrick Cantlay

Ping G440 LST

Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

Wyndham Clark

TaylorMade Qi4D

Project X Titan Black 70 TX

Corey Conners

Ping G440 LST

Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BB 63 X

Fred Couples

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 55 R

Jason Day

Ping G430 LST

KBS TG Black 60 TXX

Bryson DeChambeau

Krank Formula Fire LD

True Temper Project X Prototype D70

Nico Echavarria

Srixon ZXi Prototype

Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX

Harris English

Ping G440 LST

Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 6 X

Ethan Fang (a)

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 60 X

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

Ryan Fox

Srixon ZXi

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX

Sergio Garcia

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max

Attomax Proatom Black 7 X

Ryan Gerard

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 7 X

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX

Max Greyserman

Callaway Quantum Max

Fujkura Ventus Black 7 X

Ben Griffin

Ping G430 Max 10K

UST Mamiya Lin-Q Powercore White V1 7 TX

Harry Hall

TaylorMade Qi4D

Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X

Brian Harman

Titleist TSi2

Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping G430 LST

Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX

Russell Henley

Titleist TSi3

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX

Jackson Herrington (a)

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max

Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX

Nicolai Hojgaard

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max

Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX

Brandon Holtz (a)

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Max Homa

Cobra OPTM X

Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 7 X

Viktor Hovland

Ping G425 LST

Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

Mason Howell (a)

Ping G440 LST

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Sungjae Im

Titleist TSi2

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X

Casey Jarvis

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX

Dustin Johnson

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Zach Johnson

Titleist TSR2

Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 6 X

Naoyuki Kataoka

Srixon ZXi LS

Mitsubishi Diamana GT 7 X

Johnny Keefer

Titleist GT2

Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX

Si Woo Kim

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Michael Kim

Titleist GT2

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X

Kurt Kitayama

Titleist GT3

Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX

Jake Knapp

PXG Lightning Tour Max

Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5

Brooks Koepka

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 60 TX

Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Min Woo Lee

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X

Haotong Li

Titleist GTS3

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Shane Lowry

Srixon ZXi LS Prototype

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX

Robert MacIntyre

Titleist GTS2

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X 

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon ZXi LS

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

Matt McCarty

Ping G440 LST

Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi4D

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Tom McKibbin

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max

Accra Golf Tour Z RPG Tour

Maverick McNealy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX 

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ WB 63 TX

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Ping G440 LST

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX

Alex Noren

Callaway Quantum Max D

Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X

Andrew Novak

Ping G440 LST

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX

Jose Maria Olazabal

Ping G440 LST

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 X

Carlos Ortiz

Ping G430 LST

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 65 TX

Marco Penge

PXG Lightning Tour Mid

Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X

Aldrich Potgieter

PXG Lightning Tour

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Mateo Pulcini (a)

TaylorMade Qi4D

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Jon Rahm

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Aaron Rai

TaylorMade M6

Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX

Patrick Reed

Titleist GT3

Aldila Tour Rogue Silver 70 TX

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping G440 Max

Mitsubishi Tensei Pro White 1K 60 TX

Davis Riley

Titleist GT2

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X

Justin Rose

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

Xander Schauffele

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi4D

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Charl Schwartzel

Callaway Elyte

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 X

Adam Scott

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

Vijay Singh

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 5 TX

Cameron Smith

Titleist GT3

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

J.J Spaun

Titleist GT3

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X

Jordan Spieth

Titleist TSR2

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Sam Stevens

Ping G425 LST

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5

Sepp Straka

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X

Nick Taylor

Titleist TSi3

Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X

Justin Thomas

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Diamana Whiteboard 63 TX

Sami Valimaki

Titleist GT3

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 70 TX

Bubba Watson

Ping G440 Max

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60

Mike Weir

Ping G440 LST

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

Danny Willett

Cobra OPTM Max

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 X

Gary Woodland

Cobra OPTM Max K

Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 8 X

Cameron Young

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

24

Ping

22

Callaway

21

TaylorMade

12

Srixon

5

Cobra

3

PXG

3

Krank

1

Unlike the most-used golf balls at The Masters, where Titleist dominates, the most used driver brand is incredibly close between Titleist, Ping and Callaway, with the three manufacturers used by 24, 22 and 21 players.

It's not just the newest models either, as seven different Titleist heads feature, while seven Ping and seven Callaway models are also spread among the field.

Behind the trio of brands is TaylorMade, with four of the world's top 10 using its drivers. Srixon, Cobra, PXG and Krank make up the remaining 12 spots at The Masters.

Photo of the Ping G440 LST Driver

(Image credit: Future)

In total, 11 Ping G440 LST drivers are in-play at Augusta National, narrowly edging out the Titleist GT3 which is used by nine players.

Ranked as one of the best drivers money can buy, the low-spinning model is not just used by Ping staffers, but also equipment-free agents, including Patrick Cantlay and Chris Gotterup.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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