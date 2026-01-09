Inside The Ropes: Is Vijay Singh's Career Money List Cash-In Fair?

I can almost guarantee that you didn't have Vijay Singh playing a full-time PGA Tour schedule on your bingo card for most likely golf scenarios in 2026. And yet, according to the the Associated Press, here we are...

The three-time Major winner has reportedly taken up the option to use a credit which allows him to pick up a card, no questions asked, off the back of his status as a top-50 member on the PGA Tour's Career Money list.

Those inside the top-50 have one chance to cash this in while anyone who makes up the top-25 has another bonus opportunity.

The 62-year-old, who turns 63 in February, is 17th with roughly $71.2 million and is unlikely to be usurped this season, so could come back next year as well.

Understandably, the story has caused something of a lively debate online with some people close to outraged at the 34-time PGA Tour winner for what they feel is taking a spot off an up-and-comer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People in that camp have pointed to the selfless actions of Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey who earlier this week said that he had withdrawn from the Korn Ferry Tour's opening event in The Bahamas in order to allow a young player to tee it up.

However, the opposition camp would point to the PGA Tour allowing the situation to occur and commending Singh for effectively taking advantage of an extremely lucrative opportunity.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How do you feel about Singh's decision to return to the PGA Tour aged 62. Is it fair? Let us know in the comments box below. Meanwhile, three of Golf Monthly's tour experts have had their say.

Paul Higham News Contributor

I’ve got no problem with Vijay Singh at all really. He’s literally earned it with 34 career victories and three Majors during his Hall of Fame career, and these money list exemptions are just one-offs, or two-offs in Singh’s case, and aren’t used that much.

I can see the annoyance of some when a 62-year-old who hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since 2021 gets a card while the 101st best player in the FedEx Cup standings doesn’t - but, with great respect to Lee Hodges, as an entertainment product would he draw as many viewers as Singh will when he tees it up?...

And yes, in general, the meritocracy aspect should be about how good a player you are right now rather than how good you’ve been, it’s surely good to offer this reward to veterans who’ve done so much good for the Tour over the years.

Plus it is open to everyone – all you have to do is earn yourself over $70m like Singh.

Elliott Heath News Editor

I am excited by this Vijay Singh news and am looking forward to see him back out on the PGA Tour this year. He is one of this generation’s true greats, having dethroned Tiger Woods in the world rankings in 2004 when he won nine times.

At the age of 62 to have the drive and motivation to still want to compete on the PGA Tour is impressive, and I will be rooting for him to make as many cuts as he can and maybe even challenge the first page of one or two leaderboards.

I vividly remember his 6th-place finish at the 2019 Honda Classic at the age of 56, where he was just one back heading into the final round at PGA National. If he can manage to find himself in contention, he will surely draw extra eyeballs to that tournament, too.

This is a well-known PGA Tour rule and he has more than earned the right to cash in this career money exemption as a 34-time winner on the circuit.

If some feel he is taking spots of others, the players who missed out sadly should have simply played better. Good on Singh and I wish him the best of the luck this season!

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Is it fair? Yes and no. If you're measuring fairness against the PGA Tour's idea of meritocracy being the guiding principle of the circuit, then not really.

But, also, Vijay Singh is one of the best golfers ever to play the game, according to the Career Money list itself, and has therefore earned this chance.

If there is any frustration over this situation, it can't really be directed at Singh. He is simply taking the lucrative opportunity in front of him. Why wouldn't you? The furore that it's created should be fired towards the PGA Tour for allowing this loophole to be taken advantage of by senior players.

Personally, I think I'd prefer to watch Vijay Singh over those just outside the top-100 last year anyway, or at least initially, so I don't mind whether it's fair or not if Singh can make his appearances count. Either way, it's entertaining for the time being.