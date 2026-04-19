How Much Did Ted Scott Secure After Scottie Scheffler Claimed Back-To-Back Runner-Up Finishes At The Masters And RBC Heritage?
Scottie Scheffler's caddie has earned some big money in recent weeks, thanks to the World No.1s back-to-back runner-up finishes
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Being the caddie of the world’s number one golfer isn’t just a great way to enhance your professional reputation, it’s also guaranteed to boost your bank balance.
Ted Scott is the man entrusted with carrying Scottie Scheffler’s bag, whose unbroken spell at the top of the world rankings is approaching three years.
The first full calendar year of Scheffler’s current dominance came in 2024, when the American’s total earnings amounted to $55,228,357, helped by eight victories.
Winners typically hand out 10% of the prize money to their caddie, while players finishing in the top 10 of events are thought to give their caddies around 7-8% of their prize money, with 5% for other positions after making the cut.
As a result, it is estimated that Scott earned over $5.3m that year, on top of the undisclosed salary he picks up for being Scheffler’s caddie
In 2025, Scheffler continued to dominate, winning another six times. Because of that, it is thought Scott banked around $2.5m.
Scheffler hasn’t been quite as all-conquering so far in 2026, but by anyone else’s standards, he’d still be having a brilliant season, with one win - at The American Express - and three top fives leading up to the PGA Tour's latest Signature Event, the $20m RBC Heritage.
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Still, there are signs that, like 2025, when it took him until May to pick up his first win, he’s finding his best form now we’re in the thick of the season.
Scheffler seemed back to his best in the final round of The Masters, where he gave winner Rory McIlroy an almighty run for his money in the final round before falling just one short of a playoff.
That handed him prize money of $2.43m. If we assume Scott was given a 7% share, he will have earned $170,100 from his assistance to Scheffler at Augusta National. If Scheffler’s agreement with Scott is for 8% for a top-10 finish, that figure increases to $194,000.
Scheffler again fell just short at the RBC Heritage, this time having reached a playoff as Matt Fitzpatrick took the title, but that still handed him prize money of $2.16m, meaning Scott is likely to have earned between $151,200 and $172,800 for his week at Harbour Town.
That means that, in just the last two weeks alone, Scott’s bonus money has likely amounted to between $321,300 and $366,800.
Before the RBC Heritage, that would place him somewhere between 110th and 117th on the 2026 PGA Tour money list – and all without needing to swing a club!
As for 2026 overall so far, with his latest runner-up, Scheffler now has earnings of $8,406,430.
Assuming a $7% caddie bonus for his top-10 finishes, that would take Scott’s earnings from just eight events to $597,178. If Scheffler pays Scott an 8% bonus, the figure comes to $657, 294.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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