Is This The End For LIV Golf? It's More Complicated Than You Might Think

Losing Brooks Koepka is a huge blow to LIV Golf but the PIF-backed tour looks to be in it for the long run

Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published
Brooks Koepka wearing a black Nike cap and grey polo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the news broke of Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf departure and the new Returning Member Program that has allowed him an instant PGA Tour return, comments began flooding in that the end is in sight for LIV.

The Saudi-backed start-up made a huge splash in 2022 when starting up with Greg Norman as CEO, who picked off star name after star name from the US circuit - including Koepka.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Scott O&#039;Neil standing next to each other at a LIV Golf tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott O'Neil came in to replace Greg Norman last year and things have been looking subtly more and more different since. The purse strings appear to have been tightened and O'Neil is doing sensible and astute work to grow LIV's global presence.

The PGA Tour feud was perhaps too personal for Greg Norman to really grow LIV Golf into a sustainable business model, and O'Neil taking the reins with fresh eyes and a non-golf background was probably the correct appointment.

O'Neil knows the PGA Tour is and will remain the premier golf tour in the world in terms of viewership, quality of players and interest, but that isn't stopping him doing the job of simply trying to grow LIV Golf into a better and more sustainable business. The practice of throwing nine-figure fees to poach the world's top players seems to be long gone.

He said in October the league had brought in "half a billion" in sponsorship over the last ten months and he will surely be optimistic about the coming years with the potential for growth around the world.

We're seeing that with the franchises and the tournaments on the schedule. Eight of the 14 events in 2023 were in the USA while just four of the 13 announced so far in LIV's 2026 schedule are.

LIV has an all-Spanish team and a tournament in Spain. It has a South African team and a tournament in South Africa. It has the same in Australia, England and Korea as well. LIV's initial splash did not grow a strong enough foothold in the US so it is looking elsewhere, and it seems to be making steady progress with that mission.

One of O'Neil's key goals has also clearly been to secure the league Official World Golf Ranking points, and that looks closer than ever to being achieved. LIV now has pathways into the US Open and The Open, too.

So while it is not making the splashes it once was and is not the premier golf tour in the men's game as it perhaps initially hoped, it undoubtedly remains one of the biggest players with a fairly deep roster and is set up for many years to come.

In this day and age everyone wants everything immediately, but organic growth takes time. Looking back now after five years with 20-20 hindsight, it's easy to see LIV was never going to usurp the PGA Tour and become the player in golf. Its current strategy of organic, global growth seems a sensible path.

And it will continue down that path with or without Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.