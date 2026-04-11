Shane Lowry WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Major Winner Use?

Shane Lowry has claimed numerous wins throughout his career, including The Open Championship and the BMW PGA Championship.

Having been a Srixon staffer for some time, the 39-year-old also uses clubs from other manufacturers, including TaylorMade.

Take a look at his full what's in the bag specs below...

Driver

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Lowry uses a Srixon ZXi LS Prototype driver, which is among the lower spinning options Srixon offer in its line-up.

Putting it in the bag last year, the prototype model is also used by the likes of Nico Echavarria, with Lowry's driver featuring a 9° head and a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX shaft.

Fairway Wood

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Lowry continues to use a TaylorMade fairway wood, with his specific weapon of choice a TaylorMade Qi4D, which he only changed to recently after using the TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood.

Ranked among the best fairway woods money can buy, Lowry's 3-wood has 16.5° of loft and is fitted with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Utility Iron

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Lowry is one of many players to use a utility iron, with the Major winner opting for the Srixon ZXi Utility in a 3-iron spec and 20° of loft.

Shaft-wise, he has it fitted with a Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue HB 9 X.

Irons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like multiple Srixon staffers, Lowry opts for a combo set of Srixon irons, using the ZXi5 in 4-iron and 5-iron and Srixon ZXi7 6-PW.

Ranked among the best golf irons on the market, this setup has been in Lowry's bag for some time, and we don't see it changing any time soon.

Wedges

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

At the bottom end of the bag, Lowry carries three Cleveland RTZ wedges in 52°, 56°, and 60° lofts, with all three featuring KBS Tour Wedge X Black shafts.

The Cleveland RTZ is one of the cleanest and most premium-looking wedges on the market, offering a compact look that better players lean towards.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry, on his day, is one of the best putters in the game and has shown just how good when under the most intense pressure at the Ryder Cup.

Although he was a fan of the Odyssey 2-ball putter for a very long time, he's currently using a TaylorMade Spider Tour Z, which has a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Lowry plays the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball, the firmer-feeling model also used by Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and Lucas Glover.

Fast off the tee, playable with the irons, and spinny on wedge shots, the 2025 Srixon Z-Star XV provides excellent all-around performance.

Apparel/Shoes